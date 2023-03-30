Ozgu Arslan/iStock via Getty Images

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) is a clinical stage company with a novel approach to delivering RNA to human cells. Despite being early in the clinical trial process, it currently carries a market capitalization near $1 billion. That displays substantial investor expectations for the platform. Yet after the IPO in 2020 the stock price went to over $30 per share and the market cap went well over $2 billion. This article is an update to Avidity Biosciences: Risks And Potential, published back in December of 2021. That article was based on preclinical data. This article will give an update focused on new clinical data. That data is trending positive, but one patient had a severe side-effect or adverse event. The fate of the first therapy depends on whether the FDA rules the therapy was responsible for the serious adverse event, or not. Before diving into that I will briefly explain the RNA-antibody platform and recap the financial situation using the 2022 Q4 reported results.

Avidity Biosciences Q4 2022 Results

In Q4 2022 Avidity Biosciences reported a bit of revenue from collaborations, $2.8 million. The GAAP net loss was $50 million, while the GAAP EPS loss was $0.88. Currently losses are accelerating as new clinical trials come online. Losses can be expected until after the company receives its first FDA approval, which could be years away. Often biotechs that get that first FDA approval do not wait for revenue to ramp up, instead immediately raising more money from investors in order to ramp up the R&D budget. Fortunately, due to early backing and a successful IPO back in 2020, Avidity ended the quarter with $611 million in cash and no debt. If $50 million per quarter were the quarterly run rate, there is cash to operate for 3 years.

The AOC (antibody-oligonucleotide complex) Platform

An AOC (antibody-oligonucleotide complex) has three components: a monoclonal antibody, a linker, and an siRNA (small interfering RNA). The idea is to solve the problem of getting an RNA therapy into a specific cell type outside the liver, which current RNAi therapies target. Several RNA therapy companies including Ionis (IONS) and Arrowhead (ARWR) are also working on targeting cells outside the liver. In the AOC the antibody is engineered to find and attach to the target cell type. Then the siRNA is introduced into the cell where, hopefully, it fixes the problem causing the disease. The linker keeps the AOC together until the target cell membrane is reached.

Many genetically defined diseases affect muscle cells, and so far, more traditional RNA (RNAi and siRNA) and other types of therapies have had limited success with these muscle diseases. A critical decision for new pharmaceutical discovery companies, particularly those with novel approaches, is whether to pick disease targets that are most likely to bring early success, or to go after high-value targets (those with large numbers of patients with high unmet medical needs). Avidity chose a focused approach.

Data for AOC 1001 for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

On March 30, 2023 Avidity provided a regulatory update on AOC 1011 for myotonic dystrophy type 1. Although the main manifestation of this disorder is muscle weakness, it has several other nasty effects including early onset of cataracts and heart abnormalities. The disease is caused by mutations in the DMPK gene, so it is usually inherited. About 30,000 people have the condition in the United States. The patient's condition gets worse with aging, leading to a life expectancy of about 50 years. There are currently no approved treatments for the disease.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 MARINA trial in adults with DM1 (myotonic dystrophy type 1) dosed its first patient with AOC 1001 in early November 2021. AOC 1001 has been given both Orphan drug designation and Fast Track designation by the FDA and was also given Orphan designation in Europe. AOC 1001 uses its antibody to bind to transferrin receptor 1, delivering an siRNA targeting DMPK mRNA. The topline data from the trial will be presented on April 27 at the AAN (American Academy of Neurology) annual meeting. Preliminary data released in December 2022 showed that the drug successfully delivered its RNA payload to muscle tissue in humans. All patients in the study showed a meaningful reduction in DMPK after dosing. The data showed splicing improvements in the subjects. There were also early signs of clinical activity, or improvement in symptoms, in some participants. Safety was good among the 38 participants except for the one patient who suffered a serious adverse event. The FDA initially classified this event as drug related.

In September 2022 the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the trial, preventing new patient enrollment. Patients already dosed were allowed to continue dosing and roll over into the Open Label Extension long-term follow up trial. At the March 30, 2023, update Avidity concluded that the serious adverse event was most likely due to an extremely rare neurological event. This consisted of bilateral ischemia (blood vessel restriction) in the region of the lateral geniculate nuclei in the thalamus, with subsequent hemorrhagic transformation. In ordinary practice this kind of event is extremely rare. After extensive investigation, Avidity could not identify a plausible biological link to any component of AOC 1001, the transferrin receptor delivery mechanism, or to reduction in DMPK. Avidity noted that AOC 1001 does not cross the blood brain barrier (and so should not affect the lateral geniculate nuclei). The patient was able to go home but had some visual impairment. Nevertheless, the FDA has not ended its partial clinical hold and discussions between the company and regulators are ongoing. "We do want to be clear we are making progress," in those talks, said Avidity President and CEO Sarah Boyce. If resolution is reached, Avidity plans to progress AOC 1001 into a pivotal clinical trial.

AOC 1044 and AOC 1020

The other two potential therapies that are in Phase 1 trials are AOC 1044 and AOC 1020. The Phase 1 trial of AOC 1044 for DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) was launched in Q3 2022. DMD is a serious, genetically driven cause of muscle loss. It is caused by a mutation of the dystrophin gene. It is the most common of the muscular dystrophies, affecting about one in 3,600 males. Death usually occurs by the mid-20s. Several treatments from Sarepta (SRPT) are already approved for subsets of the disease. They target the skipping of exon 45 (casimersen); 51 (eteplirsen); and 53 (golodirsen). Avidity has indicated that AOC 1044 is targeted at exon 44. Avidity's pipeline page indicates it is also in preclinical development of therapies targeting exon 45 and exon 51. But Sarepta's pipeline is far more extensive and includes exon 44 as one of its targets. For Avidity to succeed more generally in treating DMD, it is going to have to show its therapies are safer or at least as effective as those of Sarepta.

AOC 1020 for people with FSHD (Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy) also entered a Phase 1 clinical trial in Q3 2022. FSHD is notable for principally affecting facial muscles. It is caused by a mutation causing deregulation of the DUX4 gene. DUX4 protein in turn modulates other genes involved in muscle function. Genetic testing for the condition is available. While the disease is not deadly, it eventually disables patients to the extent they may require a wheelchair for locomotion. Several types of therapies by competitors are in development, ranging from small molecules to RNA therapies to gene therapy. In Q2 2021 Arrowhead presented promising preclinical data for ARO-DUX4 in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Discussion

Clearly the AOC platform has a lot of potential. Clearly, too, there is a lot of risk for investors. If the FDA does not release the clinical hold, that is the end of AOC 1001. If it releases the hold but a participant in a later trial suffers a similar event, that is the end of AOC 1001. Worst of all would be if for some reason similar serious adverse events occur in the AOC 1044 or AOC 1022 trials. That seems unlikely given the preclinical testing and results to date, but it cannot be excluded.

While waiting for the FDA decision on the partial hold for AOC 1001, I think we should focus on the potential of AOC 1044 and 1020 and the platform's ability to generate new therapy candidates. As I said above, it is a bit of a race to find ways to deliver RNAi therapies outside the liver. There may be multiple winners.

Conclusion

Given all the risk, I would not recommend Avidity, at this point, to anyone other than experienced biotech investors. Given an understanding of the risk and potential rewards, pricing of the stock becomes paramount. Given the large cash balance and three potential therapies already in clinical trials, I think the market cap of near $1 billion or $13.50 per share is reasonable. As someone who is still likely accumulating the stock, I would like to price to be lower. If the FDA removes the partial clinical hold on AOC 1001 there could be a bump in the price. We will only know the real value if Phase 3 trial results gain FDA approval and we see what revenues the potential therapies produce. If the platform produces multiple successful therapies, $1 billion in market cap might seem trivial. If we see failure after failure, investors will regret buying at the current price. I believe the temporary FDA hold has created an opportunity to buy Avidity stock at an attractive price, with a potential bump if the hold is lifted, but the danger of a significant further decline if the trial needs to be terminated.