Investment thesis

Back in early January this year we changed our stance on Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (OTCPK:ACHHY), or CHALCO as it is mostly called, from Hold to Sell, as we felt that there were better alternatives in the aluminum space than CHALCO

The alternatives we mentioned were Alcoa (AA) and Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) and out of those two, we favored NHYDO.

Since the sell stance, the share price of CHALCO has gone up 53% despite the company’s profit being down 27% y-o-y.

CHALCO's share price versus Alcoa and Norsk Hydro (SA)

We shall revisit the thesis and see if our sell stance was called for.

FY 2022 Financial Results

Let us start by stating that it was not an easy task to get hold of CHALCO’s FY 2022 financial results which ended 31 December 2022.

Normally, for any company this size, you can get immediate access to this through the company investor relation internet page. For some reason, they have decided to post it first on the Stock Exchange’s website and only post it on their own website on the 30th of April 2023.

CHALCO is very large in terms of production volumes.

CHALCO is number 1 in volume (CHALCO 2022 Financial Results)

Their Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 4.19 billion which was down 27% Y-o-Y.

A small consolation is that their global peer and competitor Alcoa seems to have done even worse as they posted a full-year net loss of $123 million, mostly as a result of restructuring-related charges related to noncash pension settlement charges.

This was in stark contrast to the net profit of Norsk Hydro of NOK 23.14 billion, which was up 55% Y-o-Y.

Their return on adjusted capital employed was as high as 22.2% last year. We know that spot energy prices made aluminum production unprofitable for many companies. However, Norsk Hydro is also a producer of hydro-powered electricity production.

Basic EPS for CHALCO was RMB 0.239

From this EPS, they have proposed to pay out a dividend per share of RMB 0.036 which equals HKD 0.042. That means their payout ratio is only 15% of earnings. Based on the present share price in Hong Kong of HKD 3.98 we get a poor dividend yield of just 1%

Net cash flow from operation was better than earnings as it was RMB 10.57 billion attributable to shareholders.

This brings us to the poor dividend policy because the capacity to distribute dividends is best determined when we look at net cash generation. This was RMB 1.62 per share, which was a reduction of 21.7% from RMB 2.07 per share in 2021.

The weighted average rate of return on net assets after excluding gains from non-recurring items was only 5.4% in 2022. It was 12.2% in 2021.

Business conditions and prospects

According to the information given in Norsk Hydro 2022 Annual Report, China imported 1.9 million mt of the raw material alumina in 2022, compared to net imports of 3.1 million mt in 2021. Half of this comes from Australia. It is probably from Rio Tinto (RIO), as they are the largest shareholder of Rio Tinto.

The global primary aluminum consumption increased by 0.4% to 69.2 million mt in 2022.

The global supply increased by 2.3% to 68.9 million mt resulting in a global deficit of around 0.3 million mt. For 2023, global primary aluminum demand is expected to increase by around 1%, and aluminum production is expected to increase by around 2% resulting in a global surplus this year.

The price of aluminum became elevated at the beginning of the Ukraine war. However, it fell throughout the year.

LME aluminum prices (Norsk Hydro 2022 Annual Report)

The good news is that London Metal Exchange stocks decreased from 0.93 million mt at the end of 2021, to 0.45 million mt at the end of 2022. If we do see an uptick in demand we could see higher prices toward the second half of 2023.

Risks to the Thesis and a conclusion

The risk is that CHALCO will continue to focus more on quantity than on profitability.

Another risk is a potentially less transparent company after delisting from the NYSE.

The conclusion we came to last time around was that if we owned CHALCO, we would have sold it and bought Norsk Hydro instead.

It is hard for us to fathom why CHALCO’s share price has gone up the way it has. Perhaps it is the old adage of the tide that lifts all boats. Equities in China have done quite well after they implemented looser restrictions on the movement of people due to the pandemic.

To conclude, CHALCO seems to focus more on quantity than on profits. On top of that, a poor return on equity and a miserly dividend policy leads us to continue our Sell stance for now.

