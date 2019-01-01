Buying More Stella-Jones

Summary

  • The company has had a great year, and last month, the Board rewarded shareholders with a 15% increase in the dividend.
  • Revenue and net income continue to grow nicely. I'm a bit worried about the level of indebtedness, but it's not egregious, in my view.
  • In spite of the great financial results, the shares of this under-the-radar gem remain as cheap now as they were when I last reviewed the name.

Many old railroad ties or wooden sleepers stack background

Prapat Aowsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

It's been about 3 ½ months since I wrote my bullish piece on Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF), and in that time the shares are up about 5.6% against a gain of 7.2% for the S&P 500. The company

A financial history of Stella Jones from 2012 to the present

Stella-Jones Financials (Canadian dollars) (Stella-Jones investor relations)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLJF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm buying another 500 shares of Stella Jones in Toronto this afternoon.

