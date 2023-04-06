The Future For Gold Is Bearish, So Is iShares Gold Trust Micro ETF

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
911 Followers

Summary

  • Gold's prospects are bleak, so the price per ounce may not stay at these highs much longer.
  • Its role as a hedge against rising inflation will diminish and the ounce may be overvalued relative to the inflation outlook, which is affected by tightening monetary policy.
  • iShares Gold Trust Micro, a fund that invests in physical gold but whose shares trade on the U.S. exchange, and gold futures perform very similarly, investors should trim.
  • There is a risk that gold will continue to rise significantly instead of falling, but it is not high.

Bank vaulted door with safety deposit boxes

MATJAZ SLANIC

Gold Is Still Hovering Around the High Price of $2,000 an Ounce but with an Unfavorable Outlook

According to this analyst, investors should consider an outlook that predicts a downtrend for gold over the year and act accordingly

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

performance of IAUM versus its peers

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

