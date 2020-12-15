Pinterest: Beaten-Down Tech Stock With Strong Focus On Margin Expansion

Apr. 11, 2023
Julian Lin
Summary

  • Pinterest growth was supposed to accelerate as the company lapped tough pandemic comps.
  • They have not, likely due to a deteriorating macro backdrop.
  • Pinterest has $2.7 billion in net cash with solid profit margins.
  • Management aims to increase profitability in 2023 in spite of continued macro pressure.
Like many online advertising companies, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has seen material impact to its fundamentals due to the tough macro backdrop. Whereas growth was expected to accelerate exiting 2022 due to lapping tough pandemic comps, growth has instead continued to decelerate

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

2022 Q4 Presentation

MAUs

2022 Q4 Presentation

ARPU

2022 Q4 Presentation

costs and expenses

2022 Q4 Presentation

adjusted EBITDA

2022 Q4 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Comments

