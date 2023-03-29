Justin Sullivan

As we eagerly await Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) FYQ2 earnings release, we're buzzing with anticipation over what it could reveal about the company's ability to ride the wave of generative AI solutions and tackle challenges in the industrial sector. Enterprise demand has remained strong, and with AI still representing a mere 10% of data center usage, we foresee a gust of tailwinds in 2023. This earnings call has the potential to shed light on AVGO's strategies in the Chinese market, generative AI data center adoption among Chinese hyperscalers, and the development of Tomahawk 5 and the Bailly silicon photonic switch. So, let's dive into the details and assess the risks and rewards that lie ahead for AVGO stock.

FYQ2 Earnings: An Exciting Opportunity to Gain Insights into AVGO's Growth Prospects

We are excited about the upcoming FYQ2 earnings release for AVGO, as it presents an opportunity to gain insights into the company's ability to capitalize on the growing demand for generative AI solutions, particularly in the networking and ASIC compute offload sectors, as well as navigate challenges in the industrial sector. The enterprise sector continues to be a key growth driver for AVGO, with robust demand despite moderating overall growth. We estimate that AI currently comprises less than 10% of data center usage, but we anticipate strong AI tailwinds in 2023. However, visibility into demand is limited, which makes AVGO's upcoming earnings call all the more interesting, as we expect management to provide critical updates on AI demand trends.

Key questions we hope to have addressed during the earnings release and call include: How has AVGO been able to navigate the challenges in the Chinese market, and are there any signs of recovery in industrial sales? Can we expect further insights into generative AI data center traction among Chinese hyperscalers, and what is the outlook for Chat-GPT-style learning and AI application models in the region?

AVGO is currently shipping its Tomahawk 4 at 25Tbps, with the next-generation Tomahawk 5 slated for full production in early 2024, offering 51.2Tbps with 512 lanes at 100GB per second. To address the increased power requirements of Tomahawk 5, AVGO is expected to launch the Bailly silicon photonic switch in conjunction with Tomahawk 5. This integration of fiber optic module components onto silicon as part of the switch is expected to yield a 50% power reduction and significant total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits for hyperscalers. We look forward to updates on the development and production timeline for Tomahawk 5 and the Bailly silicon photonic switch during the earnings call.

In the industrial sector, we believe AVGO is experiencing strong sales in the automotive industry in both the US and Europe. However, weakness in China is likely more than offsetting the gains made in the US and Europe in the near term. While AVGO may see pockets of strength in China, we believe any recovery in the Chinese industrials business is more likely a story for the second half of 2023, as the country continues to recover from Covid lockdowns and works to stimulate consumer demand. During the earnings call, we hope to gain insights into AVGO's strategies for navigating the Chinese market and their expectations for the recovery timeline.

VMware Deal Risks

In our view, one of the biggest risks associated with owning AVGO shares is the risk of the VMware deal not going through. If this deal does not go through, then AVGO's roll-up strategy in software would largely come to a halt, much like what happened to its semiconductor roll-up strategy.

Our analysis of the UK Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) concerns surrounding Broadcom's proposed acquisition of VMware reveals potential repercussions for both the involved companies and the broader server market. The CMA's apprehension lies in the belief that the completion of the AVGO/VMW deal would increase costs for customers, primarily banks and telecommunication companies, and hinder competition by stifling innovation in the industry.

It is crucial to consider the impact on a specific subsegment of AVGO's Server Storage Connectivity segment, which accounts for approximately 12% of its FY22 revenues. Products such as FC SAN, NICs, and others would likely be affected by the acquisition. Broadcom has been given five working days to address the CMA's concerns and another five working days for the CMA to review any proposed remedies. If an agreement is not reached, the acquisition will enter a phase 2 review process, typically lasting a maximum of 24 weeks, with the possibility of an extension up to eight additional weeks.

The outcome of the phase 2 review process could result in various remedies imposed by the CMA panel, such as a complete prohibition of the merger, required divestiture of parts of the business causing concern, or other solutions. The CMA has the power to impose these remedies by order if an agreement with the company is not reached.

It is worth noting that large-scale deals, such as the proposed AVGO/VMW acquisition, often receive intense scrutiny. Broadcom has a generally successful track record in addressing regulatory concerns and closing its proposed acquisitions, with Qualcomm being a primary exception. Based on this history, we anticipate that Broadcom may be able to find a suitable solution to appease the CMA's concerns.

Financial & Valuation

Our financial analysis of Broadcom reveals that the company has experienced robust and broad-based revenue growth in recent years. In fiscal year 2021, revenue growth accelerated by 17% to reach $27.5 billion, and this momentum continued into 2022, with revenues growing by 21% to $33.2 billion. Although growth is expected to slow down in fiscal year 2023, it is still projected to be quite robust at 7.1%, reaching $35.5 billion.

Broadcom's revenue CAGR between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2023 is calculated to be approximately 12.0%. The company boasts some of the highest operating margins among semiconductor companies, reaching 61.1% in fiscal year 2022 and expected to expand slightly to 61.4% in fiscal year 2023. This margin expansion is expected to result in earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10.2%, outpacing revenue growth and reaching $41.48 per share.

The company's free cash flow is expected to grow even more robustly by 13.3% to $18.5 billion, ahead of its expected net income of $17.9 billion in fiscal year 2023. This demonstrates the high-quality nature of Broadcom's earnings. Although the company does have a net debt of $27 billion exiting fiscal year 2022, this number is expected to decline to $24 billion in fiscal year 2023 and to just under $20 billion in fiscal year 2024, according to consensus estimates. This is driven by the company's considerable cash flow generation and the expected pause in its M&A activity as the market expects Broadcom to take years to digest the pending VMware acquisition.

We estimate that Broadcom's return on investment is very attractive. The company's return on invested capital was over 18% in fiscal year 2022, while its return on equity was 47%. Looking at the five-year average, the return on invested capital is 14% and the return on common equity is 29%. This is among the best in the semiconductor industry.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom is trading at 14.6 times forward consensus EPS, which is around the middle of its ten-year range. The shares also offer a very attractive free cash flow yield of 7.1%. Relative to the S&P 500 on a price-to-earnings (PE) basis, Broadcom is trading at a 20% discount, which we believe is an exceptionally good deal given the company's strong portfolio of semiconductor and software products and its impressive track record of growth and attractive shareholder returns. Based on our research and analysis, we maintain a positive outlook on Broadcom's financial performance and growth prospects.

Conclusion

Broadcom's robust growth, strong margins, and impressive track record make it an enticing opportunity for investors, despite the risks associated with the VMware deal. As the company continues to innovate in the AI, networking, and industrial sectors, we expect to see a continued upward trajectory in its financial performance. With the upcoming FYQ2 earnings call, we hope to gain clarity on AVGO's strategies in the Chinese market, the adoption of generative AI data centers, and the future of its cutting-edge products. Overall, we maintain an optimistic outlook on Broadcom and eagerly anticipate the insights to come.