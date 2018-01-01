Mistras Group: Good Q4 2022 Results But Upside Potential Exhausted (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 11, 2023 3:41 AM ETMistras Group, Inc. (MG)
Summary

  • Mistras Group finished 2022 on a strong note as the gross profit margin surpassed 30% in Q4.
  • The 2023 guidance looks strong as the expected EBITDA of $70-75 million is close to the $80 million I forecast back in January.
  • However, the market valuation of Mistras Group has soared by over 40% since then and the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.2-5.6x based on the 2023 guidance.
  • I wouldn’t be comfortable keeping a position here at above 5x EV/EBITDA and I think that risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.
Trading charts background

da-kuk

Introduction

In January, I wrote a bullish article on SA about U.S. advanced asset protection solutions provider Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) in which I said that annual EBITDA could be back above $80 million over the coming quarters as

Mistras Group 2022 revenue by market

Mistras Group

OneSuite platform

Mistras Group

Mistras Group Q4 2022 income statement

Mistras Group

Mistras Group Q4 2022 balance sheet

Mistras Group

