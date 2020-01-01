GSI Technology: Gemini-II On Track And Cash Burn Slated To Fall

Summary

  • GSIT says they'll be doing around $7 million in lower costs to reduce cash burn, giving more than a two year horizon easily for cash burn.
  • The Gemini-II is on track and GSIT expects orders to possibly start after summer.
  • They are focusing their R&D on the SAR applications, which means that GSIT is going to get its start in primarily military markets beginning with Elta.
  • APU should beat out the GPU in the Elta benchmarking test, in which case real sales could then start to Elta as a first customer. This will be the first commercial proof-of-concept moment.
  • Assuming that all the tests and competitions they've won in other applications with the APU were legitimate, there really is nothing negative on this story except for the cash burn and dilution risk.
AI is definitely the flavour of the day with ChatGPT. If you are scouring markets for an advantaged AI play, we maintain that GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) remains one of the best asymmetric opportunities on markets for investors

