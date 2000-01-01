Justin Sullivan

Under president & CEO, Hock E. Tan, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned investors a cumulative total shareholder return (TSR) of nearly 3750% since its 2009 initial public offering [IPO]. The company’s ability to earn strong TSR has not waned, indeed, in the last five years, the company has earned market-beating returns. The firm’s financial results are strong, with profitable growth beating market and peer averages. The firm’s free cash flow growth supports its aggressive dividend policy. Going forward, the firm trades at an attractive multiple, with an FCF yield of 6.28%.

Beating the Market But Trailing Its Peers

In the last five years, its cumulative TSR was nearly 215%, compared to more than 55% for the S&P 500 (SPX) and a peer group market-cap weighted average TSR of over 270%.

According to the company’s 2023 Proxy Statement, its peer group consists of 3M Company (MMM), Adobe, Inc. (ADBE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Danaher Corporation (DHR), Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL), Honeywell International, Inc. (HON), Intel Corporation (INTC), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mastercard, Inc. (MA), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Oracle Corporation (ORCL), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Texas Instruments, Inc. (TXN), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO).

Source: Morningstar

Market-Beating Growth

In the last five years, revenue has grown from $20.85 billion in 2018 to $33.2 billion in 2022, at a 5-year compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 9.75%. According to Credit Suisse’s “The Base Rate Book”, 24.2% of firms between 1950 and 2015 achieved a 5-year sales CAGR of between 5% and 10%. The mean and median 5-year sales CAGR for the period was 6.9% and 5.2% respectively. That puts Broadcom’s growth above the market.

Source: Broadcom Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

An Earnings Machine

Broadcom grew its gross margin from $10.73 billion in 2018 to $22.1 billion in 2022, compounding at 15.54% a year. In tandem, its gross profitability grew from 0.21 in 2018 to 0.31 in 2022. In comparison, the market cap weighted average gross profitability for its peers was 0.34. Robert Novy-Marx’s research showed that a gross profitability of 0.33 or better signified that a stock was attractive. Gross profitability, which scales gross margins by firm assets, is a superior indicator of attractiveness than the traditional price-earnings (P/E) multiple.

Operating income rose from $5.14 billion in 2018 to $14.23 billion in 2022, compounding at 22.59% a year. Operating margin, in turn, rose from nearly 25% in 2018 to nearly 43% in 2022. Broadcom’s operating margin exceeds the market cap weighted average operating margin of its peer group, which was 23.65% in 2022. Its operating margin also exceeds the mean and median operating margins of its industry, which are 14.5% and 14.9% respectively.

Source: Broadcom Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

Net income declined from $12.61 billion in 2018 to $11.5 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of -1.83%. This is rather deceptive considering the exceptional nature of 2018’s earnings, but that said, in our reference period, 17.9% of firms had a 5-year earnings CAGR of between 0% and -10%, and the mean 5-year earnings CAGR was 7.9% and the median 5-year earnings CAGR was 5.9%.

Source: Broadcom Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports

Among its peers, only Qualcomm, with earnings of $11.77 billion, exceed those of Broadcom. Indeed, Broadcom’s earnings are higher than the peer group’s market cap weighted average earnings of $6.09 billion. With 9.4% of its peer group’s earnings, Broadcom is an earnings machine.

Source: Company Filings

Rising Free Cash Flow and Dividends

In the last five years, Broadcom has grown its free cash flows [FCF] from $8.2 billion in 2018 to $16.3 billion in 2022, compounding at 14.73%. Cumulatively the firm has earned $58.7 billion in FCF in that time, or 22.61% of its market capitalization. The company has a very aggressive dividend policy, and has grown dividends from $7 per share in 2018 to $16.4 per share in 2022, compounding at 18.56%. Cumulatively, the firm has paid out $26.01 billion, or 10.02% of its market cap. The FCF size and growth easily support the company’s dividend policy.

Source: Broadcom Inc. 2018-2022 Proxy Reports

Good Capital Allocation

There is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns, a phenomenon known as the asset growth effect. Over the 2018 to 2022 period, Broadcom grew firm assets from $50.12 billion to $73.25 billion, compounding at 7.88% per year. Broadcom’s ability to grow TSR is a testimony to management’s skill in allocating capital, a skill that has allowed the firm to resist the gravitational pull of the asset growth effect. Returns on invested capital [ROIC] have risen from 20.8% in 2018 to 33.4% in 2022.

Source: Broadcom Inc. 2018-2022 Annual Reports and Author Calculations

Valuation

Broadcom has a P/E multiple of 20.96 compared to 21.94 for the S&P 500, and 105.62 for the market cap weighted P/E multiple of its peer group. This suggests that the firm has a thin margin of safety compared to the market but is at a significant discount to its peers. However, the picture becomes clearer when we consider that the company’s gross profitability, at 0.31, trails that of its peers at 0.34, and that its FCF yield, at 6.28% exceeds that of its peers at 2.86%, and of the 2000 largest companies in the United States, which New Constructs calculates at 2.7%. Broadcom is, then, a good bet to exceed market returns, and given improving profitability, this is likely to continue for some time.

Company Ticker Gross Profitability P/E Multiple FCF Yield Broadcom Inc. AVGO 0.31 20.96 6.28% 3M Company MMM 0.32 9.98 7.22% Adobe, Inc. ADBE 0.57 37.50 4.19% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD 0.16 110.08 2.09% Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT 0.41 15.34 4.22% Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP 0.11 28.74 3.28% Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO 0.35 18.78 7.40% Danaher Corporation DHR 0.23 25.57 4.10% Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL 0.25 12.42 1.95% Honeywell International, Inc. HON 0.19 26.20 3.57% Intel Corporation INTC 0.15 16.91 -7.09% International Business Machines Corporation IBM 0.26 72.91 7.33% Mastercard, Inc. MA 0.57 35.37 2.95% Micron Technology, Inc. MU 0.21 41.53 -3.03% NVIDIA Corporation NVDA 0.37 155.39 0.57% Oracle Corporation ORCL 0.31 31.76 2.82% PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL 0.15 35.87 6.03% Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM 0.52 11.86 5.96% Salesforce, Inc. CRM 0.23 916.90 3.28% Texas Instruments, Inc. TXN 0.51 18.93 3.66% Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO 0.20 32.63 3.13% Peer Group Average 0.34 105.62 2.86% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Filings

Conclusion

Broadcom has demonstrated an ability to grow profitably over the last five years. The company’s financial results are strong, with the company responsible for a significant amount of industry earnings. Management has shown good capital allocation skill and has rewarded investors with an aggressive dividend policy. The company is a good long-term bet.