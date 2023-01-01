shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Company Introduction

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is a Bermuda headquartered offshore drilling contractor specializing in operating shallow water heavy-duty jack-ups (to ~400 ft depth) for exploration and development contracts around the world. It owns, contracts, and operates its fleet of jack-ups which it markets to both integrated supermajors and national oil companies alike.

Unlike the rest of the offshore drilling industry, the offshore drilling contractor has traversed a period of tumult due to the collapse in the offshore energy industry following the SARS-Cov2 pandemic. Since then, the firm has been on a transformational journey, activating and putting 21 rigs to service while bolstering its balance sheet through a pressing corporate re-organization.

The company presently has almost the entirety of its fleet deployed with only one unit warm stacked in Southeast Asia awaiting new work. Expectations remain high for the jack-up specialist as several guidance revisions have already been published thanks to an increase in utilization rates and a tightening of rig supply.

The past 6-months has seen momentous activity among the offshore drillers with (BORR), (NE), (VAL), and (RIG) all registering sizable upside price action.

Asset Overview

The Oslo-listed drilling contractor’s reach spans the globe with its modern-day fleet of jack-ups operating in major petroleum basins in Southeast Asia (6 units), the Middle East (4 units), the North Sea (1 unit), West Africa (4 units), and the Gulf of Mexico (6 units).

Employing a staff of 2,000 offshore to operate the units, another 250 work out of shore-based offices providing support services. Of the 22 units Borr presently operates, 1 unit is warm stacked and an additional two are under construction at KFELS shipyard in Singapore. These 2 units will come online in July and September 2025 respectively.

Robust demand by National Oil Companies (NOCs) supports a longer business cycle as these organizations beyond profitability objectives also often have socially focused economic mandates in their respective countries. (Local content, domestic employment, economic growth).

In 2023, the company has 94% of available days already contracted while in 2024, 53% of available capacity has already been secured with the firm contracting 4,247 days.

75% of the company’s current customer base is comprised of NOCs improving business visibility and forecasting efforts.

The company recently inked $715M worth of deals for its 5 jack-up rigs working in the Gulf of Mexico, providing integrated well services to Mexican national operator, PEMEX. The contracts will maintain all five rigs contracted and operating in the Gulf of Mexico until the end of 2025. In summary, the firm’s current workload is characterized by higher utilization rates and extended contract lengths.

Availability of jack-ups is tightening swiftly providing support to day rates with the recovery in the offshore drilling industry getting into full swing. The “Golden Triangle” – the Gulf of Mexico, Deepwater South America, and West Africa – is seeing activity restart.

According to offshore market research specialist Esgian, average ultra deep water rates have increased to $373,000 (up 53% YOY). Market dynamics for the global jack-up fleet is notably similar, driven by surging demand in the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Mexico.

34 jack-ups have now found a new home in the Middle East, migrating from Southeast Asia and an additional 15 are set to arrive in 2023. Borr Drilling expects fleet utilization to exceed 95% in the coming quarters on the back of recent contract awards.

Adding to supply and demand dynamics is the absence of newbuild jack-ups to the market with no new orders hitting shipyards for over 2 years. Estimates for a high specification jack-up is presently around $260M.

Key Financials

The $1.91B Oslo-listed offshore drilling contractor presently trades at 15.2x forward earnings, positioning it neatly at the lower end of its peer group with Valaris at 40x, Diamond Offshore (DO) at 137x, Shelf Drilling (OTCPK:SHLLF) at 13x, Noble Corporation at 16.5x, and ODFJELL DRILLING (OTCPK:ODFJF) at 10.2x. For money managers looking to add beta to a portfolio while taking on exposure to global energy, picks like Borr Drilling (5Y monthly Beta of 2.7!) can be well suited.

In a filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange, the company raised circa $250M via a public offering of its common shares mid-2022. Tor Olav Troim purchased $20M while other insiders Patrick Schorn (100,000 shares), Neil Glass (12,500 shares) and CFO Magnus Vaaler (10,000 shares) all invested, strengthening aligned interest with equity holders and the management team.

Evidence of improving conditions in the global offshore jack-up market was further emphasized by an upgrade in Borr’s profit guidance for 2023. Chaired by Norwegian industrialist Tor Olav Troim, the shallow water jack-up specialist registered FY22 sales of $443M with positive expectations for FY24 $896M and FY25 $1.05B. EBITDA was just as impressive with Borr posting $142M FY22 with a 32% EBITDA margin almost 3x higher than the previous year.

Industry standouts are (NE), (VAL), and (HP) when completing a simplified income statement analysis.

The company appears to be exiting the covid-induced crash in business activity with sales bottoming at $245M in FY21. 2023 looks positive for the Norwegian drilling contractor based on project pipeline. Borr expects to generate revenues between $740M - $780M FY23 and adjusted EBITDA between $360M - $400M. Putting that into perspective, previous guidance was solely $290M-$330M. According to Chief Executive Patrick Schorn an uptick in both utilization and day rates is likely to be a central theme in 2023.

The company holds around $1.6 billion in total debt with all 2023 maturities now successfully refinanced, providing a cash lifeline until refinancing of additional debt in 2025. Present debt loads equate to a net interest expense of $133M.

Despite a reduction in its debt, Borr remains heavily levered with total debt equating to 10.9x EBITDA. Current (0.5x) and quick ratios (0.4x) highlight potential problems with Borr Drilling’s capital structure, particularly given those ratios were well above 1 a year earlier.

Days sales outstanding have reduced, from 135 days to 111 days but given payables gravitate around the 60-day mark, it does highlight the imbalance and potential strain on operating capital.

Risk

The offshore drilling industry is an extremely risky part of the energy market. It is a cyclical, capital intensive part of the energy value chain, operating in remote offshore parts of the world and exposed to sizable operating risk. The industry has a track record of boom-and-bust cycles driven by its characteristic, but moderating amount of leverage.

The Covid pandemic forced all major players to reorganize capital structures, offload assets and park up rigs. This has since changed but close scrutiny of operating costs, debt levels and project sanctioning is critical for any successful investment. Industry fixed costs are high and a natural imbalance between cash inflows and outflows creates additional strain on operating capital.

Key Takeaways

Borr Drilling is a shallow-water jack-up specialist benefiting from industry-wide tailwinds that have tightened offshore rig availability, maxed-out utilization, and put a floor on day rates. That is positive for an industry coming out of a period of profound transformation and corporate restructuring.

Any targeted investment in this field requires not only an understanding of offshore oil & gas exploration and development campaigns but also a close eye on leverage, order book and contract awards.