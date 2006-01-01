AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has emerged as the go-to e-commerce solution for merchants of all sizes in the rapidly evolving online shopping landscape. In this article, we dissect Shopify's recent financial performance, growth trajectory, and challenges faced by the company as it navigates an uncertain future. We also delve into the company's international expansion, merchant success, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and the potential impact of generative AI on the shopping experience. Through our comprehensive analysis, we aim to provide insights into Shopify's long-term prospects, while acknowledging the skepticism surrounding the near/mid-term outlook.

Company Overview

Shopify, a Canadian-based full stack e-commerce platform, has become a popular choice for entrepreneurs, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), and enterprises seeking to establish online storefronts and grow their businesses across multiple sales channels. Founded in 2006, the company offers a subscription-based model with four tiers based on gross merchandise value, scalability, and functionality. It also provides various merchant solutions, including Shopify Payments, Fulfillment, Shipping, POS, and Capital.

By the end of FY22, Shopify had millions of merchants using its platform, with a majority subscribed to an entry-level plan. The company generated $5.6bn in total revenue for FY22, marking a 21% year-on-year growth. The majority of its revenue (73%) came from the United States and Canada, with the remaining shares contributed by EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. Shopify's top-line is driven by a combination of subscription solutions and merchant solutions.

As e-commerce continues to grow, merchants require not only a platform for establishing a storefront but also a comprehensive solution for addressing complexities associated with operating an online business. Shopify's platform offers compelling return on investment dynamics for both large and small merchants, helping them tackle challenges and thrive in the expanding e-commerce environment.

Over the past two decades, e-commerce has grown significantly, with the global pandemic accelerating the shift to online shopping. Despite the deceleration of e-commerce sales growth post-pandemic, large online marketplaces and brands continue to innovate and offer seamless transactions, raising consumer expectations. SMBs and smaller brands can adopt solutions like Shopify to level the playing field and keep pace with e-commerce investments.

While we remain believers in the long-term growth of e-commerce, we acknowledge that the pace of transformation observed during the pandemic was exceptional. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke has also recognized that the company overestimated the duration of the pandemic-related tailwinds. As a result, the near/mid-term picture of the market has been met with some skepticism, with competitor BigCommerce (BIGC) also offering a more muted outlook for the remainder of 2022.

Tailwinds Heading Into Q1 Earnings

As we head into Q1 earnings, our comprehensive analysis of Shopify suggests that the company is well-positioned for continued growth and success throughout the remainder of the year. Our research has identified several key areas of focus for the company, including international expansion, merchant success, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and the potential impact of generative AI on the shopping experience.

Firstly, our view on the company's international expansion strategy is positive. We believe that Shopify's efforts to expand its presence in Asia, particularly in the growing markets of India and China, will unlock substantial growth opportunities. The company's localization approach, which includes tailored offerings, payment methods, and customer support, should enable it to effectively penetrate these markets and drive long-term growth. Moreover, Shopify's ability to adapt its platform to meet the unique requirements of different regions could result in a competitive edge over other e-commerce platforms.

Secondly, our research highlights the company's commitment to merchant success as a vital component of its overall strategy. Shopify's dedication to providing a comprehensive platform and ecosystem for its merchants, including investments in fulfillment solutions like Shopify Fulfillment Network and partnerships with major industry players, is likely to strengthen its position as a go-to choice for businesses seeking e-commerce solutions. The company's focus on offering more choice to merchants, as evidenced by the integration of various payment options such as PayPal, Buy Now Pay Later partners, and potentially Amazon's "Buy with Prime," demonstrates its adaptability and ability to maintain strong partnerships in the industry.

Regarding technological innovation, we are particularly impressed with Shopify's interest in leveraging AI and other cutting-edge technologies to enhance the shopping experience for consumers and merchants alike. The integration of generative AI as well as other AI-driven tools for tasks such as writing product descriptions and optimizing supply chain management, underscores the company's commitment to offering practical solutions that create value for both its merchants and their customers.

Furthermore, the potential impact of generative AI on the shopping experience cannot be understated. As Microsoft (MSFT) has envisioned, in the next few years, generative AI could revolutionize the way consumers shop by directing them towards more personalized and tailored product recommendations. Shopify's integration of ChatGPT into its SHOP app, allowing users to request specific products and receive curated suggestions, is an early example of how the company is already embracing this technology to enhance the customer experience.

Concern: Buy With Prime

Based on our research, we have become increasingly concerned about the potential risks Buy with Prime poses to Shopify. Our primary concerns stem from several factors, including Shopify's lack of visibility into Buy with Prime transactions, which prevents the platform from charging merchants fees for using third-party payment providers. This high-margin revenue stream was previously considered to alleviate the impact on Shopify's revenue and gross profits.

Another concern is the current limitation of Buy with Prime in supporting carts, restricting consumers to buying one SKU at a time. It remains unclear if Amazon can develop a cart handling both Buy with Prime and non-Buy with Prime items without Shopify's support. If possible, Shopify's negotiating leverage is limited, putting a higher percentage of revenue and gross profits at risk. However, if Amazon cannot develop the solution independently, Shopify may gain some negotiating leverage, potentially allowing it to generate revenue on Buy with Prime volumes.

Even if Amazon needs Shopify's support, it is uncertain whether Amazon would be willing to pay Shopify a separate fee for Buy with Prime transactions, similar to Amazon Pay arrangements. This uncertainty raises concerns about the baseline risk from Buy with Prime.

Buy with Prime has evolved since its beta launch, incorporating seller feedback to offer Amazon customer reviews, advertising on Amazon, and access to customer data for retargeting and building brand loyalty. However, Shopify does not receive data from Buy with Prime transactions, preventing the platform from generating revenue on these transactions and potentially impacting its gross profits significantly.

Despite higher costs compared to pure direct-to-consumer sales, Buy with Prime delivers higher conversions, making it beneficial for sellers. If consumer spending on goods decelerates or declines, more sellers may opt for Buy with Prime to boost volumes.

Financial & Valuation

Our analysis indicates that Shopify has experienced significant growth as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this growth has proven to be unsustainable, contrary to the CEO's previous claims. The company saw gross merchandise volume (GMV) increase by 96% in 2020 to $120 billion and by 47% in 2021 to $175 billion. However, GMV growth slowed considerably to 12.5% in 2022, reaching $197 billion, and is expected to decelerate further to 11% in 2023, totaling $219 billion.

Since Shopify's revenue is highly correlated with GMV, revenue growth has followed a similar trajectory. In 2023, revenue is projected to grow by 19%, reaching $6.6 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) are anticipated to remain at $0.04, unchanged from last year. It is important to note that 2022 EPS declined by a staggering 94% from $0.64 per share in 2021, primarily due to expenses outpacing revenue growth. In response, the company has committed to right-sizing its cost structure, similar to other tech companies, and expects improvements in 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the headline EPS figures reported by the company are based on adjusted non-GAAP numbers. GAAP EPS is projected to be negative this year and next. As a result, we believe that Shopify should be valued on an enterprise value to sales (EV/S) multiple, using forward 12-month consensus sales estimates.

Currently, Shopify trades at 7.7 times EV/S, which is towards the lower end of its five-year range. However, shares have traded as low as four times the sales multiple in October 2022. Given the highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, it is difficult to accurately predict Shopify's revenue growth rate over the next two years, which is likely to result in considerable valuation volatility.

In light of Shopify's valuation and lack of earnings, we prefer to watch the company's progress from the sidelines. While the company has benefited from the pandemic-driven surge in e-commerce, the recent slowdown in growth and challenges in controlling expenses raise concerns about its long-term prospects. We recommend caution and close monitoring of Shopify's performance before considering any investment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shopify has experienced impressive growth and demonstrated its adaptability in a highly competitive e-commerce market. However, the recent slowdown in growth, uncertainty in revenue projections, and the potential risks associated with Amazon's Buy with Prime feature make it difficult to confidently predict the company's long-term prospects. While we remain believers in e-commerce's sustained expansion, we recommend caution and close monitoring of Shopify's performance before considering any investment. After all, in the rapidly changing world of e-commerce, even the most innovative and adaptable players can face significant challenges.