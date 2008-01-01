Roland Magnusson

Revenue

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) revenue has followed a general upward curve since 1990, but it has been very volatile. I'd want to see a much smoother curve typically. This is very much two steps forward, and one step backward. It looks like the dot com bust, and 2008 hit them pretty good - but the drop in revenue following that was during our most recent bull market. That's a little red flag.

Revenue growth at this pace for Ericsson is projected to continue through 2023 and 2024, at +1% and +2% respectively. Sales growth has been driven recently by big plays by Ericsson in the development of 5G and cloud computing, including the acquisition of mobile data firm Placecast in 2018 and cloud computing company Cradlepoint in 2020, as well as other names.

Overall their bottom line profits have remained mostly flat, with a few dips into the negative. I rarely look at bottom line when I'm reviewing a stock, since bottom line earnings are so easily manipulated compared to gross revenue, but in this case it's instructive since the revenue is so volatile.

Frankly I'm not really impressed here with the growth, but it could certainly be worse. They are a large, ponderous company so we can't really expect double digit percentages at this point, but they should at least be much more stable.

Valuation

Ericsson’s current EV/Sales multiple is 0.69x. It's a pretty low multiple in ERIC's sector and market cap, especially when compared to its peers. Here is a list of the current EV/Sales ratios of some of its competitors:

Amdocs Limited, NASDAQ:DOX, 2.50x

Nokia Oyj, NYSE:NOK, 0.92x

Cisco Systems Inc, NASDAQ:CSCO, 3.64x

CommScope Holding Company Inc, NASDAQ:COMM, 1.12x

Qualcomm Incorporated, NASDAQ:QCOM, 3.39x

Infosys Limited, NYSE:INFY, 4.22x

Juniper Networks Inc, NYSE:JNPR, 2.16x

Arista Networks Inc, NYSE:ANET, 10.53x

Ericsson EV/Sales is currently near its record lows, historically. This multiple was only lower than today twice over that period, in Q4 2016 and Q4 2008. So that’s one reason to take a look at ERIC if you’re looking to make a high tech play for growth in cloud computing, telecom, or 5G.

It's valuation also follows suit versus its peers when discussing Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, Price/Book, and Price/Cashflow. In all of those it's near the bottom of the pack, giving us pretty hot signals that it's undervalued at the moment. But, notably, it can also be a signal of weary investors. And weary investors don't help stock prices climb. Let's continue our examination.

Debt

Ericsson finished Q4 2022 with $3.1B in long-term debt on its books. The company has more or less been holding its debt load somewhat flat since 2008, not really paying much down. It's expansions and acquisitions have constantly needed new influxes of capital, and because of that they've been floating at the same level since 2008, never really being able to pay it down. Granted their coupon rates are low, so perhaps they feel they'll get a better return on the capital in their bank account ($4.3B) rather than paying down the debt.

What are shareholders getting for that debt?

Recently, in 2021, ROE finally pushed back up to a reasonable level but it appears to be cratering in 2022. Prior to 2021 it was significantly negative or barely in the positive. Frankly, this looks like a poor return on equity for shareholders.

In return for taking on debt and their expansions, hopefully their segment revenue would keep growing. However, their cash cow Networks has not. See the chart below for the FY Networks revenue going back to 2006. This represents 72% of their corporate revenue according to their latest 20-F filing.

ERIC Networks Segment Revenue (Sentieo)

Frankly this is not a chart that inspires me to believe that all of their expansions have been integrated successfully or synergistically. We want to see that growing, not remaining flat.

Can they service the debt?

ERIC interest coverage (Sentieo)

At the moment, yes. They're boasting a perfectly fine 20x interest coverage, so the debt shouldn't be a problem. But, even if they can pay it, shareholders aren't really getting a lot of value for it.

Dividends

ERIC Dividends per Share - Blue is estimated forward quarters (Sentieo)

ERIC is hardly a dividend stock for investors that like to see healthy growing dividend payouts or exclusively invest for dividend growth. The company pays out dividends sporadically, and always in a different amount. Typically we want to see a stair-step upward pattern, increasing every year. This tells me more that they're paying what they can afford, perhaps with a sense of desperation to keep shareholders from selling.

Shares Outstanding

ERIC currently has 3.33 billion shares outstanding. It’s a modest increase over the 3.2 billion ERIC shares outstanding nearly eight years ago in Q3 2015. The chart above is accurate but looks more severe than it is. Refer to the legend on the right.

Other than a short period of volatile issuance and buybacks, ERIC stockholders have enjoyed a relatively steady float of Ericsson stock with a financially negligible gradual growth in outstanding shares in the last decade. This is one bright spot of the company.

Mergers and Acquisitions

As an early leading developer of the Internet and mobile communications technology, Ericsson embarked on a campaign of rapid growth through mergers and acquisitions starting in the 2000s.

Most recent Ericsson M&As of note include location-based mobile data firm Placecast in 2018, cloud computing service provider Cradlepoint in 2020 for $1.1 billion, mobile solutions firm Genaker in 2020, and business phone / VOIP company Vonage in 2021 for $6.2 billion.

Their strategy seems to put them at risk for expanding into too many places, while really being a specialist at none. This begs the question of whether they'll go the way of the old dinosaur GE. Their overall business lineup isn't incredibly synergistic, which is probably why they have the same gross revenue and same gross margins as they did 15 years ago.

Regulatory Risk

Neither Ericsson itself nor its industry currently faces any publicly-known, new threats or risks from regulatory actions or changes in regulatory policy.

The company is working on reforming the way it conducts businesses in foreign countries after a $1.2 billion fine by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2019 for a pattern of paying bribes and falsifying records to do business in foreign countries, and a 2022 internal investigation into ethics compliance.

Leadership

The inventor of Bluetooth wireless radio, and first founded in 1876 to manufacture telegraphs, Ericsson is a legacy, blue-chip corporate leader in telecommunications technology.

Its current CEO, Börje Ekholm, is an electrical engineer who sits on the boards of Alibaba, Nasdaq, Inc., Trimble, and the Royal Institute of Technology.

Employees like working at Ericsson. It has a 4-star rating on Glassdoor, and that rating has remained stable over time. Most interestingly, a whopping 92% of employees approve of CEO Ekholm.

In looking through reviews I see complaints typical of an old company set in its ways. The old guard, senior management, promotes its friends while new initiatives are put by the wayside. There were also numerous mentions of poor communications between departments.

Overall it seems as though employees are satisfied, but there's plenty of evidence to back up some other thoughts from throughout this report.

Conclusion

Ericsson, unfortunately, has fallen into a bit of a rut. What was once a great company with great prospects has taken a turn into becoming the next GE and is trying to do far too much to its own detriment.

This is obvious, as I stated above, in the fact that its revenue and gross margins are the same as they were 15 years ago despite many acquisitions and presumably expansion. It's also clear in employee reviews of the company which reveal the poorly managed lower levels, despite the CEO's approval ratings.

I don't believe shareholders are getting much for ERIC's debt load here either, as their ROE has been quite pitiful. They don't pay a dividend worth getting excited about, and as I said it's sporadic and not at all something I would count on. There's not a lot of good news here.

Valuation is the only place where they even look a little bit exciting, but in my opinion the real reason for the low valuation is probably investor weariness over its future. As I've investigated the company here I've come to likely the same conclusion as many others have: sell it if you have it, and avoid it if you don't.

Now the company is an old blue chip, and lots of people still love it. It's still held in many ETFs and mutual funds. There is a bit of an upside risk to getting out of it at this level, especially since the price is near all-time lows. You could be missing out on a technical move back up. But I have very specific rules regarding stocks, and frankly personally I would have sold this one a long time ago. I believe it will fall further in value, and likely will never recover to the $10+ dollar range. With so many other great names out there, why put money into this one?