I love the fact that markets are inefficient, giving value investors plenty of opportunities to layer into above average companies at below average prices, so long as they are willing to be patient. In the words of Warren Buffett, "I'd be sitting on the street with a tin cup in hand if markets were efficient."

This brings me to CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which as shown below, has fallen by 27% over the past 12 months. In this article, I highlight what makes now an excellent time to layer into this deep value name for potentially highly rewarding long-term returns, so let's get started.

Why CVS?

CVS has done an admirable job of transitioning itself from being a neighborhood pharmacy to a leading health solutions company. This includes acquiring Aetna and having a very large pharmacy benefits manager. These moves help CVS to have more control over its own destiny in the healthcare landscape and better manage costs for its members.

To get a sense for how cheap CVS has gotten, it's seen a double-dip in price since the start of December. As shown below, CVS now trades below both its 50 and 200 day moving averages of $92 and $81, respectively.

One of the reasons for why market sentiment may be working against the stock is the pending Oak Street acquisition, which is expected to close in the first half of the year. Oak Street is not yet profitable, and hence the market appears to be spooked by reduced 2023 EPS estimates for CVS as a result.

For those unfamiliar with the acquisition, Oak Street is a leading Medicare value-based primary care platform with 169 primary care clinics for which CVS is paying $10.6 billion to acquire. It grew its revenue from $1.4 billion in 2021 to $2.2 billion in 2022, but still posted a net loss in excess of $500 million last year.

Nonetheless, the value in this acquisition comes from enabling CVS to become a payer-agnostic business within the company. In addition, Oak Street has a strong reputation and offers a lower-cost setting than traditional care. These factors combined with CVS's plans to achieve profitability were highlighted by fellow Seeking Alpha Analyst, Edmund Ingham, in a recent article:

Oak Street has a strong reputation in healthcare. It reduces expensive hospital admissions. It provides holistic patient care, which includes reducing depressive symptoms. Physicians spend more time with patients, and centers are located in medically underserved areas. Within the health insurance business, the ability to keep an eye on your members is extremely important. CVS also believes that there is a "clear path to profitability" - despite the fact Oak Street's business model has lost >$1bn across the past three years. The path is based on rapid growth of clinics - from 169 to >300 by 2026, with each clinic generating ~$7m of EBITDA (analysts were told on CVS's Q422 earnings call), which adds up to >$2bn of EBITDA contribution by 2026, and unlocks ~$500m of cost synergies, CVS says, which will allow it (CVS) to drive overall earnings per share >$10 by 2025.

Meanwhile, CVS continues to experience respectable growth, with revenue growing by 9.5% YoY during its fourth quarter. This capped a strong year, during which revenue grew by 10.4% over the prior year. This was driven in part by a lower MBR (medical benefits ratio) from 85% in 2021 to 84% in 2022, due to less impact from COVID-19. Also encouraging CVS's medical memberships grew by more than half a million (548,000 net new members) to 24.4 million as of the last reported quarter.

Importantly, CVS remains a cash rich business, generating $16.2 billion in operating cash flow last year, of which it utilized $3.5 billion in share buybacks in the last reported 12 months. Considering that CVS's stock traded at or below $100 during most of this time, it would be safe to assume that CVS got an attractive 9%+ weighted average earnings yield on those buybacks (based $8.69 EPS last year).

Moreover, CVS is rewarding income investors with a 10% dividend bump earlier this year. While the 3.2% dividend yield isn't particularly high, it does come with a very safe 28% payout ratio based on the midpoint of management's 2023 EPS guidance.

CVS also has plenty of balance sheet capacity to fully fund the Oak Street deal, as it has $15.7 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand. CVS has also made great strides in deleveraging, as it reduced long-term debt by $21.7 billion since 2018 (the time of the Aetna acquisition). This went a long way in reducing the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.8x, which sits below the 3x level that most ratings agencies consider to be safe, and supports its BBB credit rating from S&P.

Lastly, I view CVS as being in deep bargain territory at the current price of $76 with a very low forward PE ratio of just 8.6, sitting far below its normal PE of 14.2. At this valuation, the market is essentially pricing in a zero growth future.

This doesn't appear to be the case, as while current year EPS is expected to grow by just 1.5%, analysts expect 4% to 8% annual growth in the 2024 to 2025 timeframe. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $111, implying potentially very strong total returns over the next 12 to 24 months.

Investor Takeaway

CVS's acquisition of Oak Street is a bold move, but one that appears to make strategic sense. The company has a clear path to profitability and will benefit from cost synergies and rapid growth in clinics. CVS remains cash rich, with plenty of balance sheet capacity to fund the deal, and has rewarded patient income investors with a dividend increase and share buybacks.

With the stock currently trading at deep bargain levels, there appears to be plenty of upside potential over the next 12 to 24 months. For investors looking for a safe defensive play with plenty of value and solid growth prospects, CVS may be an attractive option.