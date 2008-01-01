sankai

Investment Thesis

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) remains the most defensive area in the semiconductor value chain and has historically demonstrated resilient growth even in downturn markets. While I have a lot to like about the company, its current share price leaves little margin of safety. With near-term weakness in PC and enterprise server end-demand, I am of the view that the stock may sell off in lockstep with companies in the semiconductor industry that are impacted by a slowdown. Therefore, I believe investors should sit on the sidelines for now. However, I also think they should take advantage of any near-term sell-offs to initiate a position. My view is based on the "many quality attributes" the company possesses - accelerating revenue growth trajectory, margin expansion and consistently high ROIC over the past few years - and I will explain these in greater detail in the sections that follow.

Introduction

Cadence is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and hardware solutions that help customers design, develop, and verify complex integrated circuits and electronic systems. With a market capitalization of over $40 billion, Cadence serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, communications, consumer electronics, healthcare, and Internet of Things (IOT).

Recent Results

Cadence delivered impressive financial results in the fourth quarter of the year and provided positive guidance for the first quarter of the following year. The company also projected 12-14% revenue growth in 2023, surpassing the market's consensus of 9% year-over-year growth, due to strong chip design activity, an expanding customer base, and an increased confidence in its hardware emulation/prototyping business.

The company also experienced broad-based demand strength across its EDA business segments, except for IP, all of which saw double-digit year-over-year growth. Cadence's new product cycles are driving strong adoption of its full-flow digital tools, as it added 50 new customers in 2022, as well as its hardware emulation/prototyping platform, which added 30 new customers and over 160 repeat orders. Cadence order backlog should provide investors' confidence in the company's sustained revenue growth outlook for 2023.

Defensiveness

During a recession, companies may cut back on spending and delay or cancel projects. However, in the case of Cadence and its EDA software, the tools are considered critical to the semiconductor design process, which is a fundamental step in creating new products. As such, semiconductor companies are likely to continue using Cadence's software even during a downturn, as it is necessary for them to remain competitive and bring new products to market. EDA software is also typically a small portion of the overall cost of a chip design project.

As the most defensive space in the semiconductor value chain, Cadence has been historically well-positioned to weather semiconductor downturns, as chip design is tied to semiconductor company R&D budgets, which are typically maintained even in such periods. This has been the case over the past 11 years, covering three major semiconductor down cycles (e.g. 2011-2012, 2015 and 2018), during which Cadence has grown every year. The defensiveness of Cadence's growth in downturn markets is shown in the table below. Even in the calendar years where the broader semiconductor industry experienced negative growth, Cadence delivered strong growth on a relative basis.

Semiconductor YoY Revenue Growth (Author)

Additionally, it is important to recognize that the long product development time to market for semiconductor chips means that companies need to invest many years ahead of growth. The design and verification process for a semiconductor chip can take several years, and once a design is completed, it may be manufactured several years after that. This means that even if a recession hits and demand for end products that use these chips (such as smartphones or consumer electronics) declines, companies may still need to invest in chip design and verification during a recession in order to maintain their competitiveness and position themselves for growth once the economy recovers.

While some of its larger customers, including AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA), are experiencing end-demand weakness, Cadence's business remains stable thanks to sustained solid chip design activity. This was reflected in the broad-based demand strength that Cadence saw across all its EDA business segments in its last result, with each segment showing double-digit year-over-year growth.

Financial Metrics

Cadence has demonstrated strong financial metrics, including consistently high gross margins, free cash flow (FCF) margins, and return on invested capital (ROIC). This in part reflects Cadence's strong competitive position in the semiconductor industry, with its diverse portfolio of largely non-discretionary chip design software products. Whilst not perfect analogous, the non-discretionary nature of its software to its user base is not too dissimilar to the Microsoft suite is to knowledge workers. In addition, the high level of technical complexity of EDA software also serves as a strong competitive moat, as it requires a high degree of expertise and domain knowledge that is difficult for competitors to replicate. Cadence's strong focus on R&D, which was ~51% of operating expenses in 2021 has enabled the company to stay ahead of competitors when it comes to product development and technology advancements, which in turn helps to protect its margins and ROIC.

Cadence's management team has a strong culture of cost discipline, which has helped it to manage costs effectively and increase efficiency throughout its business. This is evidenced by the company expanding gross margins and reducing SG&A expenses over the past five years, pointing to operating leverage as the company scales.

Cadence's Financial Metrics (FactSet)

Cadence's margin profile and margin expansion looks even more impressive when considered relative to the median SaaS company. As shown in the table below, the median operating margin for an average SaaS company is -22%. Many high margin SaaS companies have maintained high burn multiples and have been unable to bring down their operating expenses in lockstep with continued growth.

SaaS Company Margins (Jamin Ball's Blog)

As shown in the table below, Cadence has seen accelerating revenue growth over the past few years. What may come as a surprise for many investors is that in a recent Morgan Stanley TMT conference, the CEO mentioned that 45% of Cadence's revenue comes from system companies like car companies or phone companies. Think of customers like Apple and Tesla. Apple has been designing its own custom chips for over a decade, after a strategic acquisition of PA Semi in 2008 and Tesla develops its own custom-designed chip focused on delivering high-performance computing for autonomous driving. Cadence provides essential chip simulation software to both these companies as part of its SDA (System Design and Analysis) portfolio.

Annual Growth Rate YoY (FactSet)

Valuation

Based on my intrinsic valuation, Cadence appears to be overvalued at present. I'm assuming strong revenue growth in 2023 in line with management's guidance and 15% revenue growth over the next few years. While Cadence delivered an impressive 19% growth rate in 2022, the company has delivered a revenue CAGR of 13% over the past 5 years so I'm expecting revenue to moderate downwards as the company grows revenue off a higher base. I'm also assuming continued margin expansion for the company given its strong track record here. The key swing factor is Cadence's revenue growth profile. I have run a sensitivity analysis assessing the company's value per share based on different growth rate assumptions. If investors believe that Cadence can maintain 20% revenue growth over the next five years, there is 9% upside from its current share price. However, this assumes Cadence can maintain its current elevated growth rate and leaves little margin of safety.

Cadence DCF Valuation (Author) Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

Cadence's P/E ratio also points to the same conclusion, with the company trading above its long-term P/E average. This reflects the growth and tech rotation over the past two months. The company's defensive attributes are well understood by the market and appears to be fully priced in at the moment.

Cadence's PE over time (FactSet)

Downside Risks

While the EDA software market has historically been relatively resilient to semiconductor market downturns, there are still risks that Cadence could face. One of the biggest risks is trade tensions and geopolitical risks. The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, as well as other geopolitical risks, could negatively impact the semiconductor industry, which could in turn affect demand for Cadence's products. Consolidation in the semiconductor industry could also impact the demand outlook for Cadence products, where larger companies may be more likely to use in-house design and verification tools rather than relying on third party tools. One mitigating factor is that Cadence offers a range of highly specialized tools and services in the design and verification process that are considered non-discretionary for a large proportion of its customer base. The company's high R&D expenditure and track record of successfully commercializing its R&D pipeline also serve as a competitive moat. Channel checks with Cadence's customer base on the ongoing value and non-discretionary nature of their product suite will be critical for long-term investors in the company.

Upside Risks

If we hit peak interest rates or there is a reversal in interest rate policy, investors will likely benefit from further multiple expansion. However, this strategy carries risk, as investors are banking on improving sentiment for growth stocks as opposed to earnings growth to drive the share price going forward.

Conclusion

Based on its solid financial metrics, defensive attributes and competitive moat in the semiconductor industry, I conclude Cadence is a solid long-term investment opportunity at the right valuation. However, the stock appears to be overvalued at present. Investors who are considering an investment in Cadence may want to take advantage of any short-term volatility or share price weakness to build a position.