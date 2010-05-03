EXG: High Yielding Global Equity Fund

Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The EXG fund provides exposure to a global portfolio of leading companies.
  • The fund pays an 8.6% distribution yield which appears in line with the fund's long-term historical returns.
  • I am warming up to international investments as the conditions are ripening for international markets to outperform the U.S.

Group of teenagers holding up the world

Alistair Berg

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of leading global companies. The fund pays an attractive distribution yield of 8.6%.

Unlike many other high yielding CEFs that I have

EXG sector allocation

Figure 1 - EXG sector allocation (EXG factsheet)

EXG geographical allocation

Figure 2 - EXG geographical allocation (EXG factsheet)

EXG historical returns

Figure 3 - EXG historical returns (morningstar.com)

URTH historical returns

Figure 4 - URTH historical returns (morningstar.com)

EXG financial summary

Figure 5 - EXG financial summary (EXG 2022 annual report)

EXG trades at a 9% discount to NAV

Figure 6 - EXG trades at a 9% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

S&P 500 / MSCI World Ratio

Figure 7 - S&P 500 / MSCI World Ratio broke down (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

DXY Index peaked in early 2000s

Figure 8 - DXY Index peaked in early 2000s (stockcharts.com)

Bursting of 'ARKK bubble' rhymes with Dot-com bubble

Figure 9 - Bursting of 'ARKK bubble' rhymes with Dot-com bubble (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

U.S. dollar remains dominant in global reserves

Figure 10 - U.S. dollar remains dominant in global reserves (IMF)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments

