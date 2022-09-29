Unwisely Concentrated

Apr. 10, 2023 11:32 PM ET
Summary

  • Anyone familiar with our SPIVA Scorecards will recognize that most active managers fail most of the time.
  • For the 20 years ending in 2022, the median return of S&P 500 members (during their index membership) was 93%, far below the average return (390%).
  • Concentrated portfolios make it harder to distinguish between signal and noise.

By Craig Lazzara

Anyone familiar with our SPIVA Scorecards will recognize that most active managers fail most of the time. Anyone familiar with active managers will recognize that they can be quite creative in proposing both excuses

S&P 500 Returns Were Positively Skewed

