NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) is one of the most interesting and exciting SPAC companies that went public. However, the company has dropped over 60% since going public in 2021 as the market sentiment hasn't been favouring growth stocks. I believe the drop offers a great buying opportunity for “risk-tolerant” investors as the company is pursuing a massive market.

Rocket Lab is already seeing great success with its Electron rocket and Space System segment but this is just the start. The real opportunity lies within Neutron, a much larger rocket that is aiming to make its debut in 2024. If everything goes according to plan, it will be a major growth driver that generates a significant amount of revenue. Even though it is still burning cash, it has ample liquidity and should not have to raise capital anytime soon. I like the risk-to-reward at the current price level therefore I rate RKLB stock as a buy.

Data by YCharts

Market Opportunities

Rocket Lab is a US-based space company founded in 2006 by Peter Beck. The company provides launch services through its Electron rocket and other space services such as satellite design and spacecraft manufacturing. Its current clients include NASA, the US government, and commercial companies such as BlackSky Technology (BKSY) and Globalstar (GSAT).

Rocket Lab's market opportunities are huge. According to the company, the TAM (total addressable market) of launch services is estimated to be $20 billion while the TAM of Space Systems is estimated to be $44 billion. While Fortune Business Insights estimates the market will grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 12.3% and reach $31.9 billion in 2029.

The market expansion is driven by the ongoing increases in the government’s budget for space, most notably NASA. The demand from the commercial side is also growing, as the number of satellite launches from customers such as Planet Labs (PL) continues to rise. A lot of space applications also rely on launch services. For instance, Citigroup (C) said that the overall space industry could reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2040, as lower launch costs unlock new use cases and opportunities. I believe the company should be well-positioned to benefit from the market expansion.

Rocket Lab

Electron and Space Systems

Rocket Lab has been seeing strong momentum with Electron and its Space Systems segment. Electron continues to see solid progress with 32 total launches recorded to date, including NASA's notable CAPSTONE mission to the moon last year. It also successfully caught the Electron using the helicopter and launched an Electron with pre-flown components, which are huge steps towards fully reusable rockets. What’s more impressive is that Electron has a 100% mission success rate since the company went public.

I believe Electron has now established a clear leading position in the small launch market. While the market opportunities are smaller compared to Neutron due to capacity limitations, it should still be extremely useful for lightweight lifts. It is also much cheaper and has a much higher launch cadence, therefore its value proposition should remain attractive.

While investors may not notice, the company also owns a compelling space system segment that is formed by combining in-house technologies with multiple acquisitions such as SolAero and Planetary Systems. The segment provides critical hardware and software for Space-related products, including NASA’s James Webb telescope. According to the company, over 30% of global space launches now feature their technologies. This segment is also very important for financial purposes, as it contributes 77% of revenue, which provides much-needed stability to offset the volatility in the launch segment.

These two segments are now already generating meaningful revenue with superb growth. In the latest quarter, the company recorded revenue of $51.8 million, up 88% YoY (year over year). $12 million is contributed by launch services while $39.8 million is contributed by Space System. The strong results from the two segments provide the company with a strong foundation regardless of the success of Neutron.

Rocket Lab

Neutron As A Growth Driver

Rocket Lab has successfully developed the Electron but its capacity is highly constrained due to its size, which limits the opportunity. Therefore the company is now developing a new rocket called the Neutron, which has an 8-ton payload capacity compared to Electron's 300 kg. Some people are worried about fierce competition from SpaceX but it isn’t really a direct competitor. As shown in the picture below, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 specializes in large lifts while the Neutron mainly targets medium lifts.

The Neutron has significantly higher potential as it can capture a lot more opportunities, as its capacity can lift 98% of satellites forecasted to launch through 2029. The smaller size also enables a lower launch price for customers. For instance, the Falcon 9’s price per launch is $67 million while the Neutron is targeting a price per launch of just $50 million, which represent a 25% discount. According to the company, the success of Neutron will expand the TAM of launch to roughly $45 billion in 2030, compared to just $5 billion currently. The company has already started building the Neutron and the rocket is aiming to make its debut in 2024. If this turns out to be successful, it will be a massive game changer for the company.

Rocket Lab

Investors Takeaway

I believe Rocket Lab offers a moonshot opportunity. The space market is a huge and fast-growing market that should continue to generate strong tailwinds for the company. Electron and the Space System segment are already making substantial progress while Neutron is a potential game changer that can significantly boost revenue in the future.

Despite such compelling prospects, the company is only trading at an fwd EV/sales ratio of 5.1x, which is cheap for a company growing revenue at 88%. Not to mention this does not even account for the potential revenue from Neutron. For context, SpaceX was valued at $137 billion earlier this year with a projected revenue of $11.5 billion, which translates to an fwd EV/sales of 11.9x. This represents a 133% premium compared to Rocket Lab.

As a small-cap company, its balance sheet is also healthy with roughly $471 million in cash. Considering the cash burn of $106 million in FY22, this gives them more than 4 years of runway, assuming cash flow does not improve. The current liquidity should be sufficient even if we factor in some unprecedented spending for Neutron. The company seems discounted simply based on the revenue generated from Electron and Space Systems. While the success of Neutron should further increase the upside potential. I believe Neutron can progress according to plan as the management team has demonstrated their ability to execute in the past few years. I rate the company as a buy.