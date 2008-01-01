Cadence Design Systems: High-Quality Defensive Company But Remains Fully Valued

Global Quality Growth profile picture
Global Quality Growth
9 Followers

Summary

  • Cadence has demonstrated strong quality attributes, having consistently grown revenue, margins, and ROIC.
  • The company is well-positioned to weather a semiconductor downturn in large part due to its non-discretionary products.
  • While its strong competitive position in the semiconductor industry makes it an attractive long-term investment, the CDNS stock remains richly valued at present.
  • I believe investors should take advantage of any share price weakness to build a position.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Investment Thesis

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) remains the most defensive area in the semiconductor value chain and has historically demonstrated resilient growth even in downturn markets. While I have a lot to like about the company, its current share price

Table

Semiconductor YoY Revenue Growth (Author)

Table with financial metrics

Cadence's Financial Metrics (FactSet)

table

SaaS Company Margins (Jamin Ball's Blog)

Table

Annual Growth Rate YoY (FactSet)

Table

Cadence DCF Valuation (Author)

Table

Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

PE chart

Cadence's PE over time (FactSet)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

