nay/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Although I have been familiar with industrial robots for many years, the first time I worked with a collaborative robot was truly eye opening. In 2017, the school I teach at decided to transition its mechanical engineering program into a mechatronics program and that meant I got free training. Another instructor and I were asked to get certified on multiple machines, and the difference between Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) fully collaborative Universal Robots, and everyone else's was night and day.

Being able to grab the machine and manually walk it through the motions you want it to make means course programming can be done in a few minutes instead of a few hours. Tuning the course motion for precision and adding fine motor commands to the gripper/actuator is all that's left after that. The same task, which might take an integrator most of day to program on a menu driven teach pendant, could take as little as a few minutes on a collaborative robot.

Because this company specializes in electronic and equipment testing, their services are only going to be in more demand as time goes on, not less. Although their collaborative robotics division is merely a fraction of Teradyne's total business, it is the portion with the strongest tailwinds. Investors can expect this company to stay relevant for decades to come. I believe the company will experience a temporary drop in demand during this upcoming slowdown, and am hoping it will produce an opportunity to buy at a discount. I am recommending a Hold for Teradyne only because I believe we will be presented with better buying opportunities as the economy continues to slow.

Company Background

Teradyne, Inc. is an electronic testing and industrial automation company headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts. The company was founded by Alex d'Arbeloff and Nick DeWolf in 1960 and sold its first diode tester to Raytheon in 1961.

Teradyne has a history of staying relevant by buying other companies. In the 1980's, they expanded their integrated circuit testing capabilities by acquiring Zehntel. In the 1990's they further expanded their semiconductor testing capabilities when they bought Megatest Corporation. In the early 2000's they acquired Herco Technologies, Synthane Taylor, and GenRad. In 2008 they acquired Nextest, which grew their flash memory testing capabilities and Eagle Test Systems, which grew their high volume analog test market. In 2011 they purchased LitePoint Corporation, a company which specialized in testing wireless products. In 2015 they acquired Universal Robots. And in 2018 they purchased Mobile Industrial Robots and Energid which help enhance the mobility and motion control for their collaborative robotics.

Forward looking statements from the last earnings call indicate the company believes they have already been experiencing a decline in demand. They state that most of the decline in 2022's revenue was due to a drop in demand for SOC testing, and that 2023's market size will be 10-30% lower than 2022's. In July of 2022, they identified that semiconductor testing demand had entered a decline and cited that these sorts of corrections typically have a 4 to 6 quarter duration.

Management also brought up several things they expect will provide tailwinds in the second half of 2023. They think major SOC producers are expected to start the transition to 3-nanometer later in 2023. Shipments of the UR20, their new long-reach, heavy-payload collaborative robot, are expected to increase during the second half of the year.

Long-Term Trends

The Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market is projected to have a CAGR of 5.17% through 2030. A CAGR of 9.8% through 2029 is projected for industrial automation. Collaborative robots are projected to have a CAGR of 32% until 2030.

Why Collaborative Robots?

Despite the time saving reasons I mentioned above. The real reason companies will want to buy collaborative industrial robots over the traditional industrial robots is safety. Collaborative robots, often shortened to Cobot, have feedback sensors that will stop motion in the event of contact with a person. Unlike most industrial robotic arms, this makes them safe to be around while they are energized.

For comparison, when we had a non-collaborative robotic arm donated to my school, the administration wanted to stick it into the corner of one of the labs so it would take up less space. They planned to set up a safety rail and light curtain to keep students out of the danger zone while it was in use. One of the other engineering professors and I had to call a meeting with the administration to explain to them why the location was unacceptable. This arm was originally designed to pick up car frames, it had a 600kg lifting capacity, and was capable of moving fast enough that it blurred. Installing it into the corner of the room meant that if a student were to ever remove the lines of code which prevented it from slamming itself into the wall, it was potentially capable of punching through the cinder block and compromising the entire building. The appropriately nicknamed "death arm" was instead installed further out into the center of the room.

Financials

Although it experienced a revenue decline during 2022, Teradyne has been growing revenue and net income for most of the last decade. Over the ten years from 2013 to 2022, revenue rose from $1.4279B to $3.155B, a 121% increase. Over that same time period, net income rose from $164.9M to $715.5M, a 334% increase.

TER Annual Revenue (By Author)

This company has gross margins that consistently range between 53.3% and 59.5%. Operating margins fluctuate, but have risen from 13.46% in 2013, to 27.6% in 2022. Over that same time period, net margins rose from 11.55% to 22.68%.

TER Annual Margins (By Author)

Looking over Teradyne's income statements makes it clear that this company regularly carries only very small amounts of debt. In addition to keeping debt low, they also collect enough interest and investment income that proceeds tend to roughly cancel out their debt obligation. While it doesn't perfectly cover their debt payments every year, we can see that their net interest expense ends up being very close to zero most years. Although Teradyne does technically have some debt, this company is one of those that can be labeled as effectively having no debt.

TER Net Interest Expense (By Author)

I also regularly look at the relationships between share count, cash, and revenue to see how these trends have been playing out. Teradyne has kept cash and short term investments at or above $742.4M for the duration of the chart. From its high in 2014, total common shares outstanding fell from 216.6M to 155.8M, a 28.07% decrease. This culture of share buybacks is extremely appealing for long term investors. It means the company will have an easier time achieving higher EPS numbers over time, and so is more likely to be able to keep perpetually raising dividends.

TER Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

Their equity curve is less than appealing. Ideally, an equity curve will slowly grind upward with few pullbacks. Teradyne experienced decreasing equity from 2014 through 2019 but has made significant improvements since then. Over the ten years displayed on the chart, total equity rose 23.5%. From its low in 2019, it has risen 65.6%

TER Annual Total Equity (By Author)

Taking a look over their financials on a quarterly basis shows that mid-2021 was a bit of an outlier and their revenue seems to be fairly stable otherwise. We also aren't seeing any obvious trend changes related to their cost of revenue or net income.

TER Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

The lack of trend changes on the above chart translate to stable margins below. Again we can see that during mid-2021 the company experienced a temporary improvement to its margins.

TER Quarterly Margins (By Author)

When looking over the relationship between their share count, cash, and revenue on a quarterly basis, we can see that the trends which showed up on the annual chart are less pronounced here. Since Jun 2020, share count decreased 6% from 165.8M to 155.8M.

TER Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

The quarterly chart of their equity curve is far more attractive than their annual chart. The smooth gradual changes one hopes to see on an equity curve are present. The company appears to be in a more financially healthy place than when equity was declining from 2014 to 2019. Over the eleven quarters shown, liabilities have declined 30.2%.

TER Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Valuation

As of April 6th, 2023, Teradyne had a market capitalization of $15.64B and was trading for $102.73 per share. The company first started offering a dividend in 2014 and has raised it four times since then. Since early 2018, they have raised their dividend by one penny every eight quarters. Their present rate of dividend increases would put them on pace to raise it from 11 to 12 cents per quarter in February 2024.

TER Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Using a discounted cash flow calculator to estimate fair value produces numbers which indicate the company is currently overvalued from a dividend perspective. Assuming they maintain their present dividend growth rate of about 4.5% per year for the next 5 years, and using a discount rate of 9%, their annual dividend of $0.44 comes out to a fair value of $5.90 per spare. Since they have a culture of buybacks, they might be able to maintain dividend increases over the full 20 years of the calculation; in that case their fair value comes out to $7.92 per share. Since both of these estimates would indicate the company is dramatically overvalued, the conclusion I come to here is that the people that are currently holding or buying Teradyne aren't doing it for today's dividend, or even today's dividend growth rate.

Risks

The temporary pullbacks in demand the company is experiencing might last longer than they expect. As I write this in early April 2023, with the bond market inverted and the Fed still waging a war against inflation, we are facing the very real prospect of a recession. A significant portion of their customers are either directly or indirectly involved in manufacturing. It is hard to project the results of an economic slowdown, or by how much manufacturing will be affected, but some of their revenue is likely to temporarily disappear for the duration of the recession.

Catalysts

Teradyne's culture of stock buybacks will slowly add value for long term holders. The company cited in their earnings call that they expect up to $500 million of repurchases in 2023. Repeated share buybacks gain shareholders value over time as they alter all of the per-share metrics.

As the price on industrial robotic arms continues to fall, they become more financially appealing to customers. Each industry is different, so adoption will occur in waves. At some point the cost of buying and installing robotic arms will fall below the cost of hiring new employees, and demand for industrial robots will rise exponentially.

Conclusions

I watch a large number of companies, and like to invest into disruptive business models and technologies. A combination of rising labor costs and falling manufacturing costs are having us approach the point where it will become more cost effective for most companies to buy a dozen robotic arms and hire a couple of integrators to program them, than to hire laborers. I am eager to gain exposure to industrial robotic arm manufacturers before we reach this threshold.

Companies with high expected future growth tend to look overvalued to investors from a dividend perspective. Since Teradyne already has a healthy growth rate and should be helped by sustained tailwinds for decades to come, it is trading at a relatively high valuation.

As far as what I will be looking for as buy signals, much of that will depend on the macroeconomy. I expect the upcoming recession to cause a rise in unemployment and a waning in manufacturing demand. When unemployment begins going back down, I expect manufacturing will recover and demand for industrial robots will rise. I will be watching the earnings reports and earnings call transcripts for several companies in the sector to try and gain situational awareness of the industry as a whole.

I will also look for positive signs within the company. At some point in the future they will announce that demand for semiconductor testing has stopped declining. The company is expecting shipments of their new UR20 model to increase in the second half of the year, so if the demand for those ends up exceeding the company's expectations, that will also be a sign that I should think about buying.

If no recession materializes and we don't see a multi-month drop in manufacturing demand, then I will likely begin buying small lots on dips and dollar cost averaging up into a small position. There are several other good companies in this industry; if Teradyne eventually establishes itself as more competitive than them, then I will grow that small position into a large one.