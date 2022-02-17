Crocs: High Short Interest, But Sold Out Stock And Undervalued

Apr. 11, 2023 5:33 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)
Summary

  • Short interest is at 11.5%, with investors betting big against the shoe company.
  • Continued innovation with their shoe line and collaborations with popular brands are constantly resulting in sold-out stock.
  • The acquisition of HEYDUDE beat expectations of $700 million in sales with actual sales of $1 billion.
  • When gross leverage crosses below 2x, the company plans to use $1.0 billion for share buybacks.
  • My discounted cash flow analysis puts a price target of $286/share for Crocs.

Colored bright slippers for women and children flip flops on a blue background. Place for text

Natal-is

Investment Thesis

Investors are betting big against Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), with short interest coming in at 11.5% as of April 2023. However, Crocs continue to show impressive growth in North America as well as having 8 consecutive quarters of double digit growth

Crocs Shoes

Crocs

Crocs Shoes

Crocs

De-Leveraging

10-K

International Growth

10-K

short interest

Capital IQ

Peer Analysis

Author

Discounted Cash Flow DCF

Author

This article was written by

Mark Dougherty profile picture
Mark Dougherty
305 Followers
Hello, My name is Mark Dougherty. I currently have an MBA in finance, and am a CFA level I candidate. I have 7 years of work experience in financial modeling and valuation of private and public companies. I enjoy looking at long only equity positions that are considered value plays that involve a margin of safety with respect to the company intrinsic value vs market value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

