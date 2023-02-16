jan van der Wolf/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Back in February I started coverage of a European mall REIT - Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF). My article focused on the main differences in the "mall culture" between Europe and the US and highlighted my preference for European malls mainly because of a lesser threat of e-commerce. I still hold the view and continue to hold Klepierre in my portfolio, but I also recognize that American investors may prefer Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) which has very similar characteristics, tends to trade closely with Klepierre and offers a simpler tax treatment with no withholding taxes to consider, leading me to start coverage on SPG today.

Basics

SPG's portfolio doesn't need much introduction. It is a well-known retail REIT, focused on malls and premium outlets in the US with a small but not insignificant international exposure (about 10% of their NOI) which consists mainly of a 20% stake in Klepierre (EU premium malls), as well as some international premium and designer outlets.

SPG Presentation

The list of tenants is extensive and includes primarily well-known clothing retailers such as The Gap, Victoria's Secret, American Eagle, Foot Locker and many more. The REIT is diversified between tenants with only the largest tenant accounting for more than 2% of total rent (The Gap at 3.1%), but frankly is not diversified at all with regards to the industry of their tenants as essentially all revenue comes from clothing retailers. And this is really where the risk lies, when we consider a long-term investment and the almost inevitable transition to e-commerce.

Risks

There has been a long-term trend in the percentage of retail sales done online. According to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce accounted for over 15% of total 2022 retail sales in the US. This is up from about 5-6% just 10 years ago and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. It is clear that from a long-term perspective, SPG's business model will come under pressure as brick and mortar stores of their tenants slowly but gradually get replaced by websites and logistics centers. This doesn't necessarily mean that the company is a bad investment today, but it's definitely something that should be reflected in the valuation as the business model might become obsolete or at least shrink over the next 10-20 years.

U.S. Census Bureau

In the medium-term, the picture is not much better. Retail sales are driven almost entirely by the strength of the consumer, which is something that has clearly deteriorated in 2022. As inflation increased the cost of living, people have burned through their excess savings and have turned to credit cards once again to fund their living expenses. According to the New York Fed, credit card balances have reached a new high of $943 Billion and the average balance has increased to over $5,000 (a 20% YoY increase). It is clear that consumer's finances are coming under stress and it feels as though the only thing holding the economy above water (for now) is a strong labor market. With so much uncertainty, it is likely that consumers will spend less on discretionary purchases in 2023 and if the labor market weakens things could get even uglier. This is clearly bad for SPG's tenants and although SPG as a landlord is somewhat insulated from the immediate effect of lower retail sales (as long as tenants can pay rent), it will likely catch up with them overtime (as tenants perhaps delay expansion plans etc.). Again, this is not an investment dealbreaker but something to keep in mind as we forecast FFO growth (or the lack there of) over the next few years.

CNBC article, data from New York Fed

Financials

Now that we understand the risks over the medium and long-term, let's have a look at their recent performance to see if we can see any cracks forming on the surface.

In short, 2022 results were OK, as their FFO increased by 3.7% to $11.87 per share. The growth was driven by U.S. NOI growth of 4.8%, international NOI growth of 24% (largely due to reopening in Europe) and a 33% drop in NOI from other investments (mainly their investment in retail operations, IP and an e-commerce company). The fact that their core rental business is doing all right is reinforced by an occupancy increase of 1.5% YoY to 94.9%.

SPG Presentation

As far as guidance, management expects 2023 FFO per share in the range of $11.70 to $11.95 which is essentially flat compared to 2022. As discussed on the earnings call, this unexciting guidance is based on a 2% NOI growth and an increased interest expense of approximately $0.30 to $0.35 per share. Listening to the call I feel that management is definitely aware of the macroeconomic uncertainty ahead and plans to remain cautious in their forecast.

On the bright side, SPG's balance sheet is very strong. They are one of just seven REITs that have a rating of A- or better. Their debt has been largely flat over the past 5 years around $30 Billion, maintains reasonable coverage and has a weighted average interest rate of 3.43% (up 40 bps YoY). Given their size (NOI of $6 Billion) and their rating the amortization schedule is quite conservative with $1.8 Billion due this year and $4.6 Billion due next year. As such, there is little refinancing risk and there will likely be no surprises.

The company had a good history of paying and increasing its dividends until Covid, but for obvious reasons they had to slash the dividend in 2020. Since then they have increased the dividend aggressively to $1.80 per share (per quarter) but still haven't reached the pre-pandemic peak. I like that they are being quite conservative with their payout ratio. Pre-pandemic they used to payout 65-70% of their FFO and offered about a 5% dividend yield. For 2023 the forward payout ratio stands a conservative 61% and the stock offers a dividend yield of 6.5%. The yield is well covered, quite high and has some room to grow even with flat guidance. In particular, if the company increases their payout ratio to 65% to be in line with what they have offered historically, the dividend could easily increase to $1.90 next year (even with flat guidance). Beyond that I don't see significant increases over the medium-term due to potentially weakening consumer spending.

SPG Presentation

Valuation

That brings us to valuation. Currently SPG trades at 9.2x FFO which is significantly below their long-term average multiple of 14.5x. Unfortunately valuing the company is not as easy as just taking the historical average. To remain conservative I believe the target multiple should be quite a bit lower. The reason is twofold. Firstly we are now in a high interest rate environment that could persist for a while and higher rates inevitably lead to lower valuations. Secondly and perhaps more importantly, the REIT will have to face the e-commerce trend which will most likely significantly hinder its growth prospects going forward. That's why I will apply a 11.5x FFO multiple to my price target which happens to be roughly in line with the average since 2019.

As far as FFO growth, analysts are forecasting no growth this year and 1-3% growth in 2024-2025. That's roughly in line with what management expects as well and since I'm already being quite conservative in the multiple, I can get behind this forecast. With a forecasted FFO per share of $12.50 by 2025 I get a conservative price target of $145 per share.

Fast graphs

So with that said what can we reasonably expect if we buy SPG today?

well covered dividend yield of 6.5% (likely flat over the next three years)

1-3% FFO growth

upside of 25% from multiple expansion (9.2x to 11.5x)

total annual return of 16%

That's above my 10% threshold so I rate SPG stock as a "BUY" here at $110 per share with a PT of $145 per share. Personally, I will stick with Klepierre, but it's safe to say that at the current price Simon Property Group can be a wise investment, especially for investors looking for a reasonably high and very safe dividend yield and is a good alternative to Klepierre for American investors.