Amidst tough comps and a weakening macro environment, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has been able to sustain resilient growth rates. SHOP retains one of the most important positions in enabling e-commerce and continues to take market share. While the tough macro is likely to hold back growth rates indefinitely, SHOP may be able to generate respectable growth due to the price increases. SHOP remains a story of margin expansion and the price is right for long term investors.

SHOP Stock Price

While SHOP has not made any big announcements regarding profitability, the stock has enjoyed a similar bounce to tech peers which have made such announcements. In the case of SHOP, the strength may be attributable to the resilient growth rates.

Data by YCharts

I last covered SHOP in January where I called the stock a buy as “Anti-Amazon.” The stock is up 3% since then but the long term thesis and value proposition remain intact.

SHOP Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, SHOP delivered 26% YOY revenue growth (28% constant currency) to $1.7 billion. That marked a high point in a 2022 year which saw a steep deceleration in growth rates due to tough pandemic comps.

2022 Q4 Presentation

Like many e-commerce operators, SHOP did not expect revenue growth to decelerate as fast as it did and over-hired as a result of that. 2022 saw adjusting operating profit all but vanish after reaching a high of $718 million in 2021. This comes on top of some deterioration in gross margin due to the company’s acquisition of Deliverr as well as fast growth of the lower margin Shopify Payments.

2022 Q4 Presentation

On an optimistic note, SHOP exited the year with some improvement in operational efficiency, though it must be noted that seasonality played an important role in this.

2022 Q4 Presentation

When asked about profitability on the conference call, management stated that they “like being profitable” and that “profitability will take care of itself.” CEO Lutke also stated:

“Profitability is a consequence of growth and efficiency combined over time. And I don’t look towards the quarters. I’m trying to build the deal company.”

During a period in which many tech peers have given more explicit guidance as it relates to profitability, I suspect that Wall Street found management’s commentary to be insufficient.

SHOP ended the quarter with $5 billion cash, $580 million Shopify Capital, and $2 billion of equity investments versus $913 million of debt. The majority of those $2 billion in equity investments are privately held, as the values of publicly-held Affirm (AFRM) and Global-e (GLBE) have been obliterated over the past year.

2022 10-K

Looking ahead, management has guided for high-teens revenue growth. Investors may have been hoping for an acceleration in growth rates on account of the company moving on past tough comps, but inflation and a tough macro environment have taken its place to weigh on growth rates.

2022 Q4 Presentation

Still though, there’s reasons for optimism. SHOP may be able to sustain resilient growth rates in spite of the tough macro - at the very least its price increases may add some downside protection. Analyst firm D.A. Davidson expects the price increases to boost subscription revenue by 12% - I note that subscription gross profits make up about 50% of overall gross profits.

Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Amidst the ongoing volatility in the tech sector, it is important to remember the long term thesis. SHOP is enabling e-commerce outside of Amazon (AMZN). SHOP continues to aggressively invest in innovation, releasing features in 2022 like international transactions and improving relationships with buyers.

2022 Q4 Presentation

SHOP has also benefited from its omnichannel presence, with offline GMV growing 40% YOY in 2022.

2022 Q4 Presentation

SHOP might not look that cheap at 9.7x sales (or around 18x gross profits), even after accounting for the possibility that the company can sustain rapid growth for many years.

Seeking Alpha

The long term thesis centers around the company’s ability to drive margin expansion. SHOP’s total attach rate (revenue divided by GMV) has been steadily increasing over time, totaling 2.85% in the latest quarter.

2022 Q4 Presentation

I expect the attach rate to continue increasing as its merchants use more and more of its products. The greatest catalyst in my view is that of the Shop app - what I consider to be Shopify’s answer to Amazon.com. Management notes that “tens of millions” are using the app every month, but I view the app as still being in its infancy.

2022 Q4 Presentation

Over time, the Shop app may be able to greatly resemble its closest counterpart, which may enable SHOP to charge its merchants far greater take rates on transactions from that app. SHOP’s take rate is currently around 2.4% for its larger merchants - compare that with the roughly 15% at AMZN. Even assuming just an average 5% take rate for the company, that would equate to over $2 billion in incremental profits - the market cap recently stood at around $60 billion. Thus the thesis can be thought of as follows: SHOP continues to take market share in e-commerce and overall retail as it adds more merchants to its network. While that might not lead to immediate profits, it increases the profit potential if and when SHOP is able to increase its average take rates. At current prices, it is hard to see multiple expansion considering where other tech stocks trade, but may be able to deliver above-market returns as it continues to grow its merchant base and boost profit margins.

What are the key risks? Besides the risk that AMZN simply wins the entire e-commerce market over the long term, there is also the risk of AMZN’s “Buy with Prime,” which may allow AMZN to somehow earn revenue from Shopify websites. AMZN has built a great advantage in its fulfillment network and may begin to directly compete with SHOP - Buy with Prime may be the start of that competition. Regarding Buy with Prime, management stated that they “any company that’s going to make their infrastructure available to merchants to sell more is a great thing” and that they are “in talks” with AMZN on integrating Buy with Prime with Shopify websites. It was not clear to me how serious management is pursuing this integration or if was just lip service to disregard this risk.

Due to the long term thesis relying on tail-end margin expansion, I expect great volatility in the stock price. This is a market environment which has rewarded companies for prioritizing near term profits and lost faith in many long term growth stories. Given that SHOP has already run-up over the last quarter, the stock may need to take a breather before further multiple expansion.

I continue to view a basket of undervalued growth stocks as being a top strategy to position ahead of a recovery in the tech sector. SHOP can fit in with such a basket, though I note that the valuation may not be as attractive as can be found elsewhere in the tech sector.