In September, I saw red ink for shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), concluding that the business has been pressured by slower sales growth and real margin pressure. That did not surprise me at all, as the operating conditions in the wake of the pandemic were close to perfect already. Despite all this, valuation multiple was not too demanding, as appeal appeared to be evident, although that uncertainty was on the increase

Shedding Some Perspective

HP long was a stagnant business and stock which traded at $20 pre-pandemic. The massive momentum which was induced by working from home trends triggered a huge rally to the $40 mark in the first half of 2022, certainly as Berkshire took a stake as well.

A pre-pandemic $2 earnings per share run rate improved to $4 per share on the back of higher earnings and aggressive share buyback programs. Shedding some greater perspective, in the pandemic year 2020 (which ended in October that year) the company posted sales of $56.6 billion and earnings of $2.8 billion, as the end of that fiscal year was impacted by the pandemic of course.

Revenues rose 12% to $63.5 billion in 2021 as operating margins rose more than two points to 8% and change, with adjusted earnings up from $2.28 per share to $3.79 per share. Two-thirds of sales were generated from a $43 billion Personal Systems business, combined out of notebook, workstation and other business, on which HP posted margins of around 7% that year.

This was complemented by a highly profitable $20 billion printing business, responsible for $3.6 billion in sales, for margins equal to 18%, as the actual profits of this segment exceeded the Personal Systems business, even as it was more than twice as large in terms of sales.

Following the strong 2021 performance, the company guided for 2022 earnings to rise to a midpoint of $4.17 per share. That improvement looked solid, but the reality is that buybacks would be responsible for the majority of earnings per share growth. After a strong first quarter, and accelerated pace of buybacks, the company hiked the midpoint of the earnings guidance to $4.28 per share. These buybacks and a $3.3 billion deal for Poly, announced about a year ago, meant that net debt would rise to $7 billion, while EBITDA came in at $6 billion. This looked reasonable, but remember that earnings were strong, driven by pandemic-induced trends.

By September shares had fallen from $40 in the spring to the higher-twenties, even as the company hiked the midpoint of the earnings guidance to $4.31 per share alongside the second quarter earnings report. That changed as HP posted a 4% fall in third quarter sales, with operating margins down 30 basis points to 9.5% of sales.

As the company guided for fourth quarter earnings at a midpoint of $0.84 per share, it was evident that peak profits had been seen already. The other concern was that net debt already stood at $5.6 billion ahead of the Poly deal, which closed in the final days of August. This meant that net debt rose to $9 billion, as the $6 billion EBITDA number no longer looked attainable, which meant that leverage would increase rather rapidly.

Amidst these concerns I saw the silver lining as well. The current $4 earnings per share run rate would fall to $3.50 per share based on the fourth quarter outlook, and perhaps could easily fall further to $3 per share in 2023. Even in that case, valuations would not be too demanding with shares trading at $28 at the time.

This results in an 8-10 times earnings multiple, as debt was a bit high to my state, or at least was increasing rapidly. Furthermore, elevated buybacks at high prices raise real questions on capital allocation as well of course. That said, if more moderated buybacks would be delivered upon further, appeal could be seen at $28.

Stagnation

Since September shares of HP have trade in a $25-$30 range, now trading at $29 and change, up a dollar or two since September. In November, the company posted fourth quarter sales of $14.8 billion, down 11% on the year before with adjusted earnings posted at $0.84 per share. The softness in the final quarter made that full year revenues were down nearly a percent to $63.0 billion. Adjusted earnings per share rose from $3.79 per share to $4.06 per share, but this is entirely due to aggressive buybacks, as adjusted earnings in dollar terms fell from $4.6 billion to $4.3 billion.

To offset the pressure on earnings the company outlined a 2025 Transformation plan, targeting $1.4 billion in cost savings that year, albeit at an upfront cost of about a billion. For the year 2023, the company sees adjusted earnings between $3.20 and $3.60 per share, roughly in line with my estimates in September, with first quarter earnings seen at just $0.70-$0.80 per share.

In February, the company posted first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, in line with expectations. Reported revenues fell 18% to $13.8 billion, highly disappointing of course as this huge decline in revenues even comes amidst the contribution of Poly. The company maintained the full year adjusted earnings outlook.

Net debt comes in around $9 billion, similar to what was expected in September of last year. This has some implications as the company does see pressure on earnings as EBITDA only trends around $5 billion based on the first quarter performance. The resulting near 2 times leverage ratio is still manageable, but some debt reduction would be welcomed here.

And Now?

The reality is that the fourth quarter performance for 2022 and the first quarter performance for 2023 is largely in line with my expectations, and hence I am not surprised to see shares trade range bound between $25 and $30.

Continued inflation, the fact that HP´s product line-up is largely a commodity product, and that a reversal to pre-pandemic trends is still on its way, is all a bit concerning. Hence, I see downside risks to the guidance for the year, as debt is quite elevated amidst poor near term cash flow conversion.

Amidst all this, I reiterate my cautious and constructive stance and a small long position in HPQ stock, driven solely by the low valuation argument, and the fact that shares have seen a huge pullback already since the post-pandemic peak (certainly if we look at the equity valuation, following aggressive share buybacks). Having initiated a position last September, I am happy to hold onto that position, but I see no reason to alter that position here.