MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) invests in online and virtual retailers including traditional retail, marketplace, and travel. Morgan Stanley predicts that U.S. e-commerce sales could reach 31% of total retail sales by 2026, up from 23% in 2022. Significant growth is also expected internationally, driven by increased internet use and connectivity. However, a potential upcoming recession, inflation, lingering supply chain issues, and a highly-uncertain technical picture are among the issues that lead me to a Sell Rating.

Over 60% of IBUY is in consumer cyclical names. This means that the ETF is heavily exposed to that sector, which, as the name implies, is one of the most sensitive sectors to economic downturns. Additionally, many of the companies included in IBUY are heavily dependent on revenues from advertising. That industry is sensitive to economic changes, and many advertisers have reduced their marketing budgets in response to high inflation and the possibility of a recession. This is quite a trend change, following years of relatively steady growth in the online ad business.

IBUY has a modified equal weighting methodology, and the ETF is rebalanced semi-annually. Holdings are divided into U.S. and non-U.S. stocks and are equally weighted within their respective pools. The U.S. pool equals at least 75% of the index. The modified equal weighting methodology helps to manage single stock risk, and the semi-annual rebalancing helps to ensure that the index remains representative of the online retail sector. I give IBUY strong grades for portfolio construction, but current market headwinds in the sector and the overall stock market offset that for now.

Review of Key Factors

While inflation may be showing signs of slowing down, it is still likely to remain elevated for some time. Higher inflation is hurting consumers, which may lead to a slowdown in discretionary spending, a major driver of e-commerce sales. The war in Ukraine is driving up oil and gas prices, contributing to higher inflation. It is also disrupting supply chains, leading to higher prices for goods and services. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. This could lead to a recession, which would hurt e-commerce sales.

IBUY has over 10% exposure to travel, with Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Airbnb (ABNB) occupying 2 of the top ten holdings by weight. Historically, travel expenses would be seen as non-essential and cut during a recession. However, according to a recent survey, many Americans view travel as essential and remain committed to spending on travel even in an economic downturn. This is likely due to a post-pandemic consumer attitude, which is different from any previous cycle. This might support IBUY’s returns if a recession were to happen. However, it is not enough to offset headwinds to more traditional online retailers and marketplaces.

Current Bull Case

E-commerce is growing rapidly and is expected to continue to grow in the future. It is really the way people shop in the modern economy, and I see little evidence that this would change in the foreseeable future. This is due to the growth of mobile shopping, the ease and convenience of online shopping, and the increasing focus on e-commerce by social media platforms. IBUY companies benefit from the growth of online retail, and if the growth is enough, it can offset the headwinds facing the sector.

Current Bear Case

The combination of high inflation, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the possibility of a recession are creating a challenging environment for e-commerce companies. Furthermore, OPEC's surprise decision to cut oil production at the beginning of the month has kept the price of oil high, which means that shipping costs for online retailers will remain elevated, potentially eating into their margins.

Price Trend Analysis

Barchart.com

IBUY has traded in a wide range for a while, which coincides with a market-wide condition that has produced a lot of volatility over the past 12 months, but little net gain for many sectors. As shown in the chart above, IBUY’s range has typically been between $38-54 since last summer. And, while it trades toward the bottom of that range, there is no obvious catalyst I can identify that gives me confidence that another run-up, and ultimately through that $54 level is happening any time soon. So, while the technical picture is not awful, the ETF has just been too volatile to consider for long-term purchase yet.

Current Investment Opinion

I rate IBUY a Sell. The risks outweigh the potential rewards for IBUY at current levels. However, when the economic landscape changes, I will reassess my analysis of IBUY.