Medpace Holdings: Promising CRO With Strong Growth And Excellent Fundamentals

Apr. 11, 2023 3:21 AM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • Strong financial growth in 2022, with healthy key performance metrics.
  • Risks are contract cancellations, drug development unpredictability, and industry consolidation.
  • DCF value at $215.94, potential 22.5% margin of safety with buybacks.

Pharmaceutical industry and drug manufacturing

Extreme Media

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) is a leading clinical research organization (CRO), offering comprehensive Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. Medpace stands out with its disciplined operating model and expertise in specific therapeutic areas. This report examines the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Charts showcasing Backlog & New Business for MEDP

Backlog & New Business (Q4 10-Q)

A breakdown of revenues for Medpace.

Medpace Revenue Composition (Medpace 2022 Q4 10Q)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

DCF Valuation of MEDP

Author

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.18K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MEDP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.