Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.79K Followers

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Berrin Noorata - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Irwin Simon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Merton - Chief Financial Officer

Denise Faltischek - Chief Strategy Officer and Head, International

Blair MacNeil - President, Tilray Canada

Ty Gilmore - President, U.S. Beer Business

Conference Call Participants

Vivien Azer - TD Cowen

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

John Zamparo - CIBC

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Tilray Brands, Inc.'s Financial Results for the Full Year 2023 Third Quarter Ended February 28, 2023. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investment firms conducted via audio and participating retail shareholders conducted through the Say Technologies platform. Question submission and uploading through the Say Technologies platform has already concluded and the company will read aloud and answer the top questions.

Ms. Noorata, you may now begin the conference.

Berrin Noorata

Thank you, and good morning. By now, everyone should have access to the earning press release, which is available on the Investors section of the Tilray Brands website at tilray.com and has been filed with this SEC and SEDAR. On today's call, we will be referring to various non-GAAP financial measures, which can provide useful information for investors. However, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The earnings press release contains a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.