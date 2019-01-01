Short CoreCivic Against GEO: Both An Alpha Source And A Natural Hedge

Summary

  • Two weeks ago I reiterated my long thesis on GEO.
  • Given my bearish outlook for the broader market, I'd like to pair the long GEO trade with a short in CXW to hedge out the industry and market exposure.
  • The level of EBITDA and business quality don't justify GEO's lower valuation multiples.
  • On a standalone basis, CXW offers less upside than GEO.
  • I think a long GEO and short CXW trade is a better risk/reward compared to an outright long in GEO at this point.
mexico international border wall - diminishing perspective

samuel howell/iStock via Getty Images

Situation Overview

Two weeks ago I reiterated my long thesis on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). The central point is that while there are some near-term concerns, GEO's valuation has derated to a better risk/reward at ~$8/share. The guidance was conservative which

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CXW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm long GEO stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

