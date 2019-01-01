The Brick-And-Mortar Champions: Simon Property Group's Potential

Summary

  • Simon Property Group's premium mall portfolio offers unique shopping experiences, positioning it favorably in the brick-and-mortar retail landscape.
  • Despite potential headwinds like bankruptcies and rising interest rates, we believe Simon's high-quality properties will continue to be in high demand.
  • With an attractive valuation and dividend yield, Simon Property Group presents an appealing investment opportunity amidst e-commerce challenges.

strekozza77/iStock via Getty Images

In the ever-changing landscape of retail, Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) premium mall portfolio shines as a beacon of stability amidst the e-commerce tidal wave. Boasting Class A malls that attract domestic and international tourists, Simon's properties offer

