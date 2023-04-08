Scott Olson

Preamble

Over the last several months, I’ve written around 10 articles, mainly on topics focused on health, gold and the banking crisis. This piece explores the known consequences of inflation and how the challenges being faced in the banking sector are likely to affect the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

History tells us that plain vanilla inflation is not too catastrophic for stocks, however, combined with a banking crisis is altogether another matter. And there is now data in plain sight warning investors that these two horsemen of the apocalypse are upon us. If you ask me, we are in deep doo-doo, and the wise words of Bachman-Turner Overdrive are prescient at this time; “You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.”

Inflation

Inflation can have a significant impact on the stock market, and understanding its effects is essential for investors. Inflation is generally understood by the public at large to mean a general rise in the price of goods and services, leading to a decline in the purchasing power of money.

As we have recently seen, high inflation can lead to a rise in interest rates by central banks to control it. These higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing and so leads to decreased corporate profits, and typically results in a decrease in stock prices. However, some stocks can benefit from inflation. Companies that have pricing power or are in industries where prices rise faster than production costs can benefit from inflation. Such companies include those in the healthcare, energy, telecommunications, and commodity sectors. So, one can readily accept that it is crucial for investors to monitor inflation trends and assess its potential impact on their portfolios.

Quite a number of stock markets have risen in recent years despite rampant inflation; Turkey and Venezuela spring immediately to mind. As to why these markets have soared, one can only guess at. Perhaps their governments have implemented economic reforms or maybe companies in these countries have managed to maintain their profitability despite the high inflation rates. It is also conceivable that investors may see the stock market as a method to protect their wealth from inflation, leading to increased demand for stocks and higher stock prices.

Unfortunately, an increase in stock prices does not guarantee that invested money maintains its purchasing power. From the graphic below showing inflation adjusted figures, we can see that the last period of high inflation in the 70’s and 80’s, investors lost money in real terms by keeping their money in the market.

Inflation adjusted S&P 500 (www.data.nasdaq.com/data/MULTPL/SP500_INFLADJ_YEAR-sp-500-inflation-adjusted-by-year)

At the same time, other assets, such as, gold managed to maintain purchasing power, in fact, the price of gold exceeded the inflation rate for a period before crashing back to earth.

Inflation adjusted gold price (www.goldprice.org/inflation-adjusted-gold-price.html)

It’s fair to say that during times of vanilla-flavored inflation, stock markets may or may not rise and there is no doubt that some assets continue to maintain the real wealth of investors. There is an additional category of asset that normally does quite well, and that is real estate. However, as I will propose, this time it’s different.

The commercial real estate crash

Followers of my work were given advanced warning of a banking crisis back in February, in which I highlighted a number of factors that signaled an impending exigency. In the piece, just a few lines were devoted to commercial real estate, and so real estate was addressed in more detail in my most recent article. In this segment, a flavor of the velocity with which the values of commercial real estate are heading south is explored together with the speed at which we are moving towards a deep recession.

A collapse in the value of real estate can have serious implications for banks and the economy. Banks that are heavily invested in the real estate sector will likely face increased default risk, reduced collateral value, reduced profitability, and liquidity problems.

One of the most serious problems for the economy occurs when banks have problems raising capital. Often banks sell mortgage-backed securities, which are financial instruments that are created by packaging together a large number of individual mortgages. If the value of these securities declines, it can make it more difficult for banks to peddle them in order to raise capital. Needless to say, when banks can’t raise money, they have less to lend to businesses.

According to Morgan Stanley; “Morgan Stanley analysts forecast prices could fall as much as 40%, rivalling the decline during the 2008 financial crisis.” As a matter of fact, there are ample examples of far worse drops, and investors in mortgage-backed securities are taking a big hit as a result.

It was also estimated that; "More than 50% of the $2.9 trillion in commercial mortgages will need to be renegotiated in the next 24 months when new lending rates are likely to be up by 350 to 450 basis points," Given that the value of commercial real estate is tanking, it is fair to assume a fair number of defaults could be on the cards.

A recession is not far away

I’m pretty sure Seeking Alpha readers are aware that inverted yield curves indicate a looming economic slide. And according to a Reuters article, the FED’s preferred measure comparing “the forward rate on Treasury bills 18 months from now with the current yield on a three-month Treasury bill is the most reliable bond market signal of an imminent economic contraction.” The graphic below shows that this particular warning is heading towards code red.

Inverted yield curve (www.reuters.com/markets/us/powells-curve-plunges-new-lows-flashing-us-recession-warning-2023-04-06/)

The repo markets

Those who read my article in February will be cognizant of the fact that prior to a banking crisis, loans from the Federal Home Loan Bank to banks increases. As was noted in February, the value of these loans was increasing at that time. Also, in advance of the last few crises, the repo market had a whopping rise in activity.

For those unfamiliar with the repo market, let me give an in-a-nutshell explanation. The repo market is the market that banks approach for loans when times are really dire.

On the 6th April, a 23% increase in monthly repo activity was reported. Gulp!

Summary

Investors need to be reminding that the rate of inflation is significant and that the persistent high rates will adversely affect stocks. Given the slumping values of real estate, banks may struggle to provide the fuel to power the economy, and thus stocks may fail to boost the assets of market participants. The real alarm bells of an impending recession are clanging ever louder.

As always, this does not constitute advice and investors ought to carry out their own due diligence.