Chinese Semi-Caps: The Only Game In Town?

Summary

  • The current geopolitical landscape has pushed the Chinese state sector to invest heavily in semiconductors.
  • Local semi-caps stand to benefit from the increased demand for equipment, especially given the export controls imposed on American, Dutch, and Japanese OEMs.
  • The development of leading-edge nodes will prove more difficult to achieve in the absence of EUV lithography, thus capping the upside for local equipment manufacturers.
The following is the conclusion of a two-part article on the impact of the current geopolitical environment on Chinese semi-cap OEMs. For more context on their historical development and achievements to date, you can refer to the first part here

