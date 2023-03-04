CHUYN/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

This is my second article covering Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR). So far, it has been my worst investment covered on Seeking Alpha. Underperforming both the S&P 500 and VNQ. They can't all be winners but being down 40% in 8 months is not a great feeling.

Data by YCharts

However, my core thesis hasn't changed. I've used the steadily declining stock price to average down a few times. The company has lived up to the KPIs that I watch. For more details on my core thesis check out my original article.

The rest of the article will focus on two topics. First, I'll look at the opening of the new 1010 Pacific building. The opening of this building will increase the intrinsic value of CLPR as it meaningfully increases cash flow to equity. The development of this new building also highlights the value that CLPR creates for its shareholders. Second, I'll re-underwrite the investment by examining some of the topics that I believe the market is worried about when it comes to CLPR. Finally, I'll combine both of these pieces of data into an updated valuation of CLPR.

1010 Pacific Street

In the most recent earnings call management disclosed that construction had been completed on the new 1010 Pacific property. Leasing has begun. Per management, and street easy things are going well. CLPR appears to be having no problem leasing apartments once they are available with 74 of the 82 completed units rented as of this writing. Upon completion, the property will have 175 units. Management guides for the building to be fully leased by the end of Q2.

Image from one of the listings at 1010 Pacific (streeteasy.com)

This is an upscale building with an average rental price of $70 per square ft. It is located in Brooklyn's Prospect Heights neighborhood. Prospect Heights is an increasingly attractive neighborhood based on rental trends.

Rental prices in Prospect Heights and NYC as a whole (streeteasy.com)

Per street easy, The median asking rental price in NYC as a whole has increased by 32% since 2010. Asking prices in Prospect Heights have increased by a staggering 90% over the same period.

What it means for the bottom line

The property cost $85M all in to construct. Management is guiding for a 7%+ cap rate on that price. At $70 a square foot 119,000 rentable square feet the building should generate north of $8M a year in rent. So a 7% cap rate implies $2M a year in operating expenses.

In February, the building's construction debt was re-financed to a 5-year mortgage. Upon full lease up the mortgage will be worth $80M and have a 5.5% coupon. Importantly the construction had $43.5M outstanding when the re-finance occurred. So the refinance unlocks $36M to help with liquidity as CLPR moves into a challenging period. This windfall could be used to pay off high-cost debt, finance development or make dividend payments.

The mortgage demonstrates the power of real estate investing. Loans against multi-family buildings are considered "safe" by banks. So CLPR can borrow at an attractive rate when using it as collateral. The 5-year treasury rate was between 3.5% and 4% in February. CLPR was able to finance the building with debt that is only 150 basis points more expensive than the rate at which the US government borrows.

Using the refinance CLPR will have pulled the majority of its equity out of the building. They can do this because the bank assessed the value of the building at a higher rate than the overall construction cost. Demonstrating the value added from the construction. This also means that CLPR will generate a huge 31% return on its still-invested equity.

Fully leased up 1010 Pacific Invested Capital breakdown

Total Return/Interest Yearly cash flow Total Invested Capital $85M 7% $5.95M Debt $80M 5.5% $4.4M Equity $5M 31% $1.55M Click to enlarge

Cash flow to equity from the building will fall through CLPR's bottom line. Even better last year 1010 Pacific was financed by floating rate construction debt. This was hurting the company's bottom line since the building was generating no revenue during construction. My napkin math shows the company paid about $1.9M in interest expenses on the construction loan for 1010 Pacific last year. So if we look at just this project the overall cash flow increase would be $3.4M. However, CLPR is ramping up development on their next property, Dean Steet. I expect the interest saving on the construction loan from Pacific to be replaced by the interest payments on the currently in-development Dean Street property.

What it says about management

CLPR first announced the 1010 Pacific development project in November 2019. Here is what the CEO David Bistricer had to say about it at the time.

We're also excited to announce the acquisition of 1010 Pacific Street in Brooklyn with $31 million. Property is located in Prospect Heights, about one mile from Atlantic Terminal/Barclays Center hub. We plan to redevelop the property as a nine story fully amenitized multifamily rental building including indoor parking, with the approximately 119,000 square feet of rentable space. We expect the building to have 175 residential units, 70% of which will be free market and 30% affordable. The property will qualify for 35 year 421(a) tax abatement due to the affordable component. The project is estimated to cost approximately $85 million in total inclusive of land carrying cost. Should take a duration of two years to construct and complete and develop to 6.5% stabilize cap rate. We will provide further updates as we proceed in this project. The redevelopment project is an attractive opportunity for our company, that are very pleased to add into our portfolio.

Management hit the nail on the head for all-in cost. Exceeded projections on the cap rate. Construction did take 1 year longer than expected. Overall this is an outstanding performance considering the pandemic.

It also shows how the management team at CLPR creates value for shareholders. If you look at the re-financed mortgage, the return on equity, or the net operating income generated it is hard to argue that the new building is not worth more than $85M. This incremental value flows straight to shareholders.

It also says positive things about the ongoing Dean Street development. The Dean Street property is located in the same neighborhood as 1010 Pacific. The execution and early performance of the Pacific property indicate that the Dean Street property should also be a successful investment.

An unpopular company

It's hard to tell why a stock declines. CLPR has been unpopular because it invests in commercial real estate, including office. Commercial real estate, and especially offices, have been unpopular over the last six months with plenty of negative headlines.

Even in this unpopular space, CLPR has been especially unpopular. Among a peer group of 21 apartment REITS in Canada and the US CLPR screens as inexpensive. It trades at a Price/AFFO of 11.4. The cheapest earnings ratio in the group. Significantly below the group average of 18.4.

Another quick way to see how unpopular the stock is. The company currently trades at the same price it did during the COVID sell-off. During the early stages of the pandemic, there were some serious questions about what New York would look like in a pandemic world. I don't think CLPR's current situation is as dire.

Are the concerns justified?

Any time a stock has a major drawdown we have to ask if the market is seeing something we are not. There are serious concerns around commercial real estate and the New York City office. Some commercial real estate is beginning to default as higher interest rates and low demand for office space squeeze landlords. CLPR owns more multi-family than office, but in NYC low office utilization may open the way for office conversions. Adding to concerns NYC saw a surge in new apartments this year and is expected to continue to see higher levels of new apartments for the next few years. On the positive side, NYC began growing again this year and is projected to grow going forward.

CLPR's debt and liquidity should help it ride out short-term challenges. CLPR's debt is mostly fixed-rate loans. Currently, 6% of CLPRs debt is floating-rate. No debt will become floating-rate or need to be re-financed until 2027. Not needing to refinance in the short term should help CLPR weather any short-term debt market turbulence. In addition, CLPR will have $ 54M in unrestricted cash once the 1010 Pacific re-finance is complete.

Company's 10-K/Author's work

Second, while rents have started to come down in some areas of New York in recent months they have remained strong in Manhattan and more desirable areas of Brooklyn. These are the same areas where CLPR's buildings are located. The only property they own not in these areas, Flatbush Garden, is rent controlled. The new supply that is being brought on is more expensive for renters than anything Flatbush Garden offers. I'd expect CLPR's property to be more insulated from a temporary glut in rental properties than the average property in New York City.

Two of CLPR's buildings have exposure to office real estate. Both of these offices are leased to the City of New York currently. This should protect against a tenant defaulting in the short term. One of the building leases runs through 2025, while the other runs through 2030 the city has the option the terminate the lease in 2025 also. So the leases on both offices could be up relatively soon. CLPR has experience doing residential conversions and one of the buildings is partially residential. CLPR could look to convert these offices in 2025. However, this would be expensive. Overall commercial rent accounts for 30% of CLPRs revenue and 44% of AFFO. These leases expiring in 2025 are the biggest short-term hurdle CLPR faces.

Valuation

My key assumptions for rent projection are as follows. The Pacific property finishes leasing by the start of Q3 2023. The Dean property finishes leasing at the start of Q4 2024. Free market residential rents increase by 2.5% per square foot a year. Rent-controlled rents increase per square ft by 3.75% in 2023 per the NYC board guidance and 1% every year thereafter. Commercial rents never increase again. All values are in millions of dollars.

Projected rent by building for the next 5 years (Author's work)

My key assumptions for expense projections are as follows. The Pacific and Dean apartment buildings will increase property expenses by 25% of their total rent. The Pacific and Dean apartments will each increase total real estate taxes and insurance by $1M. Real estate taxes and insurance will increase by $1M a year outside of the new buildings. Corporate general and administrative expenses will increase by $500K per year. Net interest expenses are modeled based on current interest rates and projected re-financing. Maintenance capex not included in building operating expenses will be 500K per year.

My key discounted cash flow assumptions are a 10% discount rate and a 2.5% perpetual growth rate in cash flows after year 5.

CLPR discounted cash flow analysis (Author's work)

As always, my discounted cash flow analysis is meant to help you see how I value the equity. There is significant guesswork in making these types of projections. I used more conservative assumptions when it comes to rent growth and terminal value than in my original article. Which resulted in a much lower value. I'm also assuming the company doesn't do a good job optimizing its debt and cash. However, the value still implies a 22% upside to today's price.

While a 22% upside might not sound tantalizing I believe there are many ways things could go better. CLPR could do a better job than I currently a project of optimizing their debt. Or their market-rate apartment rents could grow their rents at closer to a 5% rate as I originally projected.

Final thoughts

Although the path forward for Clipper has gotten cloudier I believe it has been more than reflected in the stock price. CLPR stock trades near the COVID lows. The future of NYC real estate is much clearer now than it was at the beginning of COVID.

Ultimately NYC is a great place to own real estate with limited supply and growing demand. The next few years could be bumpy but, CLPR has the liquidity and debt maturities to weather a storm.