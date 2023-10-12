AT&T: Sell The Rally (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 10, 2023 11:56 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.67K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's shares are in an up-trend.
  • Although the firm still has broadband momentum and covers its dividend with free cash flow, I am selling my shares to lock in profits.
  • AT&T's yield has compressed to just 5.8%. The stock is now oversold and has traded up to my fair value range.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

I am selling shares of telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) because of the strong increase in price and the compressed dividend yield. I still like AT&T due to variety of factors including a strong dividend that is supported

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: AT&T

Source: AT&T

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.67K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.