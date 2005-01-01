Moussa81

Introduction

It's time to talk about the Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), one of the oldest and largest retail REITs on the market. The company has a 4.4% dividend yield and more than 50 consecutive years of dividend growth, including the Great Financial Crisis and the retail-wrecking pandemic.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this, including the company's fantastic asset portfolio, its relative performance, industry health and valuation, and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

So, let's get to it!

The Retail King

A closer look at its business model, tailwinds, and threats.

Founded in 1962, FRT is the fifth-largest retail REIT in the United States. It has a fully-integrated network of retail assets on the West Coast, East Coast, Chicago, and Miami. Its 103 properties include roughly 3,000 commercial tenants on 26 million square feet and 3,000 residential units. In other words, the company is a mixed-use landlord, which somewhat reduces the risk through diversification.

Federal Realty (Combined by author)

The company has a $7.9 billion market cap, a BBB+ credit rating (more on that later in this article), and a spot in the S&P 500 index.

Moreover, the company has grown its dividend for 55 consecutive years, making it a member of the exclusive club of dividend kings.

As the table and map above show, the company has significant exposure in California, Maryland, and Virginia. While the company's assets do not necessarily cater to a specific group of customers, it has the benefit that most of its assets are located in high-income areas. Essentially, FRT assets benefit from two things:

Assets are close to dense areas.

The average household income in these areas is above $100,000.

Federal Realty

As of 4Q22, 94.5% of its stores were occupied, which is an improvement of 170 basis points versus 4Q21.

This year, leases equal to 7% of annualized base rent will expire, followed by 14% in 2024.

In 2022, the company successfully signed leases for a total of 2,048,000 square feet of retail space, with 1,985,000 square feet being comparable space leases, meaning leases with a prior tenant. These leases resulted in an average rental increase of 6% on a cash basis, indicating positive growth for the company.

Out of the total leased space, 757,000 square feet were for new leases of comparable spaces, with an average rental increase of 8% on a cash basis. This shows that Federal Realty was able to secure new tenants at higher rental rates, reflecting strong demand for their retail spaces.

Moreover, it is likely that the company will be able to boost rental income in the years ahead - unless the economy is so weak that its tenants will refrain from renewing their leases. Hence, it helps that the company has a well-diversified portfolio with high defensive exposure.

Federal Realty

So far, so good.

The good news continues as the company has outperformed its peers when it comes to growing funds from operations since 2005. Not even the Great Financial Crisis was able to put a dent in the company's long-term uptrend, which resulted in 107% FFO growth since 2005, outperforming its peers by a mile.

Federal Realty

During the Great Financial Crisis, the company benefited from the quality of its tenants and the strength of its balance sheet. The company maintained a healthy lease rate in 2008 and 2009 and outperformed its peers by a wide margin.

That said, during the Great Financial Crisis, the company was disproportionally affected, as it has major operations in states that applied very strict lockdown mandates (like California).

Federal Realty

After the pandemic, the company quickly faced new problems.

Now, inflation is doing a number on consumer sentiment and forcing the Fed to hike rates into economic weakness. This hurts both FRT's tenants and the REIT industry in general.

As shown in a recent Wells Fargo (WFC) commercial real estate report, lending conditions have tightened considerably, causing delinquencies in commercial real estate to rise.

Wells Fargo

Commercial retail real estate prices have declined 4.9% from their 2022 peak levels.

While this is putting tremendous stress on the industry, in general, it is good news for well-established companies - at least when it comes to new supply. After all, it also impacts construction (financing).

According to Wells Fargo:

[...] the sluggish pace of new retail construction in the wake of e-commerce means, even with a cooldown in demand from reduced consumer spending, retail vacancy rates are likely to remain low and support rent growth in the retail space over the next few years. That said, certain retail segments are likely to remain under pressure, notably regional malls.

With that said, Federal Realty is in a rather good spot to combat inflation. The company has strong tenants that are able to absorb contractual rent hikes. Moreover, the company has contracts that allow it to incorporate inflation. According to the company:

We have the highest, I believe inherent contractual bumps inside a rent, inside a deal, or on average 2.25% per year. That includes anchor deals, which don't have a lot of bumps in them and includes a lot of small shop that grow at 3% a year or 4% a year in great shopping centers. That overall inherent contractual bump is a much more important fact than the rollover. That is the common way people look at it. Rollovers important. It's a component, but it's only half the story. You have to know what the contractual bumps are. And we've been trying to disclose that and get that out more. It's not universally disclosed.

The slide below shows a good example of these contractual rent bumps.

Federal Realty

Needless to say, the pressure on retail real estate is high, and prolonged above-average inflation is toxic for FRT. However, the company is better prepared than most of its peers and somewhat shielded from new real estate supply due to financing and demand headwinds.

Performance & Dividend Yield

The only reason why I started to cover FRT is its poor performance, which sweetens the risk/reward. The stock is currently 24% below its 52-week high and down 4% year-to-date.

Since early 2022, investors have started to incorporate economic weakness and higher yields. Shares are down 31% since early 2022. Shares are down 43% since the 2016 peak.

FINVIZ

Overall, FRT hasn't been a good source of total returns. While shares have returned 7.2% per year since 2005, outperforming the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) by roughly 60 basis points per year, the company has started to lag both the market and this ETF by a wide margin over the past ten years.

Portfolio Visualizer

On the one hand, both the market and the VNQ ETF benefited from fast growth in certain assets. On the other hand, FRT's performance was just terrible. There's no sugarcoating a 2.5% annual compounding total return since early 2013.

The good news, however, is that FRT has become a juicy REIT again.

As mentioned in the first half of this article, FRT is a dividend king with 55 consecutive annual dividend hikes (the number in the overview below hasn't been updated).

Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the company has a 4.4% dividend yield. The sector median is 5.1%, which is why the company scores somewhat low with regard to the Seeking Alpha sector grade.

This 4.4% yield is the highest Since the early 2000s if we ignore recession peaks like the one in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the dividend is protected by a 68% payout ratio (NTM FFO). This is just 200 basis points above the sector median.

Unfortunately, dividend growth is slow. Over the past ten years, the average annual compounding dividend growth was 4.1%. This number dropped to 1.6% over the past five years. The graph above visualizes this.

Furthermore, the company now yields 290 basis points more than the S&P 500. Ignoring the pandemic spike, this is the highest number since the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

And to be completely honest, I believe that 4.4% is the bare minimum investors need to ask from a slow-growing company like FRT. There are just too many good alternatives on the market.

Balance Sheet & Valuation

FRT has a healthy balance sheet. The company has a BBB+ rating, $1.3 billion in available liquidity, a net debt ratio of 6x EBITDA, a 4x fixed charge coverage ratio, and 86% fixed debt.

Moreover, the company has no major maturities in 2023. This year, the company has $280 million due in scheduled principal repayments. Next year, that number will rise to $1.2 billion.

The company also expects free cash flow to return to pre-COVID levels in 2023.

Federal Realty

With that said, this balance sheet is healthy. However, it's nothing to get overly excited about.

Moreover, last year, S&P lowered the company's rating. While BBB+ is still a good score, it used to be A- in 1Q22.

S&P Global

The company didn't like the somewhat elevated net leverage ratio.

However, it gave the company a positive outlook, as it believes in the company's abilities to address these issues.

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will exhibit solid operating performance and fund acquisitions and development in a largely leverage neutral fashion. The stable outlook incorporates our expectation for credit metrics to improve organically from a broader EBITDA base but also assumes debt will remain around current levels over the next 12-24 months. We expect S&P Global Ratings-adjusted debt to EBITDA in the low-6x area through 2023.

S&P will cut the rating even further if the net leverage ratio rises to 7.5x or if the company experiences operational issues like lower occupancy levels.

Moving over to the valuation, this year, the company expects to generate between $6.38 and $6.58 in funds from operations per share.

This represents 2.5% growth at the midpoint $6.48 and 4% at the high end of the range. Despite the challenging capital markets environment and embedded headwinds, as promised, Federal will grow in 2023. This is driven by a comparable growth forecast of 2% to 4%. This assumes occupancy levels will increase from 92.8% at 12/31, up above 93% and by year-end 2023, although that progression will not be linear throughout the year.

These numbers imply a 15.0x NTM FFO valuation. The sector median is 12.5x. This premium is justified by its more stable business model. However, I would not pay more than 15x NMT FFO.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed a true REIT dividend king. Federal Realty is quickly becoming one of my favorite retail-focused REITs thanks to a portfolio of high-quality assets with top-tier tenants and pricing power.

The company is in a good spot to continue consistent dividend growth thanks to an average payout ratio, a decent balance sheet, and contracts that allow the company to offset some inflation-related headwinds.

Nonetheless, the total return of this stock over the past ten years was abysmal. Retail, in general, was in a tough spot. Delinquency rates are high, and pricing power is somewhat limited. Moreover, e-commerce is doing a number on the average retail store. The good news is that FRT has been spared from most of these issues thanks to its tenant portfolio.

Moreover, thanks to the recent sell-off, the valuation has come down while its dividend is now above 4.4%.

I believe that investors looking for retail income might start buying at these levels. However, keep some dry powder as I believe that further tightening could further pressure commercial real estate.

If I were buying FRT stock, I would start small and add on stock price weakness down the road. I believe that the odds of a sudden stock price spike are very limited.