Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) investors who dared to pick its November and early January lows have been duly rewarded as MSFT outperformed its peers in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) since then.

We believe it demonstrated the market's confidence in the company's ability to leverage its exclusive cloud partnership with OpenAI to carve out a foothold in search advertising. It has also strengthened its positioning in cloud computing.

Investors are chasing the hype in AI stocks. Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has opened up significant opportunities to apply OpenAI's advanced AI systems to its products.

As such, it has justified Microsoft's decision to build an advanced supercomputer for OpenAI, as it invested astutely to help OpenAI train and run its AI models.

Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) has also not stood still, as it strengthens its competitive threat against Microsoft's office products by introducing generative AI into Workspace.

However, both cloud leaders will also need to assess the momentum from Oracle (ORCL). Nvidia's DGX cloud partnership with Oracle demonstrates the company's highly competitive product. Auto companies discovered that Oracle Cloud "ran the simulations faster than its competitors," given its remote direct memory access or RDMA network.

Alibaba (BABA) Cloud also launched its ChatGPT-style chatbot, which is "aimed at businesses across all sectors to embrace intelligence transformation." Hence, cloud computing companies are in a fast-evolving AI race to grab market share from one another through breakthrough generative AI development.

As such, Microsoft has astutely leveraged the AI hype train, which has seen investors piling their bets on companies such as Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and even C3.ai (AI).

As a result, MSFT has gained nearly 33% from its lows in January through its recent highs, as momentum buyers anticipate a breakout on a possible re-test of MSFT's August highs.

However, investors hampered by the fear promulgated by the tech pessimists in the financial media at the end of 2022 likely missed out on the upside.

Some previously pessimistic investors could be attracted by the robust outperformance to turn bullish now, joining the bandwagon of investors piling into the AI-driven momentum.

However, we must caution investors that MSFT is no longer attractive if they decide to turn bullish now. Moreover, its price action has also re-tested significant resistance zones that could see market operators rotating out to take profit and cut exposure.

But does it make sense? Let's take a look.

MSFT blended fair value estimate (InvestingPro)

MSFT's blended fair value estimate suggests a 3.3% potential upside. Therefore, investors who add positions now don't have a considerable margin of safety when sellers decide to cut exposure.

Trefis' sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation framework also suggests that MSFT's valuation is not attractive. It suggests a SOTP estimate of $288, with Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud accounting for 40% of its valuation.

MSFT/QQQ price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, while MSFT outperformed the Nasdaq since its lows in January, the recovery has been rapid, leading to a spike in momentum in mid-March.

Hence, underlying sector rotation to Nasdaq's leading stocks like MSFT has been pretty stunning as investors poured in their bets.

However, we assessed that the upward momentum in MSFT/QQQ has stalled over the past month, hovering close to the resistance zone of last year's July highs.

From the price action perspective, we parsed that the reward/risk points to the downside. As such, MSFT's unattractive valuation and price action are in sync.

Therefore, investors who have not added more positions should consider holding back their buy trigger.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy)

