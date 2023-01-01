Western Alliance: Positive Deposit Update Renders Q1 Earnings Disaster Unlikely

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • On April 4th after market close, Western Alliance Bancorporation released to investors an update on the company's financial position.
  • Western Alliance disclosed that the bank's deposit balances as of March 31st stood at $47.6 billion.
  • WAL also commented that the magnitude of deposit outflows decreased significantly after the first week.
  • WAL management noted that the bank's unrealized losses on securities and loans have narrowed YTD.
  • The recent investor update removes some key uncertainties, and I am confident to reiterate a 'strong buy' recommendation going into Q1 earnings.

Bank Collapsing

Henrik5000

On April 4th after market close, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released to investors an update on the company's financial position, disclosing that the bank's deposit balance is down about $6 billion (11%) as compared to year-end 2022. While I view the

WAL deposit balance

Company Filings

Bank losses on invetsment portfolio

JPMorgan research

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.4K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice, author's opinion and market commentary only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.