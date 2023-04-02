Momentum And Risk Describe Kosmos Energy

Apr. 11, 2023 2:18 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)XLE
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • All the good news circling oil and gas markets and expectations from Kosmos Energy are factored into the tick up in its share price.
  • KOS stock has momentum but there are risks retail value investors ought to consider when assessing the value of the stock for their portfolios.
  • We remain moderately bullish on the company after earlier articles but are wary for investors with a low tolerance for risk.

CAD solar energy

Laurence Dutton

Kosmos Energy Ltd's (NYSE:NYSE:KOS) share price is up 27% YTD since we last covered the stock in our article for Seeking Alpha. Ratings from analysts of the oil and gas company stock also moved into more

Chart

Analyses of Kosmos Energy (Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings)

chart

LNG Growth (Statista)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.99K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.