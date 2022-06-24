Bill Pugliano

Company description:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) manufactures and sells snacks and convenience foods. Its products include various snacks such as crackers, crisps, savory snacks, and cereal bars. The company sells its products under various brand names including Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Coco Pops, Rice Krispies, and Crunchy Nut.

The company operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa.

Share price:

Data by YCharts

Kellogg's share price has seemingly gone nowhere in the last decade, fluctuating between $82 and $52. This has been driven by the stagnation of the company's performance and issues with modernizing its products.

Investment thesis:

Kellogg owns some of the most recognizable brands in the food space, yet has been able to grow in line with its key geographies. Our objective is to understand why, and importantly answer the question of whether Management is able to turn this around. This will be done by assessing why the business has struggled and what the future looks like. Finally, we will consider the company's financials and its current valuation.

Healthy eating:

One of the problems Kellogg has faced is that the food industry is seeing shifting demand toward healthier and organic foods. This has been driven by a greater understanding of healthy diets and a greater importance placed on appearance, contributing to consumers becoming more health-conscious. This is an issue for Kellogg's as the company has historically sold many unhealthy products, such as its cereal products, which have slowly seen softening demand. Our view is that this trend will only continue, which poses a challenge to Kellogg's positioning its brands in this healthier segment. Kellogg's largest brand, Pringles, has done just this with the launch of its non-HFSS multigrain flavors.

New Pringles flavors (Pringles)

This is not the only product that has seen a change in ingredients, with salt and sugar content reduced in a host of their leading brands, including Coco Pops, for some time. The issue is convincing consumers that the products are healthier rather than less unhealthy.

Should these brands maintain their core flavor, many consumers will most likely switch. Demand for specific branded products is generally more inelastic as consumers stick to what they like.

Convenience foods / snacks:

A trend that has been observed in the food industry is the growing demand for convenience foods. Consumers are increasingly looking for quick and easy meals, as well as snacks that can be consumed easily. A part of this may have been driven by the pandemic, with consumers having greater access to food via the kitchen. Further, consumers are now working from home, again encouraging the purchase of snacks/meals at home. Kellogg has responded to this trend by introducing a range of convenience foods and snacks, including frozen breakfast foods, Noodles, and snacks. This has borne fruits, with the company's snacks segment being its crown jewel.

Growth in segments (Kellogg)

Plant-based food:

In mid-2022, Kellogg announced it would split its business in 3. The intention was to have the NA cereal business, the plant-based business (Incl. Morningstar Farms), and the remaining business (primarily snacks). This was driven by Management's desire to extract greater value from the portfolio it has been improving, in order to achieve the valuations it sees in these specific segments. If we look at companies in the Plant-based (BYND) and snacking (MDLZ & HSY) segments, we see Kellogg's valuation trailing.

Data by YCharts

These plans were recently canceled, however. The reason for this is that plant-based valuations have crashed and their own Morning Star brand is experiencing stagnating growth.

In recent years, we have seen the increasing popularity of plant-based foods. This has been driven partially by the healthy eating movement we mentioned above, alongside the desire to consume more sustainably. Kellogg has done well in this segment thanks to its MorningStar Farms brand, which has gained market share quickly. Our view is that this segment will continue to achieve impressive growth long-term, although is currently facing short-term headwinds.

Economic considerations:

The headwind the plant-based segment is facing, and potentially Kellogg's other segments too, is weakening economic conditions. We are currently experiencing elevated inflation levels across Kellogg's key geographies, with interest rates increased as a response. This has contributed to slowing demand in many industries as consumers see their discretionary income evaporate after meeting living expenses. This has led to consumers seeking to cut back on any unnecessary expenses and shop cheaper where possible. Further, FMCGs companies as a whole have seen costs increase as wage, energy, and transportation costs have increased above expected.

Data by YCharts

This has been a problem for the plant-based segment as the products are far more expensive than their alternatives, contributing to fewer consumers seeking to try or continually purchase the product. There is a degree of inelasticity, as vegetarians and vegans will not suddenly eat meat but the core growth segment will dwindle. Further, the other segments are not immune to this either, as they are priced at a premium to their private-label alternatives. Many FMCGs businesses, including Kellogg, have increased prices in response to inflationary pressures as they seek to maintain margins. This creates the opportunity for the company to be undercut. The following illustrates the current price differential of a product.

Price difference at supermarket (Tesco)

During such times, consumers are far more likely to substitute products, especially given the difference in prices.

Economic conditions will improve, however, as inflation does trend down. We will likely see a very soft FY23, followed by improving margins and growth from then on.

Financials:

Kellogg Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Kellogg's financial performance for the last decade. Kellogg's financial performance can be best described as attractive metrics combined with stagnation.

Revenue has grown at a pitiful CAGR of 1%, which is below inflation for the period. This has been driven in large part by FX fluctuations, which significantly impacted the business in the FY14-FY17 period. For example, revenue fell 7% in FY15 but actually experienced currency-neutral growth of 1.2%. Growth has been substantially higher but FX is hiding underlying growth.

The decline in GPM has been disappointing, however. This has also been impacted by FX but the company has also faced inflationary pressures globally, with the company unable to pass on costs sufficiently to maintain its prior levels.

Impressively, the company has switched to creating operational efficiency in order to compensate, with S&A declining by a CAGR of 2%. This can sometimes be worrying as Management cut long-term beneficial expenses, such as Marketing, in order to maintain margins. This may be the case as we are not seeing revenue outgrow S&A but instead S&A declining.

This shakes out at a pretty attractive profitability profile, with a 14% EBITDA margin and a 7% FCF margin. This will be able to fund consistent distributions to shareholders, with both dividends and buybacks.

Moving onto the balance sheet, Kellogg has seen declining efficiency as both ROA and ROE have trended down in recent years. This has been driven by deleveraging resulting in an improved equity position, while returns remain stagnant.

Both inventory turnover and CCC have moved adversely in the most recent year, suggesting that demand is slowing. This is only a marginal change and so we are not too concerned but support the assertion, nonetheless.

Unlike many of its peers, Kellogg has not aggressively repurchased shares but instead deleveraged the business. We concur with this decision as even now, the company's ND/EBITDA ratio is 3.11x. This will allow the company to increase distributions to shareholders in the coming years. We are not concerned from a credit perspective and at the current levels, the company can switch to greater distributions to shareholders if they are able to grow EBITDA.

Outlook:

Kellogg forecast (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above are analysts' consensus forecasts for Kellogg's performance in the coming 5 years.

Analysts are of the belief that revenue growth will continue to be unimpressive, remaining flat in line with what has been achieved historically. They do see GPM ticking up, however, likely driven by easing inflationary pressures and a re-rating of supply-chain costs. We concur with these forecasts, believing Kellogg's brands are positioned well to achieve at least 1-3% growth organically and FX-neutral.

What looks more interesting is bottom-line margin forecasts. These are expected to be very impressive, with EBITDA reaching almost 20% and FCF into double digits. The company does have a history of achieving such levels but has seen short-term headwinds impact margins. This does look slightly optimistic given the pace at which margins are expected to bounce back but we do see it occurring over the medium term.

FMCGs companies:

FMCGs financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is a cohort of FMCGs companies that are focused on food.

Kellogg performs relatively well against these businesses on an average basis but is underperforming at the top end of the pack. The company's profitability is not at the level required, although if it can revert to the forecast level quickly, the company would be in a leading position.

Valuation:

FMCGs valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is a range of valuation calculations for Kellogg. We will explain each individually and conclude on what we believe to be the most accurate.

Adj. peer multiple - We have taken the average trading multiple of the top 4 businesses, discounting them by 5% to reflect Kellogg's current underperformance and the risk of returning to its more impressive margin levels. We place less stock in this valuation as the FMCGs industry as a whole is trading on shaky valuations due to inflationary pressures which look to be softening.

Historic average - A simple reversion to Kellogg's historical average trading multiple would suggest an upside of 6%. If inflationary pressures do begin to soften, there is no reason why the company should not revert toward this.

Analyst upside - Analysts are forecasting an upside of 12% which factors in the improvement in margins they are forecasting.

Spin-off valuation - This is a valuation we have not placed an incredible level of analysis into but reflects what the business could be worth should they be able to maximize the valuation of their snacking business. We see this as an interesting area for Management to explore further once equity markets improve.

DCF valuation - We have made the following assumptions in order to derive the upside of 10%:

Conservative revenue growth of 1-3%, on the assumption that FX will continue to negatively impact revenue.

EBITDA and FCF margin expansion but not to the degree analysts are forecasting. Our conservative view would be a return to the 9% region.

An exit multiple of 13x, a perpetual growth rate of 2%, and a discount rate of 8%.

Our overall view is that the company certainly has some upside, although it is difficult to quantify given the macro backdrop and pressures to improve margins.

Final thoughts:

Kellogg owns a range of fantastic brands which will likely remain market leaders for many years to come. The company is facing some long-term headwinds as consumers are increasingly seeking healthier products but Kellogg has responded to this well. They are benefiting from other habit changes, with their snacking and Noodles business doing very well. Economic headwinds have impacted margins and growth but our view is that things should improve from FY24 onward. Profitability is attractive but lags the market, much pressure is placed on the company to return to its FY18 levels quickly. Based on the current valuation and distributions investors should receive, we rate K stock a soft buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.