In the ever-changing landscape of retail, Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) premium mall portfolio shines as a beacon of stability amidst the e-commerce tidal wave. Boasting Class A malls that attract domestic and international tourists, Simon's properties offer unique shopping experiences that are tough to replicate. As retailers pursue an omnichannel strategy and become more selective with their physical locations, we believe that Simon's high-quality malls will maintain their dominance in the brick-and-mortar realm, even as the industry faces numerous headwinds.

Business Overview

Simon Property Group, the largest mall real estate investment trust in the country, has consistently managed a top-tier retail portfolio comprising Class A traditional regional malls and premium outlets in densely populated, high-income markets. These high-quality properties often attract both domestic and international tourists, providing unique shopping experiences that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. As a result, we believe that Simon's portfolio will continue to be in high demand by retailers pursuing an omnichannel strategy.

The rise of e-commerce has undeniably put pressure on brick-and-mortar retail as consumers increasingly shift their shopping habits online. Currently, e-commerce accounts for nearly 30% of all retail sales, excluding categories such as autos, gasoline, groceries, and building materials. Despite this trend, we believe that physical retail sales will continue to grow positively over the next decade, albeit at a slower pace compared to online sales.

Retailers are becoming more selective with their physical locations, often choosing to establish their storefronts in high-quality assets owned by Simon, while simultaneously closing stores in lower-quality malls. Additionally, many e-tailers are now opening stores in Class A malls to capitalize on high foot traffic, leveraging their physical presence for marketing purposes, showcasing their products, and generating additional sales.

Although Simon is still dealing with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, the fundamentals have begun to rebound. Foot traffic in brick-and-mortar locations has returned to near pre-pandemic levels, resulting in a recovery in sales growth. Long-term leases protect Simon's revenue, and while occupancy dipped to around 90% in 2020, it has almost fully recovered. We believe that Class A malls will maintain their dominance in the brick-and-mortar retail landscape, with high-quality malls eventually regaining their previous occupancy and rent levels.

In our view, Simon Property Group's access to capital, scale, and proven track record position the firm to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities. The high-quality portfolio offered by Simon will continue to present prime locations for tenants, even as retail companies aim to reduce store counts. Furthermore, Simon's portfolio is particularly appealing to e-tailers looking to establish a physical presence.

Setup for Q1 and 2023, Concerns

Our analysis of the Core NOI growth for FY23 shows that both Macerich (MAC) and SPG have commented on strong occupancy gains and positive leasing momentum. This is primarily due to retailers targeting wealthy consumers and high-traffic areas for store openings. For FY23, SPG forecasts "at least 2% NOI growth," while MAC projects 2% to 3% NOI growth. Both portfolios expect to benefit from around 100bps in occupancy gains. Notably, the FY23 SSNOI guidance range reflects incremental bad debt versus FY22, as the normal pattern of post-holiday bankruptcies has resumed, though not to an alarming level. Management teams emphasize that weaker operators were already wiped out during COVID-19.

Despite the favorable Core NOI growth, SPG and MAC both project negative FFO per share growth at the midpoint. This indicates that asset productivity and leasing demand are being more than offset by elevated interest expense, incremental refinancing risk, and G&A.

Based on our research and analysis, we believe the macroeconomic landscape presents several key concerns, which could significantly impact the market in the coming years. These concerns include a deteriorating jobs market, higher interest rates, and potentially more tenant bankruptcies.

In our view, the years 2023 and 2024 could witness an increase in bankruptcies and store closures compared to 2021 and 2022. This is primarily due to the exhaustion of stimulus money and the natural expiration of leases. As the economy continues to slow down, we anticipate that this trend will be more pronounced, leading to increased financial strain on businesses and property owners.

We also believe that Funds from Operations (FFO) growth could face considerable downside risk if bad debt expenses rise or leasing demand decreases. The increase in bankruptcies and operators reducing store opening plans amidst a slowing economy are the key factors that may lead to these unfavorable outcomes. Lower leasing demand and a higher rate of bad debt expenses would not only impact FFO growth but could also have a domino effect on the overall economic outlook.

Our analysis also raises concerns about the potential impact of rising interest rates on companies with significant debt, such as SPG, which holds approximately $24-25 billion in net debt. Increased interest rates could result in higher interest expenses and impact profitability, FFO growth, and the company's ability to invest in new opportunities. Additionally, refinancing existing debt may become more challenging and expensive, leading to higher interest costs or less favorable debt structures. Furthermore, higher interest rates may negatively impact the commercial real estate market, resulting in declining property values and reduced leasing demand, exacerbating the challenges posed by tenant bankruptcies and store closures.

Financials & Valuation

In our financial analysis of Simon Property Group, it is evident that the company faced significant challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. The revenue, which had been growing at a modest pace of 2% per year from 2017 to 2019, experienced a substantial 20% decline in 2020, falling to $4.6 billion. This decline was primarily driven by store closures and extended periods of people staying at home due to the pandemic.

The revenue rebounded by 11% in 2021 to $5.1 billion, albeit still below the 2019 level of $5.8 billion. This recovery can be attributed to the easing of lockdown restrictions and the resumption of economic activities. In 2022, the top line saw a more modest growth of 3.4%, reaching $5.3 billion. However, the outlook for 2023 appears less favorable, with an anticipated revenue contraction of 3% to $5.1 billion.

The expected decline in 2023 may obscure the underlying strength of the business, as it is mainly driven by volatility in non-core line items such as earnings from joint ventures, accounting adjustments, and other income. On the other hand, the core business is expected to exhibit solid growth, with minimum rent projected to increase by 8.1% in 2023, while management fees and others are anticipated to grow by 4%.

Simon's funds from operations (FFO) declined significantly by 24.3% in 2020 to $9.11, which is remarkable considering the extent of store shutdowns. However, FFO rebounded in 2021, rising 31% to $11.94, and remained relatively flat in 2022, with a similar trend expected for 2023. Net debt has remained stable at around $24-$25 billion.

The company is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 16.8, which is towards the lower end of its five-year range. Given Simon Property Group's unique locations, attractive valuation multiple, and a highly competitive dividend yield of 6.6%, we believe the stock is attractively valued.

Conclusion

While Simon Property Group faces considerable challenges, such as potential increases in bankruptcies, store closures, and the impact of rising interest rates, we believe the company's high-quality mall portfolio, access to capital, and proven track record position it well to weather the storm. Despite concerns over macroeconomic factors, we find Simon's stock attractively valued, offering investors an appealing opportunity in the retail real estate sector.