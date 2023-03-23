Ozgu Arslan/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) way back in October 2021, and since then, the stock is down significantly after a trial failure, but there’s been no coverage on Seeking Alpha. That’s probably because IPHA is a majorly undercovered Marseilles, France-based oncology company which makes very little noise in the US markets. If the AstraZeneca (AZN)-partnered phase 3 trial of monalizumab targeting head and neck cancer had been successful, things could have been different. In September 2021, news that Imfinzi combined with monalizumab improved results in certain lung cancer patients when compared to Imfinzi alone, took the stock to its all-time highs. However, the company failed to maintain that momentum after the H&N cancer failure.

Innate Pharma has a pipeline of oncology candidates:

IPHA pipeline (IPHA website)

While lacutamab is the lead candidate that is self-owned, critical proof of concept (or rather, proof of company) came from monalizumab, whose phase 3 failure, as I noted, hampered the company, even though the trial was run by somebody else.

While monalizumab has been discontinued in Head & Neck, AZN is actively testing it in other indications, especially in NSCLC where it was proven successful earlier. That same trial actually had two molecules being tested with and against imfinzi. The other molecule was oleclumab, and its data at the time was better than monalizumab’s. Oleclumab has been developed by MedImmune/AstraZeneca. Anyhow, AZN is now running a phase 3 trial called PACIFIC-9, of durvalumab (imfinzi) plus monalizumab in unresectable, Stage III NSCLC patients. This is the same indication in which the molecule produced excellent phase 2 data. The AZN deal is worth $1.275bn, of which $450mn has already been paid. In Europe, the agreement includes a co-promotion right for Innate Pharma and a 50% profit sharing. Innate Pharma contributes 30% of the funding for the Phase 3 clinical trials, with a predefined limit. Outside Europe, AZN pays for all costs and IPHA gets a double digit royalty. The deal also includes AZN giving hairy cell leukaemia drug Lumoxiti for $50m to Innate, but Innate returned this asset citing poor sales.

Coming to lacutamab, the company is running two phase 2 trials, and they have both produced solid interim data. Encouraging preliminary data has been produced from the Phase 2 trial in Mycosis Fungoides cohort, published at EORTC, as well as from the trial in mogamulizumab Sézary syndrome, presented at ASH. According to the company, the data has tentatively shown lacutamab to be a potential new standard of care in the T-cell lymphomas expressing KIR3DL2, which is lacutamab’s target.

The complete data capsule is as follows:

Cohort 1 – Sézary syndrome Convincing preliminary Phase 2 data presented at ASH 2022 - Phase 1 data published in The Lancet Oncology 21.6% global response rate in late line patient population

10.8 months median Duration of Response Cohort 2 – MF KIR3DL2 + Phase 2 data demonstrating clinical activity of lacutamab presented at EORTC 28.6% global ORR (including 2 CR and 4 PR) and 57.1% skin response

Confirmed favorable tolerance profile, including in the skin

These trials will topline in H2 2023. The patient population is not large, only 80-200 in Sézary syndrome and 2,200-4,400 patients in MF, with 90% KIR3DL2 expression in the former and 50% in the latter. However, there does not seem to be any approved or even pipeline program in these two indications where KIR3DL2 is the target.

A third program called ANKET, which is a proprietary NK cell engager platform, is partnered with Sanofi (SNY). This is a €1.75bn + royalty partnership for multiple programs that are still in very early stages. Three molecules are already licensed to Sanofi plus two undisclosed targets are under options. This deal is not heavy on upfront fees because of the obviously early stage of the assets, but it is definitely additional validation of Innate’s business, especially in Europe.

Just last week, Japanese giant Takeda signed a deal with Innate to develop ADCs for celiac disease, paying $5 million upfront and committing up to $410 million in milestones.

Financials

IPHA has a market cap of $264mn and a cash balance of €136mn excluding €25mn from Sanofi. The company’s R&D expenses were €51.7m while G&A expenses were €22.4m, giving them a cash runway till 2025. IPHA has low US institutional holding, and there is no insider trading in the US markets.

On the risk side, IPHA once failed a major program which had been partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb. That was in 2018 and does not have much bearing on today’s programs but must be mentioned for the sake of full disclosure.

Bottom line

IPHA is down 50% since my previous article, but it has become more attractive now because the company has managed to considerably derisk itself in the previous 18 months. It has produced solid data from self-owned asset lacutamab, managed to rope in Sanofi while also managing to retain AZN despite the phase 3 trial failure. I think these are good indications of a company doing well, however IPHA’s major US problem is the very low volume of trading, which still obtains today. As such, this is not a stock that can be recommended in the US, however, people with access to Euronext Paris may find IPH/IPHA attractive.