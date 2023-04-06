imaginima

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is an American energy company and one of the largest natural gas companies with a value of roughly $12 billion. The company has continued to generate strong natural gas production from its reserves, and as we'll see throughout this article, it has the reserves to generate substantial shareholder returns.

EQT Corporation Results

The company had a strong quarter and year as it continued to execute across its various goals.

The company managed to sell just a hair under 2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents at $3.17 / Mcfe. The company struggled in the 4Q 2022 with average realized prices and volumes hitting below average and operating costs increasing slightly. As a result, the company earned $3.5 billion in EBITDA for the year with $680 million of that in 4Q 2022.

The company's FCF similarly took a hit after large capital expenditures with just under $2 billion in FCF for the year and $226 million in 4Q 2022 FCF. On the company's $12 billion market cap, FCF was ~17% annualized but 8% annualized on the last quarter. The company's reserves remain strong, up Y/Y with almost 13 years of reserves.

The company has continued to both repurchase shares and retire debt, while improving the strength of its operations. Its announced discounted future net cash flows is just over $40 billion. The company has a manageable $4 billion in net debt that it can comfortably manage, and has some of the fastest net-zero targets.

The company is a pure-play natural gas Appalachian producer which is a massive boost in our view for several reasons. First, it's near major population centers which have massive demand for natural gas. Second, it's close enough to be exported to the large natural gas demand sources on the gulf coast such as new LNG plants.

Lastly, those major population centers are in areas with minimal access to renewable energy areas of concentration (i.e. solar in the southwest or wind in the midwest). That, combined with the company's focus on reducing emissions towards net zero rapidly, helps its portfolio substantially.

EQT Corporation Targets

EQT Corporation has aggressive targets to continue its growth and drive shareholder returns.

The company has a manageable 1.2x leverage ratio and an investment grade credit rating. The company managed to repurchase $14.5 million shares or 3% of its float at $29 / share, or below the current share price. It's also retired a much more substantial amount of debt including convertible notes avoiding dilution.

The company's annual 1.8% dividend is comfortably affordable. The company's ability to increase reserves YoY is incredibly impressive. It increased reserves by almost 350 Bcfe despite producing 1940 Bcfe for the year. The company's discounted ATAX net future cash flow is more than $100 / share.

EQT Corporation Shareholder Outlook

Going forward, EQT Corporation has an ability to drive additional shareholder returns.

In September 2022, the company announced a fairly substantial $5.2 billion in bolt-on acquisitions. The acquisition for the company gets it 90 thousand acres adding 800 million cubic feet / day in production, or roughly 15% production growth for the company. It also provides the company with additional bolt-on midstream assets.

The company is acquiring the assets at 2.7x next 12-month EBITDA and expects 5-10% in FCF growth / share. The asset trades at a long-term natural gas price of <$3 / mmBTU in the company's view and it expects prices to be higher. That will support the company's goals to generate more than $12 billion in FCF by 2027.

The company is still targeting $4 billion in absolute debt retirement which will take it towards net zero. It's targeting senior notes trading at a discount and is also looking to where it can manage potential dilution with convertible notes. The company's $2 billion share repurchase program can be used opportunistically to reduce its share count by roughly 6-7%.

The company returned $1.66 billion of its 2022 capital spending to shareholders. Most of this was due to debt reductions, the rest was dividends and share repurchases. The company's 2023 FCF yield is 8% to 26% and natural gas prices ranging from $3 to $5 / Mcfe. The company's cash flow breakeven is roughly $1.6 / Mcfe.

EQT Corporation Downside Risk

However, it's worth noting that natural gas prices have dropped substantially over the last several months, partially due to a warmer than expected winter, along with the shutdown of LNG plants on the Gulf Coast. Prices are just under $2.2 / Mcfe. Freeport LNG is restarting, however, the restart is slow for the company.

The company is still profitable at the current time but profits are definitely going to be low for the 2Q. That's especially true if prices don't recover some going into the summer as expected. Especially of concern is that with the company's capital expenditures, it's losing money at current prices (operating + capital breakeven is $2.3 / Mcfe for the year).

Our View

That downside risk is substantial, we're sitting here recommending investing in a $12 billion company that's not making money and not growing substantially. We expect prices to recover and see strong natural gas prices going forward. More so, we see much more significant long-term natural gas demand, especially from LNG exports on the coast.

Long-term natural gas is an essential LNG sources and Russian natural gas has become much less popular. U.S. LNG source is rapidly becoming a growing cheap source and $2 / Mcfe is an incredibly low price that offers strong margins for LNG producers.

Even with a mild winter, strong LNG demand from Europe, which is looking to replace Russia can be expected over the long run. Overall, we expect natural gas prices to return to expected long-term averages of $4+ / Mcfe enabling substantial shareholder returns for the company.

Conclusion

EQT Corporation stock has dropped more than 30% from its highs as natural gas prices have taken a substantial hit so far. That's especially true with the major Freeport LNG plant getting shut down and high storage levels from a warmer than expected winter. However, we expect new LNG plants to be built and storage levels to drift down.

EQT Corporation has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets and its breakeven is low versus its competition. That's despite its breakeven being above current prices. We expect prices to recover into the second half of the year and remain higher for long run, supporting the company's future cash flow and making it a valuable investment.