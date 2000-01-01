Igor Kutyaev

The employment report came out on Good Friday when the stock market was closed, but the futures market did trade for another 45 minutes after the report came out. Equities rallied, bonds sold off, and the odds of a May rate hike rose to 70%, as forecasted by the fed funds futures market. I think a Fed rate hike in May, even by 25 basis points (bps), will be a major mistake, compounding the one they made in March. I do not believe it is possible to deal with major banking issues and hike rates at the same time.

There has been a sharp decline in Commercial and Industrial (C&I) loans, in addition to the flight of deposits out of the banking system into money market funds. Every Friday at 4:30 pm Eastern, the Federal Reserve releases its H.8 report, outlining the assets and liabilities of commercial banks. On Twitter, Marc Chandler highlighted the latest Fed H.8 release: “The ‘real news’ in H8 is the back-to-back steep decline in C&I. The 2-week drop of ~$68 bln appears to be a record. The decline wk to 3/22 was revised to $50 bln. The recent week decline -$17.4 bln would have been the largest in a year.”

That banks are not lending when the flight of deposits out of the banking system after the SVB collapse accelerated is not a surprise, but this is the first hard data quantifying it. Should this continue, it would be like the banking system hitting the brakes on the economy - outside the control of the Fed. I think this monetary tightening cycle is getting away from Powell, and he needs to quickly come to his senses.

It is a sign of strong selling pressure in the regional banking sector when it cannot rebound past its 10-day moving average. We will see what this week brings, but I thought it was peculiar that the index futures that liked the March jobs report were those on the Russell 2000 as they rallied over 1%, while the NASDAQ 100 was up only 0.1%. The Russell 2000 is the index where most regional financials are listed, which is why it struggled so much in March. It remains to be seen if regional banks rally this week, as after SVB’s failure, the KRE ETF made lower highs and even lows, which is not very bullish price action.

The stock market is not that strong under the surface. Pulled higher by the mega-cap tech stocks - two stocks (Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT)) are 13% of the S&P 500 value - we are less than 100 points from their highs of the year. Yet if one were to compare the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (SPXEW) to the market cap-based S&P 500 (SPX), one would see that since the SVB collapse, the performance of the broad market has notably lagged that of the SPX (see chart below). The broad market is barely up for the year.

It is true that there is no credit risk in the NASDAQ 100, but techs have gotten notable valuation multiple expansion in this flight of capital out of banks. We must remember that Microsoft reported earlier in the year that their business was notably slowing, and I am not sure their artificial intelligence investment in OpenAI will have time to pick up the slack. We must also remember that the tech sector trades on sales and earnings, and not so much on balance sheet metrics, so unless NASDAQ 100 companies report accelerating business trends, their stocks are probably vulnerable to a sell-off.

