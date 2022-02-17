Natal-is

Investment Thesis

Investors are betting big against Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), with short interest coming in at 11.5% as of April 2023. However, Crocs continue to show impressive growth in North America as well as having 8 consecutive quarters of double digit growth internationally, continuing to expand their footprint. Additionally, Crocs made a recent acquisition of HEYDUDE, which has yielded nearly 30% higher than anticipated revenues in 2022. My DCF model makes modest assumptions and shows a price target of $286/share.

Brand and Innovation

Crocs started out as a new design shoe, described as a clog, which was their only product for years. As of today, nearly 3/4's of Croc's sales come from the original clog shoe. Crocs currently offers clogs, sneakers, sandals, and charms to customize your Crocs. Additionally, Crocs maintains several partnerships that always spark customer interest. Most times, these partnerships result in the product selling out quickly and making quick money for the company.

According to Croc's Annual Filing, "Fast Company recognized Crocs, Inc. on its annual "Most Innovative Companies" list for the 3rd consecutive year ". Additionally, Crocs is expected to have record new product introductions as well as invest over $200 million in marketing in 2023. I believe Crocs has the ability to continually grow their foot print in the US and internationally through new partnerships and collaborations.

HEYDUDE Acquisition

On 2/17/2022 Croc's acquired a 100% interest in HEYDUDE, a competing shoe brand. Crocs had to take out significant debt in order to make this acquisition work, considering their history of losses. Currently, Crocs has ~2.3 billion in debt and has over a 300% Debt to Equity ratio. This can look quite concerning to an investor initially, but as with any acquisition, debt repayment all depends on the ability of the acquired company to generate growth.

As of 12/31/2022 HEYDUDE grew 70%, beating expectations of $700 million with actuals of ~$1 billion. HEYDUDE's increased profitability combined with Crocs drove $550 million in cash flow, reducing borrowings from $2.9 billion in Q1 2022 to $2.3 billion in Q4 2022; with an additional $300 million repayment on their term loan. As EBITDA continues to rise and debt levels fall, Croc's deleveraging continues as planned outlined below.

Additionally, when the company reaches below a 2x leverage, they are planning to do a stock buyback. According to their most recent filing, the company still maintains $1.05 billion available for stock buybacks. This demonstrates that the company believes their stock is undervalued and can grow quite significantly. As seen from the graphic above, the company expects to reach their 2x leverage covenant by mid year 2023.

Furthermore, it seems that Crocs and HEYDUDE are becoming increasingly more popular among teens. According to PiperSandler's most recent report, "Crocs ranked No. 6 and Hey Dude ranked No. 8 favorite footwear brand among all teens, both gaining ~25 bps of share Y/Y ". As both brands continue to gain in popularity amongst teens, I believe we can expect to see continued revenue grow from the company.

International Presence

I believe one under-looked part of Crocs is their international presence. Currently, Crocs has an exposure to North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEALA (Europe, The Middle East, and Africa). The company has seen impressive growth overseas, as seen in the chart below.

Crocs has enjoyed eight consecutive quarters of double digit international growth as seen from the footnote in the chart above. I think this is even more important for the roll out of HEYDUDE. With such quick revenue growth after one year in the US, HEYDUDE has the potential to hop into an existing infrastructure and roll out a new top trending brand internationally.

Shorts, Financials, and Projections

Over the last year, from May 2022 to April 2023, short interest has continued to increase from ~4% to ~11.5%. Usually, 10% is considered to be high, with 20% being extremely high. This puts Crocs in a unique position to capitalize on a short squeeze if they continue to increase profits.

To help me better understand Crocs, I took a look at the shoe industry as a whole including Nike, Foot Locker, Decker's, and Sketchers. Below is a snapshot of the peer analysis, comparing the companies' profitability ratios as well as their balance sheet health.

From the analysis above, Crocs seem to be the leader in several key ratios. From an income statement perspective, the company maintains the highest gross margin and EBITDA margin amongst its peers at 52% and 26%, respectively. From a cash flow to revenue perspective, Crocs is also a leader coming in at an impressive 17%. Crocs does however maintain the lowest cash position among its peers, but has an adequate fixed income coverage ratio of 7.7x.

Additionally, I did a discounted cash flow analysis to look at an expected price target for the stock. I assumed modest growth for the company over the next five years at 5% a year while holding the EBITDA margin constant at 26%. Next, in order to discount the cash flows back, I selected a WACC of 6% considering multiple factors and sources such as Kroll and CapitalIQ. My analysis ultimately resulted in a final enterprise value of $17.6 million.

This implies a $286/share as compared to current market price of $127/share. I believe Crocs presents a strong buying opportunity and is selling at a steep discount to its current market price.

Risks

There are several risks that may change my rating from a buy to either a hold or sale.

One is the brand's ability to maintain relevance in the long run. As of now, 74% of the company's revenue is derived from the original Croc clog shoe. If Crocs were to become unfashionable and less desirable then Crocs could see significant declines in revenue. Another risk is the environment in which the company operates. The shoe industry is highly competitive, with numerous brands and constant innovation. Companies like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour have dominated the space for a long time, and grabbing market share could prove to be difficult as the company continues to grow.

Lastly, the company has high levels of debt, with their Debt to Equity ratio exceeding 300%. The company is currently able to meet its fixed charges, but if profitability begins to deteriorate than the company could fail to meet interest payments and default on its loan. The high levels of debt are a considerable risk to consider when investing in Crocs.

Conclusion

Overall, the company has shown impressive growth domestically as well as internationally. I believe this is in part due to the popularity of the brand amongst teens, their acquisition of HEYDUDE, their constant collaborations with popular brands, and their innovation. With short interest being at 11.5%, there is a chance shorts can get squeezed if the company continues to grow and generate profits. My discounted cash flow analysis shows a projected price of $286/share with modest assumptions.