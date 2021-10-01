NewMarket Is A Cash Cow

Apr. 10, 2023
Summary

  • Net sales recovered in 2021 from the coronavirus pandemic crisis and continued increasing in 2022.
  • Both gross profit and EBITDA margins increased during the past quarter boosted by cost control initiatives along with price increases.
  • The company's debt load doesn't represent a significant risk as inventories are highly inflated and cash from operations remains high.
  • Aggressive share buybacks are perpetually increasing the position of shareholders holding the company's shares.
  • The recent share price decline represents a good opportunity to acquire shares and hold them for the long term.

Aceite Diesel Motor automotriz

ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) is a company that can be bought and held for decades as it is a leading player in the petroleum additives industry and has very healthy profit margins, which allows

NewMarket Corporation logo

NewMarket Corporation logo (Newmarket.com)

NewMarket Corporation net sales

NewMarket Corporation net sales (10-K filings)

