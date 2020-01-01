NIO Increases Confidence With +100% Growth In 2023

Apr. 11, 2023 3:36 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)
Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • NIO's management reiterated that they are "very confident" in achieving an annual delivery target of 250,000 vehicles.
  • Q1 deliveries came up at the low-end of guidance at 31,041 vehicles, suggesting that the ramp in volumes needs to be rapid in the back half of FY23.
  • In order to reach its 250K vehicle target, NIO would have to reach 30,000 or more monthly deliveries by Q4, while also recording +60% q/q growth in Q2.
  • NIO has the capacity to support such expansion, and this quick ramp to double deliveries to 250K+ vehicles has been demonstrated by Tesla.
  • Even if NIO falls short of that 250K vehicle target, reaching 200K vehicles for the year should generate meaningful revenue growth at an attractive valuation.

Green Energy Vehicles At 2022 Central China International Auto Show

Getty Images

Ahead of NIO's (NYSE:NIO) March and Q1 delivery report, CFO Wei Feng said the EV manufacturer was "very confident" in reaching its 250,000 vehicle target for 2023, which translates to just over +100% y/y growth. However, quarterly deliveries came

Nio Q1 monthly deliveries

NIO (@NIOGlobal)

NIO monthly deliveries by vehicle type

Author calculations

NIO quarterly deliveries and q/q growth rates 2020 to 2023

Author calculations

This article was written by

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.46K Followers
Your hub for everything mobility related. Coverage will primarily focus on the automotive industry, namely EV, and will touch upon charging, infrastructure, AV, eVTOL, and other mobility sectors.  Feel free to reach out with questions or comments!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.