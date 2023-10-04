ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is a building materials company that operates in three broad segments: Oriented Strand Board, Siding, and South America. They specialize in building materials targeted towards builders, remodelers, and even homeowners worldwide. They provide in-house customer service and warranty claims. They currently operate 22 plants across the world, in the US, Canada, Chile, and Brazil.

Revenue

Data by YCharts

On an overall basis, the revenue history of the company has been a bit rocky. At least until 2010. In 2009 they hit rock bottom with a share price of under $2 and a revenue hitting a low of $258M for Q3. Not surprising, given the economic turmoil at the time.

In 2012 they gained a new CEO, William Bradley Southern, who has guided the company steadfastly ever since. So it's not really fair to compare their revenue curve prior to then since they've done so well under his leadership.

Since the rock bottom they managed to make over $1B for a few quarters in 2021 and 2022, then suffered a recent decline last quarter to $700M.

In their most recent earnings report the CEO offered some guidance as to why this happened: "The fourth quarter was a strong end to another record year for the Siding business, with 38% sales growth compared to Q4 of last year," said Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "Inflationary pressures continue to present headwinds, housing starts have softened, and OSB prices remain depressed after falling steeply in the fourth quarter. However, LP has managed through challenges like these before. I am bullish about the long-term fundamentals for housing, and very confident that LP's strategy of growth specialization will continue to deliver value in 2023."

Source: LPX - Press Release: LP Building Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Including Fourth Quarter Siding Solutions Net Sales Growth of 38%, 02.21.23.

Let's have a look at the revenue data for each segment.

OSB Segment FY Revenue (Sentieo) Siding Segment FY Revenue (Sentieo) South America Segment FY Revenue (Sentieo)

As you can see, all segments are growing. This is exactly what we want to see. Overall they're trending up, so it's quite believable that this recent lapse in revenues was attributable to an outside cause, and not the fault of the company. If it was the fault of the company then we'd expect to see volatile histories of revenue with no clear trends, while all of these are growing with a clear trend.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Compared to its historical value LPX is definitely at the low end, currently showing a 1.02 EV/Revenue (as of 4/10/2023). What's interesting is its valuation has dropped, while stock price has remained relatively stable since early 2021. This is because revenue has done well and the company carries very little debt (which we'll discuss next).

Some of the drop in valuation is likely due to the poor earnings report showing the drop in revenue (discussed above). Just looking at it historically, it appears that currently it's undervalued. Let's look at its peer companies (sourced from Seeking Alpha).

Data by YCharts

As you can see all of them have declined in valuation over the last couple of years (no surprise with inflation headwinds and a softening housing market), but LPX is actually at the top of the pack. So is it still undervalued?

LPX boasts the second highest gross margin (39%) and a very impressive return on equity at 66%. It has also grown its dividend more than its peers. The valuation may be justified when we keep these things in mind. Overall I think it's just right at the present time.

Debt

Data by YCharts

I love when I see companies carrying so little debt. Now don't get me wrong, using leverage to expand in a profitable area is perfectly fine. But in potential headwinds for the construction sector, a company focused on building materials that isn't holding much debt is a fantastic thing to find.

Their net debt is a whoppingly low $26M at present: much, much better than most of their peers. Their current ratio is over 2.5, and the interest coverage ratio is at 111x. They have no problems with debt, and furthermore have a fantastic runway to utilize leverage in the future to expand when they find the right opportunity.

Dividends

Data by YCharts

Here's another thing I love about this company. They started paying dividends about 4 years ago, and they've been raising them ever since. That's what we want to see. Dividends return value to shareholders and dividend payers make up about 80% of the stocks in mine and portfolios I manage and consult on.

We've got the nice stair stepper pattern going up here, with a very manageable 6% payout ratio. They have tons of room to keep growing that dividend and will have absolutely no problem paying it. Granted the yield is low at present (1.78% forward), but that dividend will grow over time for shareholders.

Shares Outstanding

Data by YCharts

Yet another thing this company is doing right. Share buybacks. I love share buybacks. That's like free money going into the pocket of every shareholder, because eventually the change in the float will reflect in share prices. And I think there's a mismatch here with an upside.

Note that they've been buying back shares while price has remained in a range, and actually fallen a bit overall. Eventually, as long as the company steers its current course, those huge share buybacks since early 2021 (a whopping 33% reduction in share float), WILL show up in the stock price. What a great opportunity.

Leadership

Leadership is one of my favorite topics, because it makes or breaks a company. Both in good times, and in bad. And who better to ask than employees? They're very harsh and critical of bad leadership, so usually you'll get the real dirt from them.

Over on Glassdoor we have plenty of reviews to draw from. Most employee reviews cluster around 3, 4, and 5 stars, with an average of 3.5/5. It's important to note that this has, overall, trended upward over the last few years.

It looks like a great many employees actually think the company is great, and 78% approve of the CEO. There are plenty of complaints about local management however, and that is driving down overall reviews. Now that's not unusual in a large company, but definitely is an issue in this otherwise stellar company. It looks like the leadership at the top has done quite well overall, but needs to take a look at its middle and lower level managers.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis of LPX stock price (TradingView)

Technically speaking we're at an area of strong support. An old, fuzzy, trend line is providing an area of support, along with a few fib retracements. We're also seeing the MACD on the daily move back up from this location.

The price has been channeling here since early 2021 and it's at the bottom of the channel right now and showing a nice strong bounce. If you want to buy, this is probably the place to do so.

Conclusion

Overall, this company is doing a lot of things right. Its revenue has been growing for over a decade, including all three segments. It carries extremely low debt, giving it a fantastic runway to use leverage in the future to expand. It has been buying back huge amounts of shares - something which has not yet manifested in the share prices. Compared to its historical EV/Revenue it appears undervalued at present. It's paying a dividend and growing it.

Frankly, it's hard to find much wrong with this company. I'm giving this one a strong buy.

About this article: When I research stocks I start with a "bird's eye view" of the target company. Many of the things I went through in this article are what I'll look at first. I want to make sure the company grows year over year with a nice revenue curve. I want to make sure their debt is serviceable and preferably getting paid down. I want to make sure shareholders get a return on their investment through a good ROE. I want to see how the company is handling its dividends and are they sustainable. I want to look at the share float and make sure they aren't decreasing share value by inflating it. And finally, I want to look at the leadership and see what employees think about them.

When this bird's eye view is complete, I'll decide if I want to avoid the company for the time being or if it's a potential candidate for investment. This article that you are reading is the result of my bird's eye view examination. It is designed to be an overall high level view of the company that you can read to determine if this company is something that you might consider as a candidate for investment. You should not take my final conclusion on the company as your sole recommendation for investment, and you should conduct further in-depth research on your own to come to your final conclusions.

As a result of this, my "buy" recommendations come with an asterisk. And that asterisk is that this is only a high-level examination, and in-depth research that can take many hours, or days, of your time is still required. This is why my articles are short and to the point, with no fluff or filler. Just the facts that you need to know to move forward.