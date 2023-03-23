Scorpio Tankers And Frontline: 2 Big Tanker Stocks To Buy

Apr. 11, 2023 1:23 AM ETFrontline plc (FRO), STNG
Summary

  • In 2022, Scorpio Tankers’ net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios dropped deeply to 0.62x and 1.56x, respectively.
  • Frontline’s liquidity condition is promising. Its current ratio doubled to 2.25x, and its cash ratio boosted to 1.25x at the end of 2022.
  • Both dirty and clean tanker TCE rates are high and due to changing trade patterns and higher oil and CCP demand, are expected to increase further, meaning STNG and FRO.
  • Oil and product net fleet growth is at record lows, supporting TCE rates.

Oil Tanker at Sea

HeliRy

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are two of the largest tanker shipping companies, with market caps of more than $3 billion, that could benefit from the increased clean and dirty tanker rates. Tanker TCE rates jumped due to

Figure 1 – Russian clean petroleum products trade flows and European diesel imports

STNG's 4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 2 – The potential further effects of the Russian CPP embargo on trade flows

STNG's 4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 3 – Clean LR2, LR1, and MR rates & crude VLCC, suezmax and aframax rates

ssyonline.com

Figure 4 – Weekly time charter estimates

www.hellenicshippingnews.com

Figure 5 – Frontline’s average daily time charter equivalents

FRO's 4Q 2022 results

Figure 6 – FRO has a modern fleet

FRO's 4Q 2022 results

Figure 7 – Refined product demand and seaborne refined product export levels

STNG's 4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 8 – China’s crude oil and fuel imports

STNG's 4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 8 – STNG/FRO’s leverage ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 9 – STNG and FRO’s liquidity ratios

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.2K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

