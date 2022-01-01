goo.gl/73nyq6/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC) is one of my favorites because this ETF contains several high-growth stocks that are currently very favorably priced.

Investors can get into several stocks in the communications sector cheaply with this ETF (expense ratio of only 0.10%). Overall returns lag slightly behind the S&P500, but this is mainly due to the decline in Meta Platforms. The allocation of Meta Platforms is quite high, so it has a big impact on the ETF's performance. Meta Platforms is very profitable and the stock is cheaply valued. The price correction of the Communications ETF provides an advantageous entry price.

Data by YCharts

This communications services ETF contains a good mix between GARP stocks and dividend stocks. This makes the ETF suitable for both growth and income investors. The dividend yield is currently 0.9%.

The following players do have very favorable risk/reward: Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Adding both of Alphabet's ticker symbols together, Alphabet has the largest allocation of a whopping 24%. Meta Platforms has the second largest allocation at about 22%, and Netflix ranks #3 with an allocation of only 5%.

Top 10 holdings in the XLC ETF (Seeking Alpha XLC Ticker Page)

Morningstar has released several risk and volatility metrics of this ETF. The Sharpe ratio of 0.48 is slightly higher than that of the index of 0.39. The beta of 1.19 tells us that the volatility is higher than that of the general market. So an investment in the XLC ETF provides a higher return, but comes with higher volatility.

Risk & Volatility measures (Morningstar)

Play #1: Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms is a well-known company because it owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, GIPHY, Reality Labs and Novi Financial, among others.

In November 2022, I wrote in an article that Meta Platforms is very attractive to invest in. In fact, Meta Platforms is very profitable with an operating margin as high as 20% at that time. It also announced that it will cut costs by reducing 13% of their workforce. Management is very shareholder friendly by buying back shares and the buyback yield at the time was a solid 6%. Furthermore, the share valuation was favorable and the outlook was also positive. In summary, this is a recipe for strong share price appreciation, and we see that reflected in the share price. The share price has risen about 95% since the writing of my article.

Data by YCharts

After the sharp rise, Meta Platforms is still very attractive to invest in. 41 analysts have revised their earnings forecasts upward, and the EV/FCF valuation is still favorable at pre-crisis level. Looking at the near future, things are looking very bright with lots of green figures and a favorable forward 2025 P/E ratio of just 14.8.

Meta Platforms also has the ability to monetize WhatsApp. Furthermore, the ad industry is expected to grow by high-single digits.

Earnings Estimates (META ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Play #2: Alphabet

The 2nd communication play concerns Alphabet. Alphabet has 2 ticker symbols: GOOG and GOOGL; the GOOG ticker symbols do not have voting rights and the GOOGL does.

Alphabet has performed strongly over the past 3 years, even overtaking the XLC ETF in terms of returns. The recent stock correction presents an excellent opportunity to get in now that the PE ratio is only 21.

Alphabet is more favorably valued than Meta Platforms if we look at the EV to FCF ratio. For Alphabet, it is 21.6 while Meta Platforms is slightly more expensive with a ratio of 27.8.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet's outlook is strong, with high-digit earnings growth expected over the next few years. Still, many analysts are mixed on expectations; 12 analysts have revised their earnings expectations downward and 28 upward.

Earnings Estimates (GOOG ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Like Meta Platforms, Alphabet is active in the advertising industry. Alphabet is strongly positioned in that too, and the sector is expected to grow at a CAGR in high-single digits.

Growth catalysts include Bard, which Google recently rolled out. This is Google's version of ChatGPT. Quoted from website:

The tool "seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models," Pichai said in his post, calling AI "the most profound technology we are working on today."

Bard has a major advantage over ChatGPT, namely that Bard can analyze real-time data while ChatGPT can interpret data until 2021. Of course, both AI bots are still under development. To estimate the power of such a bot, consider Microsoft's implementation of ChatGPT. This allows users to quickly and efficiently have the AI perform the following tasks:

Summarize the main discussion points of a conversation in Teams and create summaries for someone who arrives late or misses the entire meeting.

Create PowerPoint presentations, including graphics, based on prompts.

Drafting emails.

Analyze long email threads and documents.

Create summaries and graphs of data in Excel spreadsheets.

Possibly Alphabet could also implement similar features for Search (and Image Search), Gmail, Maps, Shopping and more apps.

Play #3: Netflix

Netflix benefited greatly from the corona pandemic because many people spent more time staying home and watching Netflix. But as of early 2022, the stock price shows a different trajectory, shares have fallen sharply because of limited growth in subscribers. Netflix also sees that multiple consumers are watching Netflix on one account. Now, only people from the same household can use one Netflix account, and people from different households will have to purchase a subscription. This will boost Netflix' additional subscribers and will be a strong catalyst for the stock.

Data by YCharts

29 analysts are positive on earnings expectations and are expecting earnings per share growth of more than 25+% for both 2024 and 2025. The projected non-GAAP PE ratio for 2025 is only 18.6,

Earnings Estimates (Netflix' ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

YCharts shows the GAAP PE ratio, from which we can see whether the stock is favorably valued relative to its historical average. And yes, on the next chart we see a strong undervaluation of the stock. The current price level seems to be an excellent entry point.

Data by YCharts

Key Takeaways

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF includes several GARP stocks in the communications sector, including Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Alphabet and Netflix. The XLC ETF is suitable for both growth and income investors in that it pays a dividend of about 0.9%. The risk/reward profile is favorable, yet it comes with higher volatility than the general market. The recent price correction in XLC offers a favorable entry price, especially for Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Netflix. These companies have strong profitability, cutting costs, favorable stock valuations and strong prospects.