Roberto Galan

Hard Times Ahead

Few businesses have been able to avoid the large, macro-driven headlines of the last eighteen months: high inflation, rising interest rates, and the looming possibility of recession. Some businesses, of course, fare better than others, while some seem uniquely positioned to suffer in these difficult times. Appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), we contend, falls firmly into the latter category.

The stock has experienced a precipitous rise and fall over the last three years - as the pandemic began, the stock fell to below $100 and then rallied to a peak of around $250 in 2021. From there, the rally began to crumble and the stock currently trades around $128 as of this writing.

We believe, however, that valuations remain elevated even as future earnings projections fall and worldwide economic headwinds are poised to challenge Whirlpool on all fronts. Let's dive in.

Overview

Whirlpool's principal business is large household appliances with a small portion of overall revenues coming from spare parts and warranties and 'other' operations.

Company Filings

Laundry (washers, dryers), cooking (ovens, cooktops, ranges), and refrigeration (fridges) make up the three largest revenue segments, while dishwashers bring up a distant fourth place in the revenue mix.

From the numbers above, 2022's revenue was something of a return to the levels seen in 2020, and 2023 isn't expected to be much better with analysts expecting an average of just over $19 billion. 2024 expectations are even worse, at $18.1 billion.

Koyfin

As can be seen from the chart above, analysts have been slashing two-year forward revenue forecasts since January 2022 when expectations for revenue were at an all-time-high of $25 billion.

A large driver of the projected decline is the fact a majority of Whirlpool's business is conducted through 'trade partners' rather than direct to consumer. These trade partners such Home Depot (HD) and Costco (COST), are generally not locked into long-term contracts or have purchase obligations that Whirlpool can count on even through difficult times. Given that purchases of large, consumer discretionary items are on the downtrend due to higher financing costs and consumers delaying bit-ticket buys, this lack of committed purchases from sales partners means that the pain will be directly passed through to Whirlpool.

Valuations

With the battering of macro-forces expected to continue for the near future, one would expect to Whirlpool trading at a depressed forward valuation. That, however, is not the case.

Koyfin

Over the last ten years, Whirlpool stock has traded at an average valuation of 6.9x forward EV/EBITDA. Today, the stock trades hands at 7.2x, a slight premium to the historic value.

This tells us that the market has not yet priced in the coming pain for Whirlpool, or that it believes the pain will not be as severe as expected.

We believe that the pain will, indeed, be severe. Interest rates are expected to remain elevated for a longer than previously expected, and this will have a lasting impact on end-user sales of Whirlpool's core products. While not all major appliance purchases are financed, many are. As interest rates remain high, promotional financing for Whirlpool's products are likely to become more scarce, and high interest rates on payments for washers, dryers, and refrigerators are sure to make many consumers think twice before signing on the dotted line.

Repurchase Support?

One of the things you most often read about in regards to Whirlpool is its dividend, which as of this writing yields north of 5%. However, perhaps more important for those keeping a close eye on the share price is the fact that Whirlpool has been an active buyer of its shares.

Whirlpool's board authorized a $2 billion share repurchase plan with no expiration date in 2021 and added an additional $2 billion in authorization in 2022. Last year, the company expended a little more than $900 million of the authorized amount and had $2.6 billion remaining in its authorization. With a market capitalization of $7 billion, these amounts are not insignificant.

We also believe that it's unrealistic to expect that buybacks will continue at a similar pace as business conditions deteriorate. To that end, CFO Jim Peters recently told the audience at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference that buybacks are currently "on hold." The reason he gave was that the company was busy wrapping its arms around the acquisition of InSinkErator, but a pause in buybacks is a pause, and it seems to us to be - whatever the reason - a good decision for the business even if shareholders may not like it.

The Bottom Line

With a macro environment that seems tailor-made to cause pain, falling revenue expectations, and a stubbornly high valuation on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, we believe that investors should remain very cautious before diving into Whirlpool at these levels.

Some risks to our thesis include a more rapid economic recovery than expected, or a reversal of the current de-globalization trend. Either of these would likely empower consumers with the confidence they need to take on large household purchases.