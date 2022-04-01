When we last covered Ventas (NYSE:VTR), we remained circumspect of the valuation. Yes, VTR was down from its all-time highs, but we had also seen solid declines in its earning powers. Additionally, many trends were in motion that made us skeptical that VTR would even hit consensus estimates.
All three trends make it very likely that VTR will miss the current consensus funds from operations (FFO) estimates for 2022. Those are right now near $3.22/share, but we see $3.00 as more probable. Of course, as it usually happens, these numbers keep getting lowered and then everyone celebrates that the company actually "beat" the estimates. But from a longer-term investing standpoint, VTR is still not cheap trading at close to 17X FFO with a 7.2X debt to EBITDA.
Source: 3 Trends To Watch
While VTR did drift higher immediately after that article, we certainly have not lost anything by waiting.
We look at the current setup and see if time has healed things.
Our extremely early estimates for 2022 were right on the mark as VTR did not even manage to clear the $3.00 per share level.
In Q4-2022, the company faced bigger headwinds from a lower asset base (properties sold throughout the year) and higher interest rates. The latter were up 13% year over year. On the other hand, VTR definitely impressed with their expense control, especially on the senior-living operated properties. That below is a rather tiny increase considering just how bad labor trends and wage inflation has been for that sector.
The guidance for 2023 was mediocre, but expected. VTR should a good "bridge" ladder explaining how they will get to a small decrease in FFO year over year.
Senior Housing Operating Portfolio or SHOP, would deliver spectacular numbers. But these were to be offset by falling of HHS grants and more importantly, interest rates. VTR's debt maturities are very well spaced out and liquidity is a non-issue right now.
But all those rates are well below the risk-free rate and below where VTR's bonds are trading (around 5.50%). So refinancing process will continue to pressure the company FFO, unless we see a dramatic turn in the Federal Reserve policy. Even in that scenario, the initial reaction would be higher spreads as a reversal in policy would only happen with a moderate to severe recession. Our net thinking is that FFO estimates for the next 3 years are on the optimistic side again. We think the low end of the current numbers is the most likely outcome and that is assuming that we have a mild recession.
The bigger part to this valuation exercise is to figure out what level of debt you are comfortable with. In the past, many analysts had praised the VTR balance sheet. That was primarily due to the SHOP segment appearing to be at the same risk level as office assets or senior housing triple net assets. We saw the flaws in that model and VTR has been grappling with a 7.0X debt to EBITDA level now for 5 quarters.
So that level might itself be a deal-breaker for some. We don't view it as a deal-breaker, but it is certainly a component of coming up with fair value. And that fair value is always going to be lower when you have 7X debt to EBITDA multiple hanging on your head. VTR will likely decrease this over time as conditions permit. As they do so by selling assets, we think the FFO will be pressured. So if we assume that VTR will have at least 4-5 more years at the $3.00 FFO mark because of this, then the current 14X FFO multiple does not look really cheap. The 4.22% yield also looks mediocre considering there is no growth in the near future.
One another nugget here is the funds available for distribution or the FAD metric. While VTR discloses this number in total, the amount per share is missing in press releases. Well, with this supplemental, we know that it is $2.34 per share.
So we have a FAD multiple 18.35X, which fits the "meh" category alongside the rest of the data.
The final piece of information here is from the rent coverage of Senior Housing Triple Net portfolio. Most of it is pretty bad, with half the tenants barely able to make rent each month.
We will note here that the percentages can confuse people as VTR has shown them in relation to total portfolio NOI. So when we say "half the tenants" we are referring to this segment on a standalone basis. VTR will have to work through some more rent cuts and abatements in the next recession and that creates some more downside risk.
The current price has corrected a lot of excesses but we still think you will see a 11-12X FFO multiple at some point again. We believe staying neutral on this name is the best idea and we would get constructive under $35 per share. In the interim, we would look for tactical covered calls or cash secured puts post selloffs when volatility is high. That way you can get paid to put your bid in for that $35 strike.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
