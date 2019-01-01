Prapat Aowsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

It's been about 3 ½ months since I wrote my bullish piece on Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF), and in that time the shares are up about 5.6% against a gain of 7.2% for the S&P 500. The company has reported earnings yet again, so I want to review those to see if it would be wise to add more to my position, hold, or take my profits and run. I'll make that determination by reviewing the financial history here, and by looking at the valuation.

You're busy, so you may not have time to wander through an entire article. I understand that, and, because I'm absolutely driven to make your day as pleasant as possible, I'm going to provide you with the "gist" of my thinking in this "thesis statement" paragraph. You're welcome. I will be adding to my winning Stella-Jones trade today. I'm buying more of STLJF stock because the shares are still cheap in spite of the fact that the company is continuing to grow very nicely. Additionally, I like the fact that they announced an increase in the dividend last month, which is in keeping with their past dividend increases. Given the low payout ratio, I think it reasonable to expect these to continue for the next few years. I like buying a growth company at a discount, and I really, really like to buy that company when a growing dividend is attached.

Financial Snapshot

This is an excellent business in my view. Relative to 2021, revenue and net income were up by 11.5% and 6.2% respectively. The company rewarded shareholders on March 7 by raising the dividend by another 15% to $.92 for the year. Relative to the same period in 2019, revenue and net income were up by 40% and 48% respectively.

Additionally, the company has reduced the share count substantially, and I like this move a great deal because I think the shares have been quite inexpensive for some time. I dislike buybacks when they're done at rich valuations, but when the shares are cheap, they are a great way to build value over time in my view.

Nothing's perfect, though, and Stella-Jones is no exception in this regard. The level of indebtedness has exploded higher over the past year. Specifically, the debt level has grown by 34% of the past year to $940 million Canadian dollars. That's troublesome, but I don't think the dividend's in peril, as the payout ratio's sitting at about 20% at the moment.

Given all of the above, I'd be very comfortable buying more of this investment at the right price.

The Stock

My regulars know that I've talked myself out of some profitable trades with the words "at the right price." Just because I like this business doesn't mean that it's a good investment, because the "stock" and the "company" are quite different things. Additionally, I'm of the view that it's better to miss out on some gains than lose capital. Every business buys a number of inputs and turns them into a final product, like rail ties, for instance. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded around in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business, future Class 1 railroad Capex budgets, future margins, and so on. The stock also moves around because it gets taken along for the ride when the crowd changes its views about "the market" in general.

This stock price volatility driven by all these factors is troublesome, but it's a potential source of profit because these price movements have the potential to create a disconnect between market expectations and subsequent reality. In my experience, this is the only way to generate profits trading stocks: By determining the crowd's expectations about a given company's performance, spotting discrepancies between those assumptions and stock price, and placing a trade accordingly. I've also found it's the case that investors do better/less badly when they buy shares that are relatively cheap, because cheap shares correlate with low expectations. Cheap shares are insulated from the buffeting that more expensive shares are hit by.

As my regulars know, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. For example, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. When I last reviewed Stella-Jones, the PE ratio was about 12.4, price to sales was about .96, and the stock was yielding 1.75%.

The shares are changing hands at basically the same valuation today, per the following:

Data by YCharts

The shares are about 4% cheaper on a PE basis, and the current yield is a shade smaller than it was, but the value is basically still there in spite of a huge uptick in revenue and net income. While it's obviously the case that the dividend yield is lower than the risk free rate, this company has a history of growing the dividend, so tomorrow's yield will be higher. My confidence in this score is increased when I remember that the payout ratio is only about 20% at the moment.

My regulars know that I think ratios can be instructive, but I also want to try to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given investment. If you read my stuff regularly, you know that the way I do this is by turning to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply some pretty basic math to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit opaque, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two have also introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and we can infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future. Applying this approach to Stella-Jones at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow earnings at a rate of only ~.1% in perpetuity. I consider that to be a pretty pessimistic forecast for any company, but is especially so in this case in my view.

Given all of the above, I'll be adding to my position here. I really like the fact that this growth company continues to fly under the radar of most investors. I like getting robust growth for a cheap price, and I really like all of that in the context of a growing dividend.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.