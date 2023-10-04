Louisiana-Pacific: An Overlooked Stock Just Begging To Be Bought

Apr. 11, 2023 4:14 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)
Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
201 Followers

Summary

  • Over a decade of revenue growth in all segments make this stock very attractive.
  • They're managing their balance sheet extremely well with almost no debt.
  • They're returning value to shareholders with huge buybacks and rising dividend payments.
  • There are tons of reasons to get into this stock, and almost none to stay away. I've got to recommend a strong buy.

Stack of chipboards on a construction site

ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is a building materials company that operates in three broad segments: Oriented Strand Board, Siding, and South America. They specialize in building materials targeted towards builders, remodelers, and even homeowners worldwide. They provide in-house customer service and warranty claims. They

Chart
Data by YCharts

OSB Segment FY Revenue

OSB Segment FY Revenue (Sentieo)

Siding Segment FY Revenue

Siding Segment FY Revenue (Sentieo)

South America Segment FY Revenue

South America Segment FY Revenue (Sentieo)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Technical analysis of LPX stock price

Technical analysis of LPX stock price (TradingView)

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
201 Followers
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I taught myself how to invest, analyze stocks, figure out what the markets are doing, learn to read charts, and how to read economic reports. Sure, I’ve had a few teachers along the way, but the vast majority of my learning was work that I put in myself over countless hours in front of the computer or reading a book. My wife has certainly been quite forgiving in this process—and extraordinarily supportive. I did these things because I love the stock markets. Not a lot of things can pose a challenge like the markets can. They’re difficult to really grasp and learn. Sometimes, it can feel as though you’re trying to grab a handful of water, while at other times it feels like you’re on fire and unstoppable. That challenge is always what I’ve loved. Being able to harness countless lines of data and trade multipliers, financial sheets, transcripts of earnings calls, and economic reports is magical to me. It’s truly one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done, and it still thrills me immensely as much as it did when I was new at it. Looking back now at almost twenty years of learning (I started when I was 18 with my first retirement account, and at the time of writing I am 36), I know what I needed when I first started. I was stumbling around in the dark, trying desperately to make some sense of an incredibly complicated world full of numbers, charts, and blinking lights. I needed a bit of help. I needed good writers and good articles to help me figure out the truth from the noise. That's what I'm here to put to paper.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.