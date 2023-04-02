Laurence Dutton

Kosmos Energy Ltd's (NYSE:NYSE:KOS) share price is up 27% YTD since we last covered the stock in our article for Seeking Alpha. Ratings from analysts of the oil and gas company stock also moved into more positive territory. Momentum is up significantly.

A Weak Bandwagon

Kosmos Energy appears to be a potential opportunity but there are risks for retail value investors. With the share price far closer to its 52-week high ($8.55) than the low ($4.64), we value the stock more as a Hold at the present time. A dip in price below $7 might make the stock more attractive to investors with risk tolerance.

Analyses of Kosmos Energy (Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings)

Oil and Gas in Demand

20-year-old Kosmos Energy Ltd headquarters in Dallas, Tx. Kosmos explores and produces oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States but its primary assets are offshore in deepwater Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It has gas projects located offshore in Mauritania and Senegal. It also undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Kosmos operates in a high-demand industry. The Oil Market Report-March 2023 claims:

Following an 80 kb/d contraction in 4Q22, world oil demand growth is set to accelerate sharply over the course of 2023, from 710 kb/d in 1Q23 to 2.6 mb/d in 4Q23. Average annual growth is forecast to ease from 2.3 mb/d in 2022 to 2 mb/d, and global oil demand to reach a record 102 mb/d. Rebounding air traffic and the release of pent-up Chinese demand dominate the recovery

A host of factors converge to make energy companies an attractive investment at the present time and are, in our opinion, underpinning the uptick in Kosmos Energy shares. Geopolitical events are threatening Middle Eastern production cutbacks. Russia announced its oil and gas are for friendly countries. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) share price is also up. The share price is +11.23% for the past 12 months. The S A Quant Rating is maintaining the Strong Buy assessment.

LNG is the Future

Company officials told shareholders in February they expect to increase production in 2023 by 50% plus add more from new projects. The company is scheduled to report earnings again on May 8, 2023. Company revenue in FY ’22 rose to $2.25B from $1.33B the year before. Earnings per share for FY ’22 were $1.00. We estimate the EPS this fiscal year will be about +18%. The market cap tops $3B. ROE is 34%.

Oil will eventually take a backseat at Kosmos Energy to natural gas exploration, production, and sales, according to the last S A earnings call transcript. There is growing market demand in Africa and worldwide for oil and LNG. LNG shipbuilders are enjoying record orders for new ships. Kosmos' quick ratio of 0.58 and its current ratio of 0.82 suggest long-term solvency and short-term liquidity are healthy enough to meet growing demand.

Kosmos confirmed in February the development concept for the second phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project operated by a major oil and gas big sister. The partner will move the project to the next stage. That bodes well for the company considering world estimates are for demand to increase “fast and furious.” In million metric tons, here is the projected demand by region for LNG worldwide from 2017 to 2025:

LNG Growth (Statista)

Risks to Owning Kosmos

As the share price ticked up, hedge funds and corporate insiders sold more shares in the last three months than they bought. Funds sold over 1M shares. Insiders sold $5.5M worth. 2022 saw a resurgence of funds holding Kosmos shares after a major sell-off beginning in 2019. By Q3 ’22, 29 funds were back in but 10% of them are out after a major bank cut its rating in February ’23.

Despite being a lightly traded stock and covered by a few analysts, the shares have a high Beta of 1.49 for price volatility. Another risk factor concerning us is the company debt. We continue to be impressed by management’s debt reduction from $2.62B in 2021 to $2.23B at the close of 2022. The company holds $183.4M in cash and equivalents; however, its total liabilities are greater than cash holdings and receivables. The debt is a concern exacerbating risk-reward.

Operating in less than hearty democracies is always a risk for investors. It is noteworthy that in Guinea, the economic outlook is improving concomitantly with political stability. The poverty rate is dropping and GDP growth is around 5%. Ghana is neither as economically nor politically stable. Growth is nil and inflation is +31%. Senegal continues to be one of the most stable countries on the continent. Mauritania is forecast to have 4.5% GDP growth.

Vigorous economies and political stability enhance foreign investment. Currently, we are not overly worried about these issues in relation to Kosmos Energy operations. On other matters like the Tortue Phase 1 and this year's expected shipments of LNG, there is nothing new to report that is not already been factored into the share price.

Takeaway

We remain moderately bullish on Kosmos Energy, because of management’s move to prioritize LNG and cut the debt. The stock has strong momentum and growth potential. Our hesitancy is that its financial strength is on the weak side, profitability is ok, and there is no dividend. We expect EPS to increase over each of the next three fiscal years and further debt reduction perhaps at a slower pace. Revenue rose each of the last three years and we estimate another good year ahead.

We believe the shares are priced on the high side of value, as the price moves closer to the high. Considering the PE ratio, PS ratio, PB ratio, and price to cash flow we appraise KOS stock to be worth a Hold, and retail value investors consider it for their long-term portfolios at around $7.