uCloudlink Group: Not A Good Time To Get In

Apr. 10, 2023 11:27 PM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)
Gary Bourgeault
Summary

  • Just when you thought things were going to get better for UCL: Likely recession.
  • While important markets are opening up their borders in 2023 and 2024, an expected weakening global economy is likely to offset growth potential in the near term.
  • Once markets do sustainably recover, the company should have sustainable and consistent growth on the top and bottom lines, led by international connectivity.
The share price of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) has been soaring since October 11, 2022, when it hit its 52-week low of $0.46 per share, and since jumping to its 52-week high of $6.60 on February 1, 2023, before pulling back to trade at $3.80 per share

