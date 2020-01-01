Getty Images

Ahead of NIO's (NYSE:NIO) March and Q1 delivery report, CFO Wei Feng said the EV manufacturer was "very confident" in reaching its 250,000 vehicle target for 2023, which translates to just over +100% y/y growth. However, quarterly deliveries came in at the low end of guidance, raising the stakes for volumes to ramp significantly in the back half of the year to reach that growth target. Management sees vehicle volumes ramping to about 30,000 units monthly by the end of the year, supported by its new product launches and its comprehensive vehicle lineup -- but it will need to prove that sedan demand is robust and SUV demand is resilient.

Q1 Deliveries At Low End Of Guidance

NIO reported deliveries of 10,378 vehicles in March, down 14.6% from February, and closing out Q1 at the low end of guidance -- deliveries for the quarter tallied 31,041 vehicles, compared to the 31,000 to 33,000 unit range provided earlier by management. Quarterly deliveries are up +20.5% y/y, boosted by February's strong results as March recorded just +3.9% y/y growth.

NIO (@NIOGlobal)

Compared to the prior year, Q1's growth was driven solely by February's chart-topping numbers -- all told, it was a pretty mediocre quarter for NIO after starting the year off slowly. The transition to the NT2.0 platform for its existing vehicle lineup may have dented deliveries in March, given that NIO is preparing for NT2.0's rollout in Q2 -- management previously said that the "existing generation of ES8, ES6, and EC6 are expected to have lower production levels and deliveries due to the transition" to NT2.0. Assuming that the final phaseout occurred during March to set the stage for the platform's Q2 launch, this m/m decline is not much of a worry yet.

Let's take a quick look at NIO's monthly deliveries broken down by vehicle type -- this data shows that the m/m decline was driven primarily by an ~1,800 m/m unit drop in SUV sales. This data further corroborates the viewpoint that the decline could simply be caused by the phaseout of the existing SUVs built on the NT1.0 platform -- selling off existing inventory without manufacturing more in anticipation of the NT2.0 launch this quarter.

Author calculations

Sedan deliveries remained nearly unchanged m/m in March, signaling that demand for the line remains strong ahead of the launch of the ET5 Touring and other new models. NIO is expecting demand to increase for the ES6, ES7, and ES8 in the back half of the year, looking for combined deliveries to top ~6,000 to 10,000 units per month.

Increased Confidence In +100% Growth

On Q4's earnings call at the beginning of March, CEO Bin Li said the automaker is "confident that we can achieve our targets" of 250,000 vehicles, and after completing "product deliveries, we believe that we will see some upside momentum for our vehicle deliveries." In an interview with Bloomberg TV two weeks ago, NIO CFO Wei Feng said the company is "very confident" in reaching that 250,000 vehicle target -- the company is positioning for a massive ramp to reach that tally, needing 220,000 deliveries through year-end.

Moving through Q2, April will be a tell-all month -- deliveries need to move back to the 14,000 unit range to put the company on track towards that 250,000 vehicle target. Production capacity supports an expansion to 25,000 to 35,000 units per month as early as mid-summer, which are necessary levels to reach during Q3 through Q4 to boost deliveries to that target.

Take a look at the graph below, which shows a possible ramp through the end of the year in order to reach that 250,000 vehicle target.

Author calculations

Essentially, NIO is going to have to quickly push monthly deliveries to new highs -- this 250,000 vehicle target looks heavily reliant on the success of the NT2.0 platform shift driving demand and the success of multiple product launches in a short time frame. The difference within reaching 250,000 vehicles (light blue) or 200,000 vehicles (dark blue) lies within strong, continual scaling in 2H, reaching 30,000/vehicles per month by Q4.

Management has struggled with over-promising and under-delivering, which has been a prime concern for investors -- the OEM has cut quarterly guidance multiple times since 2020, and setting this ambitious target only adds to such concerns, especially after delivering at the low-end for Q1.

However, there is a proven scalability from these levels -- EV leader Tesla (TSLA) scaled from approximately 108k deliveries on a trailing-twelve-month basis in Q1 FY18 to over 278k deliveries by Q1 FY19. NIO is attempting to emulate a ramp of that degree, scaling from just under 123k deliveries in FY22 to its 250k target for FY23.

So the challenge for investing here lies within execution risk -- can NIO successfully lever the five new model launches and NT2.0 platform refresh to revitalize delivery growth and margin expansion? Management certainly thinks so, but the company's stagnant growth through much of 2021 and early 2022 means the company has a lot to prove to investors. Quarterly deliveries have dropped -22.5% q/q for Q1, after just topping 40,000 vehicles for the first time.

To reach that 250,000 target, Q2's minimum delivery level likely has to be approximately 49,000 vehicles, bringing 1H's total near 80,000 vehicles to set up for a 2H ramp to an average of 27,000 units monthly. It's definitely doable, but it will be a challenge, especially as other OEMs like Tesla, XPeng (XPEV), Seres, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and others cut prices to spur demand.

Is There Value At $9?

NIO stock had pulled back 15% over the past week, dropping back below $9 on Wednesday as risk appetite faded. While NIO remains confident in 250,000 vehicles this year, we remain confident in 200,000 vehicles, below management's target for now until it can show a strong, continual ramp towards 50,000 vehicles in Q2 and towards 75,000 or above in Q3.

On the surface, a 20% miss to annual delivery guidance would be quite a shock to investors, especially given management's commentary about the confidence in achieving such growth. However, financially-speaking, there is value in reaching 200,000 vehicles in FY23.

At an initial revenue projection of ~RMB80B/US$11.6B for the 200,000 delivery assumption, split between around RMB68B in vehicle sales and RMB12B in other revenues (charging, services, etc.), NIO trades at a relatively attractive 1.15x EV/revenue multiple. A return to a ~14% vehicle margin should equate to a gross margin around 12%, or gross profit of around RMB9.6B/US$1.4B. However, given NIO's spending profile and a need for R&D to finish NT2.0's transition and launch multiple new models in the early half of the year, NIO could record a net loss of approximately RMB10B/US$1.45B, or about ($0.90) per share, for the year.

Compared to current estimates for a full year loss of ($1.04) per share on revenues of $12.48B, we're a bit more bullish on NIO's ability to rein in costs and expand margins under NT2.0, but since there is little visibility into new model pricing and due to the more conservative annual delivery target, our revenue projections lag. Even so, NIO's valuation at that projected 1.1x EV/revenue multiple looks quite attractive at the current share price around $9 given the growth potential, margin expansion, and model range expansion.