Introduction

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) focuses on the management and rental of self-storage facilities across the United States. Since there are few fixed expenses associated with renting storage space, storage REITs can generate healthy returns for investors. Rents are steady because tenants need storage and they are not as sensitive to price increases.

The recent share price decline may present a buying opportunity. As a result, the stock's valuation is attractive and dividend yield is higher. Its earnings grew rapidly in the previous quarter, its market potential is significant and its dividend yield is above average. Nevertheless, I see better opportunities in the market right now.

Data by YCharts

Great Opportunity In The Self-Storage Market

The US Self Storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%, according to the Global Self Storage investor presentation. Self-storage facilities have seen tremendous expansion over the past three decades. While in 1996 only 6% of consumers rented a self-storage unit, that has now increased to 10.6%.

U.S. Self Storage Market Outlook (Global Self Storage Investor Presentation)

If we look at the self storage market, we see that a large portion of the market (about 71%) is managed by small businesses. Only 20% of the self storage market is owned by publicly traded companies. Therefore, there is still great potential for REITs to grow further through acquisitions and also organically.

Self Storage Market Share (Global Self Storage Investor Presentation)

Strong Revenue And FFO Growth, And Expansion Opportunities

Global Self Storage is small in size with revenue of only $12 million. In 2022, the company grew strongly, with revenue up 14%, and adjusted FFO increased 31% year over year.

The fourth quarter of 2022 was also a strong quarter. Same-store occupancy was 90% in December 2022, compared to 93% in December 2021. This is because Global Self Storage optimized their rental income under its revenue rate management program. Revenue increased sharply by 11%, but adjusted FFO, however, increased only 1% in the fourth quarter. Global Self Storage increased its dividend by 12%. Their net debt was $8.7 million, and with an FFO of $4.7 million, they can easily carry their debt.

According to CEO Mark C. Winmill, the strong performance was primarily due to effective digital marketing initiatives, continued focus on controlling store-level operating costs and superior customer service efforts.

Looking to the future, the company can grow both through acquisitions and organically. Global Self Storage recognizes 5 growth pillars that can provide growth:

Expansion opportunities Further enhance existing property performance Grow Global Max Management client base Acquisitions Joint Ventures

Global Self Storage focuses on acquisitions that add value, such as improvements in revenue management, higher occupancy rates, new revenue streams such as insurance premiums for items stored by tenants. With approximately $24 million in available capital resources, the company has flexibility to grow the business strategically.

Dividends, Share Repurchases, And Share Issuances

Global Self Storage must distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends. The dividend yield for REITs tends to be higher than those of common stocks. Global Self Storage currently offers a solid dividend yield of 5.7%. The dividend is $0.29 per share and has increased since 2021. Last year, the dividend increased 3.6%, but 1 analyst expects the dividend level to remain the same next year.

Dividend growth history (SELF ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Cash flow statements provide insight into cash distributions and share issuances to shareholders. REITs have the ability to raise cash by issuing stock, bonds or bank loans. Global Self Storage issued shares in 2019, 2021 and 2022 to further grow the company. Despite share dilution, issuing shares can be beneficial because it generates rental income (and dividends). With the current share price correction, I do not expect Global Self Storage to further dilute its shares.

SELF cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Valuation Is Favorable But Better Opportunities Exist

Interest rate hikes put downward pressure on REITs prices and other stocks. In general, asset values decrease as interest rates rise.

Yet not all storage REITs fell hard in value. Take CubeSmart and Life Storage, for example, where the price to FFO is still relatively high compared to the 3-year averages.

The price to FFO is a common valuation measure for REITs. For Global Self Storage, this ratio currently stands at 12.2, and this represents a 23% discount to the 4-year average of 15.8.

Global Self Storage offers a dividend yield of 5.7%, which is a small premium compared to the 10-year government bond yield of 3.4%. Investors can choose to invest in a safe government bond, or to invest in Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage has the potential to grow its dividend, while the income from 10-year government bonds remains equal. In this case, I prefer Global Self Storage.

Price to FFO (SEC and analyst' own calculations)

Now that we know that Global Self Storage is attractively valued compared to its historical valuation, it is also interesting to take a closer look at other players in the self storage field for their stock valuation.

From small to large, Global Self Storage has the following industry peers: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), CubeSmart (CUBE), and Life Storage (LSI). In the table below, I have listed these companies and their price to FFO now and over the past 4 years.

What immediately stands out is the attractive valuation of both Global Self Storage and National Storage Affiliates Trust compared to their historical valuation. However, the expected growth in FFO of both companies is very low. The dividend yield is almost the same for both companies, but National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend has risen faster. Also, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend to increase next year, while Self Storage's does not. Therefore, my preference would be to invest in National Storage Affiliates Trust rather than Global Self Storage.

Global Self Storage industry peers (Annual reports and the analyst' own calculations)

Investors who prefer higher growth in this sector choose either CubeSmart or Life Storage. Life Storage is expected to grow the fastest, which is why its share valuation is also higher than CubeSmart. Not only is the share's valuation higher, but the dividend is also lower. A dividend yield of only 3.4% is still on the low side for a REIT in my opinion, even if the dividend is expected to rise 5.2% next year. On the other hand, CubeSmart's dividend is expected to rise 4.5% next year and its dividend yield is currently 4.2%.

In summary, I prefer National Storage Affiliates Trust over Global Self Storage, and I prefer CubeSmart over Life Storage (if we look only at share valuation and expected growth). The recent increase in Global Self Storage's FFO and dividend is also positive, which also makes Global Self Storage definitely interesting to add to the self-storage investment portfolio. Because the company is still small in size, it is more sensitive to an economic downturn. Good diversification helps mitigate a potential share price loss.

Risks To Mention

There are several risks associated with the business. For example, many indicators point to a recession within now and a year.

During the financial crisis in 2008, homeowners had to liquidate their properties to pay off their mounting debts. And yet they made very little use of storage units; the occupancy rate in 2010 was only 76%. The financial recession was severe and people were cutting back as much as they could. Currently, the occupancy rate is higher and stands at 90%.

Another risk when investing in storage REITs is that the tenants often have short-term contracts; the tenants of Global Self Storage's storage units continue to rent for an average of 3.3 years. So this still carries slightly more risk than investing in Essential Properties (EPRT), for example, where the average leases are much longer.

Conclusion

Global Self Storage is a REIT specializing in the management and rental of self-storage units in the US, with a large opportunity in the self-storage market. Global Self Storage has grown strongly, achieving revenue growth of 14%, and adjusted FFO increased 31% year-over-year. The strong performance is due to digital marketing initiatives, continued focus on controlling store-level operating costs and superior customer service efforts. Global Self Storage is attractively valued, but I find other players in storage REITs more attractive. The emerging recession may pose a risk to the company, as their occupancy rates fell sharply in 2009. Global Self Storage is a hold because it is a small company and therefore at greater risk from a possible economic downturn. When the probability of that decreases, an investment in Global Self Storage is an attractive choice, given the growth potential in revenue, FFO and dividends, and the attractive stock valuation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.