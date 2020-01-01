Strong Large-Cap Insider Buys: Q1 2023 Update

Summary

  • This is a list of research-worthy large-cap stocks that, in our view, enjoyed a period of unusual and atypical interest from corporate insiders in the first quarter of the year.
  • We believe that insiders supply the market with high-quality information each time they decide to trade their own company's stock on the open market.
  • Insiders from three different energy companies rose to the occasion amid rising volatility regarding oil and gas price stability.
  • In today's update, we cover insider activity from companies including NextEra Energy, PayPal Holdings, Occidental Petroleum, Charles Schwab, Devon Energy, and Energy Transfer.
  • A central guidepost of modern finance is that the better-informed investor can deliver market alpha, and who is better informed about a company than its corporate insiders?

What were some strong insider buys in Q1?

We analyzed thousands of S-4 fillings to find companies that have experienced periods of unusually concentrated purchasing activity by their corporate insiders. We have attempted to emphasize companies that enjoyed buying

Charles Schwab Insider Activity as per QQ

Charles Schwab Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

NextEra Energy Insider Activity as per QQ

NextEra Energy Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Energy Transfer Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QQ

Energy Transfer Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

PayPal Holdings Insider Activity as per QQ

PayPal Holdings Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QQ

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Devon Corporation Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QQ

Devon Corporation Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

