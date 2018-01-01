Laser1987

I've written about Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) a few times on Seeking Alpha, including the first ever coverage article back in the day. Since then, the company rallied and fallen as political, spending and other factors took place.

Now, with general macroeconomic factors, share dilution and management spending habits under focus, the company's share price is down roughly 70% from those highs even though their long term prospects are little-changed.

They are receiving new contracts for charging station deployments and are finally doing some work to address overspending and bloated compensation for executives and acquisitions.

As such, I think it's time to double down and see the company's share price easily re-reaching $25.00 per share in the coming few years. Let's dive in.

New Development: GSA Contract

If you want to read about the fundamentals of the company's business and where it makes and spend money, you can read my original thesis here.

In the past few years, the company has seen a steady stream of contracts and orders for its equipment. The company generates revenues by a) selling EV charging stations, b) by selling electricity at its self-operated charging stations and c) by offering maintenance contracts for existing charging infrastructure.

In recent news, the company won the contract to provide the federal government with EV charging stations through the GSA (general services administration), which will allow the federal government to purchase Blink Charging stations for their fast-growing EV fleet.

The financial details of this contract were not disclosed, but we can look at the overall EV market to make an educated guess:

In 2022, revenues in the EV charging station market reached roughly $4 billion while the overall EV market revenue stood at around $61.2 billion. We can extrapolate that the EV charging station market represents around 6.5% of overall spending. While this is certain to decline over the coming years as demand for EV's are projected to easily outpace the infrastructure needed to sustain it, a 6% estimate can be used.

For his 2023 budget, President Joe Biden has requested $757 million for the GSA's EV efforts to electrify their vehicle fleets and set up the charging infrastructure, while the department requested $650 million. With a median $700 million projected to be delivered to the agency, that represents the potential for $42 million being spent annually for this infrastructure.

While there are multiple companies the GSA works with, I believe this represents a potential $20 million annual boost to revenues which is not currently factored in to the company's 2023 and beyond revenue estimates.

Another One: Postal Service Is A Big Deal

In other revenue-related news, the company also got an IDIQ contract from the United States Postal Service to sell up to 14,500 of their charging stations for their growing electric vehicle fleet. Given that the company sells the Series 7 dual-port charger for around $5,200 to retail, a $4,000 median sale price is as good a guess as any for the price the US Postal Service will buy them for.

If the company completes all of the charging station sales, they'll net around $58 million in sales from the 14,500 stations, which could happen over the course of the next 2 or 3 years, amounting to an estimated $20 million a year.

Some of this may already be priced in to the company's sales projections but given recent revisions I'm not sure all of it is and I expect the company to easily outperform their current revenue projections based off these factors.

Projections: Still Conservative

Currently, analysts are projecting the following for the company's revenues:

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sales $103.4M $154.9M $207.9M $272.9M $389.6M Growth +69.05% +49.86% +34.21% +31.29% +42.75% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Analyst Estimates Aggregator - Blink Charging)

While the growth for the company seems good and on par with some market share gain relative the overall industry's growth rates, trends around the company's revenues have not increased after the announcement of these new contracts, based on Seeking Alpha's Earnings Revision tracker, found here.

BLNK Revenue Estimates Revisions (Seeking Alpha Tracker)

Given that, I believe that these estimates do not include a bulk of the roughly $40 million annually that the company is projected to rake in as a result of the 2 aforementioned contracts.

But revenues aren't the only thing that matters. It's profitability talk time!

Profitability: The Road To Success

It's not just revenues which are on the rise at Blink Charging. The company seems to have gotten the message about margins and profitability and have done some work to lower the high compensation push they were on in recent quarters as a result of their recent acquisitions and more.

To start things off, the company has made good progress in finding the sweet spot between raising prices on its products and lowering the cost of generating those revenues, including tackling product and manufacturing cost inflation and the integration of cheaper products and materials which work just as well.

Over the past 4 years, the company reported gross margins of 17.9%, 30.6%, 21.1% and 29.3%. Even as inflation persisted, the company was able to boost their gross margins, with the last two quarters registering a ~33% margin.

I believe the company can continue to use a combination of price increases and raw material cost reductions to achieve a 35% gross margin in the longer run, which will result in a significantly easier road to profitability.

Spending: Lower Compensation & SG&A Growth

The company has continued to integrate its acquisitions and lower overall costs and have in the past struggled with much higher compensation and other spending. While the company's revenues are growing at a faster rate than its expenses, here are some positive longer term factors I see.

1. Stock-based compensation, following acquisitions and management benefit packages, is on a downwards trend, declining from $19 million to $16 million from 2021 to 2022, which I expect to decline significantly in the coming year.

2. SG&A (selling, general and administrative) expense growth has slowed in the two most recent reporting quarter, to about 60% relative to the same time in the previous year. This will help turn the company profitable.

Assessing The Company's Fair Value

One of the reasons the company's shares have remained so volatile is that the company issued 8.33M shares of stock in February of this year to cover operating costs. It is expected to raise about $95 million but has contributed to dilution and fear of continuing dilution as the underwriters have a big chunk of shares they can still sell.

Even so, taking a look at the company's analysts estimates for EPS, I believe they are not representative of the company's potential, given my aforementioned revenue over-performance and the likely continued margin expansion in the coming years. Here are those projections:

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 EPS $(1.88) $(1.43) $(1.04) $(0.57) $0.18 Growth +3.68% +24.1% +27.4% +45.5% N/A Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Analyst Estimates Aggregator - Blink Charging)

How Do We Assess Expenses?

Operating expenses are the main factor here, given that we already determined that a 35% gross margin will likely be the long term averaged target and there are some other varying expenses like income tax and the like.

Looking at the rate of increase in operating expenses can give us a sense of what it might look like down the line. The picture we get is mixed:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Expenses $12.8M $10.9M $19.7M $59M $103M Growth R +51% -15% +81% +200% +75% Click to enlarge

However, when we break this down by quarter, the company has managed to bring this figure down to around 50% and it's generally common for operating expenses to cap at a certain level. That, I believe, is around $115 million.

This is primarily due to the increased expenses related to acquisitions and the cost of building out maintenance and deployment crews, which are now mostly done and won't require large 50% to 75% increases in operating expenses. The further reduction in some expenses due to the integration of the acquired companies is also likely to positively contribute to this operating expense cap.

Therefore, we can extrapolate the following for the company's prospects: (it is noteworthy that operating expenses may fluctuate, but I averaged them out).

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sales $140M $190M $250M $310M $450M Gross M $49M $66M $87.5M $109M $158M Expenses $115M $115M $115M $115M $115M EPS $(1.29) $(0.98) $(0.59) $(0.16) $0.79 Click to enlarge

(EPS figures based off of 52M shares outstanding, slightly higher than current 51.2M. 10% income tax expense included to profitable quarter projections).

Conclusion: Undervalued. By A Lot.

The math from here on out is rather straightforward - the company will be growing revenues by around 30% - 40% around 2026 / 2027, which I believe means a price to forward earnings multiple of 32x is appropriate.

This presents a fair value of over $25.00 per share around 2027. While it's noteworthy that estimates and actual profitability results will most likely vary, I believe this is an appropriate averaged fair value.

This means that the company's current $7.50 per share trading price is severely undervalued and that a 'return' to around $25.00 per share means a compound annual return of around 26% annually. This, I believe, will easily outperform the overall market and other EV players, where growth is pretty much already priced in.

I am highly bullish on Blink Charging's long term prospects and am (nearly) doubling down on my long term investment. I will consider taking some off the table around $25.00 per share and will provide an update once/if we get there.